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HR on X: Our Top X Posts for December 2025

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on X (formerly Twitter), where journalists, opinion formers, and influencers are.…

By December 30, 2025
HR on X: Our Top X Posts for December 2025

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on X (formerly Twitter), where journalists, opinion formers, and influencers are.

Here is just a selection of HonestReporting’s top X posts for December 2025:

The Guardian Props up 200+ “Cultural Figures” Calling for Barghouti’s Release

Hillary Clinton: Israel Understanding Lost on Social Media

AFP Decides Transparency Doesn’t Apply to Its Journalism

HonestReporting Explains Why Israel Competes in Eurovision

Press Elites Honor Terrorists as “Journalists,” Fund Al Jazeera

Footage Exposes Hamas Hoarding Baby Formula, Nutrition Shakes

Sky News & BBC Ignore That Jews Were Targeted in Bondi Attack

Amnesty Finally Confirms Hamas Crimes — Media Is Silent

CJ Werleman Claims Gaza Child Death Toll Is Bigger Than Its Population

Bondi Terrorists Who Murdered Jews Are Humanized in Media Coverage

Sky News Diverts Attention From Massacred Jews to Islamophobia

BBC Calls the First Intifada “Largely Unarmed”

The “Palestinian Jesus” Narrative Makes its Annual Round Online

HonestReporting Explains the “Palestinian” Political Identity

CNN Publishes Skewed Narrative on Israeli Women’s Rights

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

© Divuach Ne’eman R”A, 2025

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