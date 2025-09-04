Send Us Your Tips
HR on X: Our Top Posts for August 2025

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on X (formerly Twitter), where journalists, opinion formers, and influencers are. Here is just a selection of HonestReporting’s top X posts for August 2025: Verified Hostage…

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on X (formerly Twitter), where journalists, opinion formers, and influencers are.

Here is just a selection of HonestReporting’s top X posts for August 2025:

Verified Hostage Videos Should Not Be Equated to Hamas’ Casualty Numbers

Hostages Don’t Get the Front Cover of the New York Times. But Misleading Images Do.

NBC Has Trouble Verifying Hostages, but Not Hamas

The Guardian Thinks Ben-Gvir Prayed at Al-Aqsa Mosque

New York Times Omits Jewish Fears About Mamdani

BBC Documentary Reports on Gaza Without Mentioning Hamas Once

AP Highlights The Family of Hezbollah Terrorists

The Guardian Conveniently Forgets the Jewish Presence in Gaza

New York Times Finds Any Excuse to Blame Israel

Mass Murderer Zakaria Zubeidi Gets a Glamorous New York Times Profile

IDF Facts Aren’t Treated as Such in The Telegraph

AP Whitewashes Terrorist Leader Marwan Barghouti

The Times Highlights False, Misleading Maps of Israel

The Daily Mirror Uses a Child With Pre-Existing Conditions to Claim Famine on the Front Page

Sky News Buries Greta Thunberg’s Justification of Oct. 7

