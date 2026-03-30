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HR on X: Our Top X Posts for March 2026

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on X (formerly Twitter), where journalists, opinion formers, and influencers are. Here is a selection of HonestReporting’s top X posts for March 2026: How Joe Kent’s…

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With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on X (formerly Twitter), where journalists, opinion formers, and influencers are.

Here is a selection of HonestReporting’s top X posts for March 2026:

How Joe Kent’s Blame Israel Narrative Spread

New York Times Whitewashes Antisemitism and Terror

Angelina McCahey Justifies Synagogue Terror Attack

Channel 4 Correspondent Spews Iranian Propaganda at Site of Iranian Missile Attack

New York Times Thinks Hezbollah Cares About Israeli Civilians

The Telegraph Uses a Purim Photo to Subtly Imply Israelis Fetishize Violence

The Cut Creates Thousands of Years of Non-Existent Palestinian History

UK Ministers’ False Claims on UK TV Go Unchallenged

France 24 Refers to Residential Neighborhood as a “Nuclear Town”

After Arson Attack, Many Falsely Claim Hatzola is a Jews-Only Service

Cluster Bombs are Merely “Inconvenient” According to The Times

Vanity Fair Diminishes Israel’s History of Thousands of Years

Sky News Refrains From Admitting U.S. Terror Suspect Had Brothers in Hezbollah

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

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