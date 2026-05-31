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HR on X: Our Top X Posts for May 2026

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on X (formerly Twitter), where journalists, opinion-formers, and influencers are. Here is a selection of HonestReporting’s top X posts for May 2026: The New York Times’…

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With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on X (formerly Twitter), where journalists, opinion-formers, and influencers are.

Here is a selection of HonestReporting’s top X posts for May 2026:

The New York Times’ Sexual Violence Claims Debunked

Kristof’s Pattern of Problematic Sourcing Exposed

Anonymous Claims Against Israel Go Viral, Verified Hamas Sexual Violence Ignored

Anti-Israel Actor Javier Bardem’s Hollywood Career is Thriving, Despite What Variety Portrays

Unverified Claims, Instant Headlines: Anti-Israel Narratives Spread Before the Facts Do

New York Times Mourns ‘Paramedic-Journalist’, But Facebook Reveals He Was a Terrorist

When Arab Countries Expelled Jews: The Refugee Story That History Forgot, Explained

Sesame Street Celebrates American-Jewish Heritage Month, Jew Hate-Filled Comments Follow

Daily Mail Glosses Over Actress Melissa Barrera’s Antisemitic Rhetoric

Erasure of Jewish Story During the 1948 War From Public Discourse, Explained

New York Times Favors Mamdani’s “Nakba Day” Propaganda Over Facts

Mamdani Erases Key Context, Distorts Facts in “Nakba Day” Video

Six Facts About Palestinian “Nakba” Explain How Conflict Kept Alive for 78 Years

“Hopeful” Gaza Wedding Story Across Media Misses One Detail: The Brawl Over Hamas

Controversial Gaza Documentary Pulled by BBC Aired on Channel 4, Then Won a BAFTA

 

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