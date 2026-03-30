HR on X: Our Top X Posts for March 2026

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on X (formerly Twitter), where journalists, opinion formers, and influencers are.

Here is a selection of HonestReporting’s top X posts for March 2026:

How Joe Kent’s Blame Israel Narrative Spread

🧵 THREAD: This was coordinated. Joe Kent goes on Tucker Carlson. Within minutes, the exact same clip, same caption, same outrage floods the internet. Not organic. Not coincidence.https://t.co/JyoNJTTBSh Labs tracked it in real time.

What we found will shock you. pic.twitter.com/U7Mdg7ygCH — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 19, 2026

New York Times Whitewashes Antisemitism and Terror

Seriously, you don’t hate the @nytimes enough. A synagogue with a preschool is targeted. The NYT reminds readers it was “dedicated to the formation of a Jewish state.” The journalistic equivalent of: “well… what was she wearing?” https://t.co/7isQMQVczO pic.twitter.com/ogLkBCwuQj — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 13, 2026

Angelina McCahey Justifies Synagogue Terror Attack

You may have seen the clip. That was only the beginning. After tacitly justifying the Michigan synagogue terror attack by claiming it was an “Israeli temple,” Angelina McCahey (@lilvidaloca) kept going. Watch the rest. pic.twitter.com/a8nodEQITr — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 13, 2026

Channel 4 Correspondent Spews Iranian Propaganda at Site of Iranian Missile Attack

The shocking and undisguised bias of @Channel4News foreign correspondent @SecKermani, who gets combative with an Israeli spokesman at the scene of a deadly Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv: ▪️”Khamenei, the Iranian regime, have clearly done terrible things, particularly to… pic.twitter.com/99DCbAXu50 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 1, 2026

New York Times Thinks Hezbollah Cares About Israeli Civilians

Seriously, @nytimes? Hezbollah threats do not echo Israeli military warnings. In what world do you believe that a statement designed to terrorize Israeli civilians is in any way equivalent to IDF warnings meant to get innocent Lebanese civilians out of harm’s way? Leaflets over… pic.twitter.com/XIHGjWzBJZ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 6, 2026

The Telegraph Uses a Purim Photo to Subtly Imply Israelis Fetishize Violence

The choice of photo in @Telegraph‘s rolling news update is no accident. Someone wanted to send a message: Israelis are such warmongers that they would fetishize violence and weaponry the same way that neighboring societies incite and inculcate their children with dreams of… pic.twitter.com/Y43zpkzM47 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 5, 2026

The Cut Creates Thousands of Years of Non-Existent Palestinian History

7,000 years of Palestinian tradition? 🤨 By @TheCut‘s reckoning, Palestinians would have to be one of the oldest civilizations in human history. Go check a history book. Because Palestinian identity didn’t even emerge until the 20th century. The only thing under siege here is… pic.twitter.com/R3h5PrBDfe — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 16, 2026

UK Ministers’ False Claims on UK TV Go Unchallenged

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Two astonishing live TV moments with senior UK ministers help explain why Washington has been furious with Britain’s response to the widening Iran war. First: Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy on @BBCBreakfast, discussing attacks on Britain’s base in Cyprus. Lammy claimed… pic.twitter.com/4meXMJf8m2 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 6, 2026

France 24 Refers to Residential Neighborhood as a “Nuclear Town”

What is a “nuclear town,” @France24_en? Dimona is not “home to a nuclear facility.” It is the nearest city geographically to Israel’s main nuclear research facility. Its residential neighborhoods are no more a legitimate target for Iranian missiles than striking downtown… pic.twitter.com/Dq7YGMiYQl — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 22, 2026

After Arson Attack, Many Falsely Claim Hatzola is a Jews-Only Service

It shouldn’t need to be said. But Hatzola isn’t a Jewish volunteer organization only for Jews. It serves the local community, both Jewish and non-Jewish alike. Its primary motivation is to save lives. By failing to make this clear, too many media outlets like @SkyNews are… https://t.co/5nYryhUk6f pic.twitter.com/DALJMOB4QS — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 23, 2026

Cluster Bombs are Merely “Inconvenient” According to The Times

Seriously, @thetimes?! Inconvenient is when you miss the bus to a doctor’s appointment or run out of milk.

Cluster munitions raining from the sky are a little more than just “inconvenient.” Leave it to Gabrielle Weiniger to whitewash Iran’s war crimes. pic.twitter.com/qp0RfqR8N6 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 11, 2026

Vanity Fair Diminishes Israel’s History of Thousands of Years

It’s hard to imagine a more condescending tone on the part of @VanityFair. Like Liza Minnelli, Israel has a familial pedigree going back far further than its 78 years. Over 3,000 years, in fact. So, Vanity Fair, if you think this was a clever way of delegitimizing Israel’s… pic.twitter.com/MkV056boKW — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 12, 2026

Sky News Refrains From Admitting U.S. Terror Suspect Had Brothers in Hezbollah

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