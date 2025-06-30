Send Us Your Tips
HR on X: Our Top Posts for June 2025

Reading time: 4 minutes

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on X (Twitter), where the journalists, opinion formers and influencers are.

Here are just a selection of HonestReporting’s top X posts for June 2025:

Telegraph Journalist Justifies Iranian Missile Attack Against Civilian Neighborhood

Israel Doesn’t Have an “Appetite for War.” Hamas Does.

CNN Equates the Desire for Nuclear Energy With the Desire for a Nuclear Weapon

BBC Uses Social Media to Verify Whether a Hospital Was Hit by a Missile

New York Times Conveniently Forgets Iranian Regime Members Were Specifically Targeted, Not Civilians

The Guardian Questions Why Netanyahu Has Never Visited Iran. We Know Why.

BBC Spews the Claims of Hamas Operative, Without Any Evidence

The Guardian Takes Advantage of a Tragic Incident to Blame Israel

CNN Spreads Lies About Arab-Israeli Family Whose Home Was Hit

The New York Times Omits Israeli Casualties in Israel-Iran War

The Guardian Fails to Recognize the Difference Between Israel and Iran

The Sunday Times Reminds Everyone: Israel is Working to Defend the World

BBC Questions Info From the U.S. and Israel, but Not From Hamas

No, CBS News, Greta’s Selfies Did Not End a Blockade. It Ended Weeks Before Her Publicity Stunt.

Tags: , , , , ,
Picture of HonestReporting Staff
HonestReporting Staff
