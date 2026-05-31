HR on X: Our Top X Posts for May 2026

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on X (formerly Twitter), where journalists, opinion-formers, and influencers are.

Here is a selection of HonestReporting’s top X posts for May 2026:

The New York Times’ Sexual Violence Claims Debunked

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The star source behind @NickKristof’s latest @nytimes Gaza piece has a history the paper never told readers about. It includes torture allegations, Hamas-linked activity, and claims even Palestinian investigators struggled to pin down. The omissions are staggering. 🧵 https://t.co/0Os4StVK4i — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 12, 2026

Kristof’s Pattern of Problematic Sourcing Exposed

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After the @nytimes “dog rape” story, we examined “human stories” Nick Kristof has published on Gaza. What we found is alarming. Sources presented as credible and apolitical supporting terrorism, don’t match descriptions – or may not exist. Did Kristof verify any of this? pic.twitter.com/OpcM1j3YBu — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 20, 2026

Anonymous Claims Against Israel Go Viral, Verified Hamas Sexual Violence Ignored

The claim that Israeli guards used trained dogs to rape Palestinian prisoners is being amplified everywhere. The evidence? Two anonymous guards. No names. No dates. No video. No forensic evidence. No documentation. Meanwhile, documented allegations of Hamas sexual violence,… pic.twitter.com/kY6e8JIFNA — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 2, 2026

Anti-Israel Actor Javier Bardem’s Hollywood Career is Thriving, Despite What Variety Portrays

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Exhibit A: Javier Bardem in a keffiyeh at the Emmys Exhibit B: Bardem at the 2026 Oscars: “No to war, and free Palestine,” to loud applause Exhibit C: @Variety hailing him as a bold activist risking Hollywood career… as he lines up Apple TV’s Cape Fear and Dune: Part Three https://t.co/3X8n3vdIZg pic.twitter.com/FOxZ8x1rSV — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 5, 2026

Unverified Claims, Instant Headlines: Anti-Israel Narratives Spread Before the Facts Do

Today, information moves faster than verification. Claims turn into headlines. Headlines turn into global narratives. And by the time the facts actually come out… most people have already scrolled past, shared the clip, or made up their minds. It’s a pattern that repeatedly… pic.twitter.com/l6n1cpTMBb — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 25, 2026

New York Times Mourns ‘Paramedic-Journalist’, But Facebook Reveals He Was a Terrorist

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Meet Ahmad Hariri. According to The New York Times, he was “a paramedic and photojournalist who was killed in Deir Qanoun an-Nahr on Friday” in an Israeli airstrike. Don’t let the press vest fool you. Was Ahmad Hariri targeted for his medical or media work? Five minutes… pic.twitter.com/DO3CXiI2Lp — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 25, 2026

When Arab Countries Expelled Jews: The Refugee Story That History Forgot, Explained

After 1948, 850,000 Jews were expelled from Arab countries, stripped of citizenship, property, and rights. Israel absorbed them, granted citizenship, and integrated them. Arab states largely denied Palestinians the same, leaving generations in camps under UNRWA’s unique… pic.twitter.com/wN8yKXlmG6 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 15, 2026

Sesame Street Celebrates American-Jewish Heritage Month, Jew Hate-Filled Comments Follow

Sesame Street shared a 48-second Jewish American Heritage Month video about matzo ball soup, featuring actress and singer Kat Graham celebrating Jewish family traditions. The post said nothing about Israel, Gaza, or politics. But the comments still filled with antisemitic abuse,… pic.twitter.com/cNC8bgPDV3 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 7, 2026

Daily Mail Glosses Over Actress Melissa Barrera’s Antisemitic Rhetoric

1/@DailyMail wants readers to believe actress Melissa Barrera was fired simply for supporting Palestinians. That’s not what happened. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/oIQkN47uwn — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 7, 2026

Erasure of Jewish Story During the 1948 War From Public Discourse, Explained

.@YKleinHalevi exposes a striking imbalance in how the 1948 war is taught and remembered today. Most people can instantly name massacres committed against Palestinians that year, Deir Yassin and Lod come to mind right away. But when asked about massacres committed by… pic.twitter.com/pbpNaSWvHw — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 14, 2026

New York Times Favors Mamdani’s “Nakba Day” Propaganda Over Facts

Bad enough that @NYCMayor put out a “Nakba Day” propaganda video. So it’s no surprise that @nytimes simply repeats the false narrative without scrutiny. Because Inea Bushnaq is not a “Nakba survivor.” She is the descendant of Bosnian Muslims and was not forcibly displaced from… https://t.co/7byTOZzY8j pic.twitter.com/9YRU7ojQl1 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 17, 2026

Mamdani Erases Key Context, Distorts Facts in “Nakba Day” Video

.@NYCMayor @ZohranKMamdani posted a Nakba Day video centered on Inea Bushnaq, an alleged “Nakba survivor.” But her family’s actual story undercuts the narrative his video is trying to tell. Bushnaq’s grandparents were Muslim Bosnians who moved from Europe to Ottoman Syria in the… pic.twitter.com/6SB0SyaK4Q — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 20, 2026

Six Facts About Palestinian “Nakba” Explain How Conflict Kept Alive for 78 Years

There is nothing normal about the Palestinian refugee problem. Here are some quick facts: Most claim there were 750,000 Palestinian refugees after the war. But in 1948, the @UN recorded only 472,000 Arab refugees. Today, the number stands at 5.9 million people. Why? Because… pic.twitter.com/Lau2Rzx0sv — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 17, 2026

“Hopeful” Gaza Wedding Story Across Media Misses One Detail: The Brawl Over Hamas

A UAE-funded mass wedding in Gaza became a polished soft story for international media. Beautiful dresses. Suits. Music. @CNN‘s @clarissaward even called it “the boldest form of resistance.” Then the event ended in a brawl over Hamas and the fallout from October 7.

Funny how… pic.twitter.com/7oaZkPBzXs — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 1, 2026

Controversial Gaza Documentary Pulled by BBC Aired on Channel 4, Then Won a BAFTA

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Why did a controversial Gaza documentary win a prestigious @BAFTA award for current affairs TV? Marketed as a forensic investigation into Israeli attacks on hospitals, “Gaza: Doctors Under Attack” was originally commissioned by @BBCNews – before the BBC pulled it over… pic.twitter.com/yMXtfV91DF — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 11, 2026

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