HR on X: Our Top X Posts for December 2025

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on X (formerly Twitter), where journalists, opinion formers, and influencers are.

Here is just a selection of HonestReporting’s top X posts for December 2025:

The Guardian Props up 200+ “Cultural Figures” Calling for Barghouti’s Release

They weren’t interested in calling for the release of 250 hostages held in Gaza by Hamas. But a convicted Palestinian terrorist with blood on his hands? Not a problem. These aren’t 200 “leading cultural figures.” They’re performative sheep that probably read @guardian. pic.twitter.com/HNqYBeooqD — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 3, 2025

Hillary Clinton: Israel Understanding Lost on Social Media

Hillary Clinton calls out the real issue: a generation learning about Israel and Oct. 7 from TikTok instead of history. When context disappears, propaganda fills the gap — and it shows in the slogans students can’t even explain. pic.twitter.com/t8HEYjleAp — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 3, 2025

AFP Decides Transparency Doesn’t Apply to Its Journalism

Here’s what @AFP won’t tell you:

⚠️ The Gaza Civil Defense is a Hamas front.

⚠️ Its spokesman, Mahmud Basal, is registered as a Hamas military operative of the Zeitoun Battalion of the Izz-ad Din-al Qassam Brigades. It’s time for transparency. ✒️ Sign the petition below ? https://t.co/cuNwveWh2t pic.twitter.com/VHYwabjeRV — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 4, 2025

HonestReporting Explains Why Israel Competes in Eurovision

Why is Israel even in Eurovision?

Easy: EBU membership, not geography.

And Israel’s been part of it since 1957. Australia, Cyprus, and Armenia aren’t in Europe either — and they all compete. So what’s the problem? Only people who don’t know the rules. pic.twitter.com/Mn8CBOzJQB — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 7, 2025

Press Elites Honor Terrorists as “Journalists,” Fund Al Jazeera

? EXPOSED:

Foreign press elites honored terrorists as “journalists” – then gave Qatari state propaganda outlet Al Jazeera a “press freedom” cash grant. This happened in Washington, DC.

?? pic.twitter.com/MkyPnWwEFC — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 8, 2025

Footage Exposes Hamas Hoarding Baby Formula, Nutrition Shakes

The media said Gazan babies were starving because Israel “blocked” formula. The UN repeated it. Ms. Rachel amplified it. But new footage shows thousands of pounds of baby formula and nutrition shakes in a Hamas Ministry of Health warehouse, deliberately stolen and hidden by… pic.twitter.com/PPmRqh2uwQ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 11, 2025

Sky News & BBC Ignore That Jews Were Targeted in Bondi Attack

We now know the Bondi Beach shooting targeted a Jewish event. Jews celebrating the first night of Hanukkah were murdered and others wounded. So when will headlines reflect that this was an attack on Jews – not just a generic “shooting”?@BBC @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/dfSTJNhquE — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 14, 2025

Amnesty Finally Confirms Hamas Crimes — Media Is Silent

? Same outlets. Same source. Two very different reactions. Side by side, so you can see it for yourself. On Dec 11, Amnesty International released a long-delayed report concluding Hamas committed crimes against humanity on Oct. 7, 2023. ⬇️ Keep reading. — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 14, 2025

CJ Werleman Claims Gaza Child Death Toll Is Bigger Than Its Population

380k dead yet there were fewer than 350k children under the age of 5 before the war in Gaza even began… We’re beginning to think that certain accounts like spreading debunked misinformation for funzies. https://t.co/lJznuegTkK — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 16, 2025

Bondi Terrorists Who Murdered Jews Are Humanized in Media Coverage

1/

? How terrorists who murder Jews are quietly humanized in media coverage. Not through praise – but through framing, emphasis, and omission. Once you see it, you can’t unsee it. pic.twitter.com/nOuZM0ni7V — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 16, 2025

Sky News Diverts Attention From Massacred Jews to Islamophobia

Jews are massacred in an Islamist terror attack.@SkyNews’ response: bring on an imam to warn that Muslims may now feel unsafe. Victims erased.

Violence inverted.

Sympathy redirected away from the dead. pic.twitter.com/K78sZtWbuX — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 17, 2025

BBC Calls the First Intifada “Largely Unarmed”

This is a disgrace from the @BBC. Calling the First Intifada “largely unarmed”? Civilians were stabbed, shot, firebombed and lynched. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/Qtp6Yih8UF — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 17, 2025

The “Palestinian Jesus” Narrative Makes its Annual Round Online

The claim that “Jesus was Palestinian” isn’t history. It’s narrative.

It projects a modern political identity onto an ancient Jewish figure by ignoring timelines and facts. That’s revisionism, not education. pic.twitter.com/q9jhz8fJrU — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 23, 2025

HonestReporting Explains the “Palestinian” Political Identity

The “Palestinian” political identity as we know it didn’t emerge organically. It was shaped and weaponized during the Cold War by Soviet intelligence as part of a broader disinformation campaign against Israel. We’re still living with the results today. pic.twitter.com/ISosXyv149 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 25, 2025

CNN Publishes Skewed Narrative on Israeli Women’s Rights

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?Are Israeli women living in a dystopian reality where, year by year, they are being stripped of their most basic rights? No, because the data and imagery used by @CNN to support that narrative distort reality and mislead audiences. ? pic.twitter.com/69ISiKBl9F — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 25, 2025

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