HR on X: Our Top Posts for May 2025

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on X (Twitter), where the journalists, opinion formers and influencers are. Here are just a selection of HonestReporting’s top X posts for May 2025: Media Outlets…

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on X (Twitter), where the journalists, opinion formers and influencers are.

Here are just a selection of HonestReporting’s top X posts for May 2025:

Media Outlets Repeat Unverified Claims of Gaza Doctor

AP Recycles Story Alleging the IDF Uses Human Shields

Dr. Phil Uses HonestReporting’s Work to Call Out Poor Media Coverage

NBC Blames Israel for Hostages Lack of Food in Gaza, Not Hamas

Gaza-Based “Journalist” Mourns Hamas-Affiliated Hassan Eslaiah

Outlets Have Forgotten About the Four American Hostages Still Held in Gaza. But We Haven’t

Justifying the Kidnapping of Israelis is More Than Being a “Skeptic”

Pulitzer Awards Top Prize to Journalist That Justified Hamas’ Kidnapping

The IDF Targeted Hassan Eslaiah as a Hamas Terrorist. AP Still Sells His Photos.

The Guardian Inflates Hamas’ Casualty Count by 10,000

