HR on X: Our Top Posts for July 2025

HR on X: Our Top Posts for July 2025

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on X (formerly Twitter), where journalists, opinion formers, and influencers are.

Here is just a selection of HonestReporting’s top X posts for July 2025:

Jon Stewart and Peter Beinart Bond Over Mutual Hatred of Israel

New York Times Ignores Its Own Visual Proof of Hamas Stealing Aid

BBC “Analysis” is Just Another Anti-Israel Smear Piece

Outlets Ran With a Story Without First Fact-Checking

The National Refuses to Change Biased, Inaccurate Headline

Reuters Still Won’t Confirm Doaa Rouqa’s Employment Status

Professor Defends Hamas, Praises October 7, and Still Works at UPenn

Francesca Albanese is an Anti-Israel Hater, Not a “Critic”

Video Footage From Several Outlets Shows Hamas at Al Shifa Hospital

The Houthis Fired First. Israel Responded.

