HR on X: Our Top Posts for August 2025

Verified Hostage Videos Should Not Be Equated to Hamas’ Casualty Numbers

A journalist should be able to distinguish between unsubstantiated claims and video evidence. https://t.co/y7A6bIn2eo — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 2, 2025

Hostages Don’t Get the Front Cover of the New York Times. But Misleading Images Do.

1/

Side by side — so you can see the contempt international media shows for Israeli hostages.@nytimes gave prominent coverage to a Gaza baby later found to have a congenital illness.

Evyatar David – starved, held 660+ days by Hamas – got one line. They saw. They didn’t care. pic.twitter.com/Qm4bIGqlLi — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 3, 2025

NBC Has Trouble Verifying Hostages, but Not Hamas

So @NBCNews can’t “independently verify” the video of Evyatar David – skeletal, digging his own grave in a Hamas tunnel. But when Hamas pushes inflated death tolls or baseless massacre claims?

No quote marks. No disclaimers. Just headlines. pic.twitter.com/iFcezrPuWw — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 4, 2025

The Guardian Thinks Ben-Gvir Prayed at Al-Aqsa Mosque

1/

Here’s @guardian claiming Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir prayed at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He didn’t. Let’s talk about the Temple Mount, Judaism’s holiest site, which also houses Al-Aqsa, Islam’s third holiest. A thread on media confusion – and misrepresentation. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/8uBF6H3y1o — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 4, 2025

New York Times Omits Jewish Fears About Mamdani

1/

Let’s talk about Zohran Mamdani – Democratic Socialist, BDS supporter, and NYC mayoral hopeful – and how @nytimes is running PR for him while gaslighting Jews with headlines like this. 👇

Small fact NYT skips?

60% of Jews say they’d feel less safe under Mamdani. pic.twitter.com/eoLYtuAvTQ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 5, 2025

BBC Documentary Reports on Gaza Without Mentioning Hamas Once

1/@BBCNews aired a slick doc blaming Israel for the deaths of 2 Gazan girls. But reporter @stephhegarty left one thing out: Hamas. No mention of child soldiers, human shields, or hostages in hospitals.

When facts don’t fit the narrative, she cuts them.

🧵 pic.twitter.com/DRIGn8pVn2 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 6, 2025

AP Highlights The Family of Hezbollah Terrorists

.@AP looked at terrorists who helped murder Israelis and thought:

“Let’s interview their mothers.”

No mention of the victims. No mention of the terror.

Just tears for Hezbollah.

This is how you sanitize evil. pic.twitter.com/t1GbrxXbCR — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 6, 2025

The Guardian Conveniently Forgets the Jewish Presence in Gaza

According to @guardian, “Many cultures & empires left their mark – including Philistines, Assyrians, Romans, Byzantines, Persians & Mamluks.” But apparently no Jews. The photo on the right shows a floor mosaic from the ancient synagogue in Gaza. But The Guardian “forgot” that. pic.twitter.com/pK1pW3JKOU — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 10, 2025

New York Times Finds Any Excuse to Blame Israel

1/

With famine claims in Gaza getting harder to sell as aid flows in, @nytimes has found a new angle to go after Israel:

“There’s food in Gaza… but no cash to buy it — because of Israel.”

Let’s break down this latest piece of narrative gymnastics. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/k8gFk1JBPW — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 10, 2025

Mass Murderer Zakaria Zubeidi Gets a Glamorous New York Times Profile

1/

Despicable from @nytimes.

When the terrorist is Palestinian and his victims are Israeli Jews, the whitewash begins.

Zakaria Zubeidi — unrepentant mass murderer — gets the hero treatment.

Crimes blurred. Victims erased.

Let’s break down this vile feature 🧵 pic.twitter.com/hQBAArrsPx — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 13, 2025

IDF Facts Aren’t Treated as Such in The Telegraph

World Central Kitchen confirmed that the vehicle and its occupants were not theirs. But @Telegraph still treats the story as an IDF “claim.” Why do media consistently treat terrorist narratives as fact while treating Israeli facts as potential fiction? pic.twitter.com/IZcLI3cWep — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 13, 2025

AP Whitewashes Terrorist Leader Marwan Barghouti

Happy to see Palestinian “leader” Marwan Barghouti described as a modern-day Nelson Mandela, @AP whitewashes the inconvenient truth — Barghouti was convicted for the murder of five innocent civilians in three terrorist attacks. pic.twitter.com/E3d2PiYTsT — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 17, 2025

The Times Highlights False, Misleading Maps of Israel

This set of maps is designed to promote the lie that Israel has been stealing land from “Palestine” since 1946. Shame on @thetimes for including it in an “explainer.” Here’s an explanation of what these maps really show. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/OuXUtgH1N5 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 17, 2025

The Daily Mirror Uses a Child With Pre-Existing Conditions to Claim Famine on the Front Page

The Anadolu agency reports (see next tweet) Karim Muammer suffers from a rare genetic disease known as “Fanconi Syndrome,” which affects the liver, kidneys, & intestines & disrupts the absorption of essential nutrients, making him more vulnerable to disease. That didn’t stop… pic.twitter.com/apABQuL7cp — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 23, 2025

Sky News Buries Greta Thunberg’s Justification of Oct. 7

Watch Greta Thunberg squirm as she’s asked about Hamas. ❌Effectively justifying Oct. 7 by citing a false legitimation of a “right to resist occupation.” ❌”I do not stand behind killing civilians BUT…” And @SkyNews tries to hide her full comments in two passing paragraphs. pic.twitter.com/ad8UUs05TG — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 31, 2025

