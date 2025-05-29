HR on X: Our Top Posts for May 2025

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on X (Twitter), where the journalists, opinion formers and influencers are.

Here are just a selection of HonestReporting’s top X posts for May 2025:

Media Outlets Repeat Unverified Claims of Gaza Doctor

Despite what this photo caption says, it does not show Dr. Alaa al-Najjar, the mother of children killed in an airstrike. The photo in @guardian actually shows al-Najjar’s niece (left) and brother-in-law with an as yet unidentified woman. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/2yGSHMyh6k — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 25, 2025

AP Recycles Story Alleging the IDF Uses Human Shields

Here we go again. @AP‘s story on Israel’s alleged use of human shields is a repeat of an identical story from 2024 that appeared in @nytimes, @washingtonpost, @CNN & @guardian. Even down to the same decontextualized photos supplied by politicized NGO @BtSIsrael. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/rP8xXe2iG9 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 25, 2025

Dr. Phil Uses HonestReporting’s Work to Call Out Poor Media Coverage

“It’s disturbing how some legacy media treated this as a run-of-the-mill street crime.” Thank you, @DrPhil, for demonstrating moral clarity over the antisemitic murders of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim and using HonestReporting’s content to call out the media coverage. 🙏 https://t.co/XaXiS2TEra — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 23, 2025

NBC Blames Israel for Hostages Lack of Food in Gaza, Not Hamas

Outrageous: @NBCNews appears to blame Israel for starving its own hostages. Edan Alexander wasn’t a victim of “food scarcity in Gaza.” He was tortured, abused, and yes, deliberately starved by his well-fed Hamas captors. Shame on NBC. pic.twitter.com/o1QZvm4KWA — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 19, 2025

Gaza-Based “Journalist” Mourns Hamas-Affiliated Hassan Eslaiah

“Journalist” @Hind_Gaza was outed as a Hamas collaborator whose information led to the arrest of Palestinian peace activists. Here she is putting lipstick 💄 on a pig 🐷. No amount of cameras, press vests, or press helmets can disguise who Hassan Eslaiah was. Behind the… https://t.co/8sh1Qto6iU — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 13, 2025

Outlets Have Forgotten About the Four American Hostages Still Held in Gaza. But We Haven’t

U.S.-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander is to be released imminently. He is the last U.S. citizen held in Gaza believed to be alive. But some media, including U.S. outlets, have simply forgotten about the other Americans whose bodies are still being held. Here’s a roundup. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/WitgDYR2RO — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 12, 2025

Justifying the Kidnapping of Israelis is More Than Being a “Skeptic”

Seriously, @thetimes?! There are plenty of words we could use to describe Mosab Abu Toha, who justified the kidnapping of Israelis, including @EmilyDamari1, by Hamas on Oct. 7. “Sceptic” isn’t one of them. pic.twitter.com/t77OwObc9O — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 10, 2025

Pulitzer Awards Top Prize to Journalist That Justified Hamas’ Kidnapping

Meet Pulitzer Prize winner Mosab Abu Toha. He justifies the kidnapping of Israelis on Oct. 7. We aren’t going to congratulate him for his prize. Instead, we’re going to ask @PulitzerPrizes whether they bothered to check his social media. Because we did, and it’s not pretty. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/qQAMQGi0IK — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 7, 2025

The IDF Targeted Hassan Eslaiah as a Hamas Terrorist. AP Still Sells His Photos.

🚨 Israel identified Gazan photojournalist Hassan Eslaiah as a Hamas terrorist. But @AP is still selling his photos in what legal experts say may be considered material/financial support of a designated foreign terrorist org in violation of US law that prohibits such conduct. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/KmnD0Vwu5J — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 6, 2025

The Guardian Inflates Hamas’ Casualty Count by 10,000

Israel knows exactly how many people were killed on Oct. 7, but @guardian states a “rough” figure. Nobody knows exactly how many Palestinians have been killed, but The Guardian inflates an already debunked figure by another 10,000 and states it as fact. Make it make sense. pic.twitter.com/brQ1QLZL2I — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 4, 2025

