HR on X: Our Top Posts for July 2025

Jon Stewart and Peter Beinart Bond Over Mutual Hatred of Israel

1/

Two self-styled “truth-tellers” living in safety spent 18 minutes on @TheDailyShow calling Israeli Jews the oppressors – while ignoring who initiated the violence.@jonstewart and @peterbeinart erased Hamas from the frame and blamed Israel for its own trauma. pic.twitter.com/jH9tqhAeGp — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 29, 2025

New York Times Ignores Its Own Visual Proof of Hamas Stealing Aid

🔹 Hamas steals aid

🔹 IDF officials say so on record

🔹 @nytimes cites anonymous “Israeli sources” denying

🔹 Then includes visual proof of Hamas operatives looting or “securing” trucks You couldn’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/OpE6ubJEti — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 27, 2025

BBC “Analysis” is Just Another Anti-Israel Smear Piece

🧵 1/

Jeremy Bowen’s latest “analysis” for @BBCNews is exactly what you’d expect: bias, omissions, and inflammatory framing dressed up as journalism. Let’s break down how the BBC International Editor pushes his latest smears against Israel.

https://t.co/E1UiUXEahG — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 24, 2025

Outlets Ran With a Story Without First Fact-Checking

🧵Did you see the headlines? – A church in the West Bank “set ablaze by settlers”

– Local church leaders pushed the claim

– Global diplomats echoed it

– @AP, @CBSNews, @Reuters and @AFP ran with it – no questions asked But the truth about Taybeh tells a different story. pic.twitter.com/4JwXMICola — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 23, 2025

The National Refuses to Change Biased, Inaccurate Headline

APPALLING: Nobody in Israel has presented any plan for a “concentration camp” in Gaza.@ScotNational, fix your inflammatory headline and social media. https://t.co/mIc1O3rBqk pic.twitter.com/VLIqkr0EEH — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 16, 2025

Reuters Still Won’t Confirm Doaa Rouqa’s Employment Status

❌ She works for Houthi terrorists.

❌ She praised Hamas for slaughtering Jews on Oct 7. But @Reuters still won’t confirm the employment status of Gaza freelance journalist Doaa Rouqa. And now there’s more. 🧵 https://t.co/Jhc8mq9GMZ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 16, 2025

Professor Defends Hamas, Praises October 7, and Still Works at UPenn

Meet UPenn professor Huda Fakhreddine. She has repeatedly defended Hamas, romanticized the Oct. 7 massacre, & accused Israel of genocide. She’s part of a network of academics spreading hate, shielding terrorism, & rewriting the narrative one student mind at a time. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Is227zHruj — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 15, 2025

Francesca Albanese is an Anti-Israel Hater, Not a “Critic”

Except she isn’t just a “critic of Israel’s Gaza offensive,” is she, @BBCNews? Francesca Albanese is one of the most vehement Israel haters operating within the international system & has been criticized for antisemitism by multiple countries. But BBC prefers to downplay that. pic.twitter.com/QolwYqrwqM — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 10, 2025

Video Footage From Several Outlets Shows Hamas at Al Shifa Hospital

🚨 SCANDAL: @Reuters, @AP & @nytimes had video footage of Hamas terrorists at Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital in the war’s early days. But they covered it up. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/nW3Wu4bGGo — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 9, 2025

The Houthis Fired First. Israel Responded.

No, @BBCNews, Israel didn’t just wake up one morning and decide to launch an unprovoked attack. The Houthis have been firing missiles at Israel for the past 21 months, including in the past week. Israel is retaliating. We’ve fixed your headline for you. pic.twitter.com/A0tdzJvwBs — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 7, 2025

