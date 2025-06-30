HR on X: Our Top Posts for June 2025

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on X (Twitter), where the journalists, opinion formers and influencers are.

Here are just a selection of HonestReporting’s top X posts for June 2025:

Telegraph Journalist Justifies Iranian Missile Attack Against Civilian Neighborhood

APPALLING: At least 4 Israelis have been murdered in an Iranian missile strike in Beersheba. They were civilians. They lived in a civilian neighborhood. The city is a civilian target. So no, @PaulNuki, @Telegraph, there is not a “heavy military presence living in the area.” pic.twitter.com/SZTbvoNNQB — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 24, 2025

Israel Doesn’t Have an “Appetite for War.” Hamas Does.

No @guardian, Israel has no “appetite for war in Gaza.” Hamas brutally attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and kidnapped some 250 people, 50 of whom are still being held. Israel did not start this war and did not want this war. Stop portraying Israel as a bloodthirsty entity. pic.twitter.com/t2IhcDUBum — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 23, 2025

CNN Equates the Desire for Nuclear Energy With the Desire for a Nuclear Weapon

Iran “has been pursuing nuclear energy for 70 years. The programs were first started under the Shah,” says @CNN‘s @FareedZakaria. There’s a hell of a difference between the Shah seeking nuclear energy & the mullahs seeking a nuclear weapon to destroy Israel, don’t you think? pic.twitter.com/fwn3xljPhI — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 22, 2025

BBC Uses Social Media to Verify Whether a Hospital Was Hit by a Missile

The @BBCVerify team is busy “verifying” whether Soroka Hospital was hit by an Iranian missile… based on social media posts. Meanwhile, the BBC has reporters in Israel. Maybe just go look? The hospital’s right there. pic.twitter.com/IrO3IiXzcz — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 20, 2025

New York Times Conveniently Forgets Iranian Regime Members Were Specifically Targeted, Not Civilians

Every Israeli casualty has been a civilian. The Iranian casualty number includes members of the military, regime figures, and nuclear scientists. But @nytimes would have you assume that every dead Iranian was a civilian. They weren’t. pic.twitter.com/rDQmAVsx4j — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 19, 2025

The Guardian Questions Why Netanyahu Has Never Visited Iran. We Know Why.

Correct, @guardian. Netanyahu has never visited Iran. Does anyone remember when the Ayatollah made a state visit to Israel? No, we didn’t think so. pic.twitter.com/yczTkOUlUa — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 18, 2025

BBC Spews the Claims of Hamas Operative, Without Any Evidence

No footage. Just the claims of Gaza’s civil defense spokesman, Mahmud Bassal — recently exposed as a Hamas operative. Is Hamas, upset that world attention is no longer on Gaza, claiming there’s been an Israeli massacre and feeding unverified casualty figures to the media? https://t.co/teAzN71D5y — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 17, 2025

The Guardian Takes Advantage of a Tragic Incident to Blame Israel

Utterly sickening from @guardian. All this tragic incident proved was that safe rooms are not a guarantee against a direct hit from an Iranian ballistic missile. But The Guardian blames these horrific deaths on “racial inequality” rather than the mullahs who fired the missiles. pic.twitter.com/qzBhOKi77t — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 16, 2025

CNN Spreads Lies About Arab-Israeli Family Whose Home Was Hit

Iranian ballistic missiles are indiscriminately targeting Israeli civilians of all ethnicities. Thousands of them, without access to bomb shelters, have been forced to spend hours sheltering in stairwells. But this is @CNN‘s shameful agenda-driven angle. pic.twitter.com/i54CstnAey — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 16, 2025

The New York Times Omits Israeli Casualties in Israel-Iran War

10 Israelis are dead. 200 are injured. But you won’t see that in any @nytimes headlines today. Because Israeli casualties evidently don’t count for The New York Times. pic.twitter.com/56jpVqwhAz — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 15, 2025

The Guardian Fails to Recognize the Difference Between Israel and Iran

No, @guardian, this isn’t an “exchange of missiles.” Israel is targeting IRGC leaders and nuclear sites. Iran is firing ballistic missiles at civilians while vowing to wipe Israel off the map. There’s no moral equivalence—stop suggesting there is. pic.twitter.com/HBYdrx3n1P — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 15, 2025

The Sunday Times Reminds Everyone: Israel is Working to Defend the World

BBC Questions Info From the U.S. and Israel, but Not From Hamas

Two @BBCNews stories published within a few hours speak volumes. Left: Claims from Hamas sources are treated as the bible. Right: When the info comes from the US & Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation? “The BBC cannot independently verify the statement.” pic.twitter.com/ro5T9NZVVd — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 12, 2025

No, CBS News, Greta’s Selfies Did Not End a Blockade. It Ended Weeks Before Her Publicity Stunt.

.@CBSNews‘ Elizabeth Palmer implies that Greta Thunberg’s “selfie yacht” may have reached its aim by bringing “attention” to Gaza, and that this caused Israel to let aid in. Really? Israel’s blockade ended weeks ago. There’s no cause and effect here, only Greta’s media circus. pic.twitter.com/mC0GOXxLv4 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 11, 2025

