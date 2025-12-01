HR on X: Our Top X Posts for November 2025

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on X (formerly Twitter), where journalists, opinion formers, and influencers are.

Here is just a selection of HonestReporting’s top X posts for November 2025:

Newsweek’s Sham Piece Presents the ICRC “Upholding the Law” in Gaza

Is this some sort of sick joke in @Newsweek?@ICRC never visited Israeli hostages in Gaza, yet its president claims to have “discussed with Hamas” the hostages’ medical needs. There is no “both sides” for the ICRC to advise. This PR piece for the Red Cross is frankly a sham. https://t.co/Y0y2IxllFG pic.twitter.com/86UxIgnbtF — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 2, 2025

Reuters Says Israel, Not Hamas, Launched the War

Let’s wrap our heads around this: According to @Reuters, Hamas invading Israel and massacring & kidnapping its citizens doesn’t count as “launching the war.” But Israel’s response does. Make it make sense. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0lJN4cFfaa — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 2, 2025

Reuters Hides Terrorism, Blames Israel

“Israeli fire kills three people in Gaza,” writes @Reuters. Omitted: they were terrorists who crossed the yellow line, breaking the ceasefire. Once again, Reuters hides the terrorism – but never misses a chance to blame Israel. pic.twitter.com/4n8oICokfm — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 4, 2025

CNN Asks a Terror Group to Comment on Its Own Sexual Abuse

What in holy hell, @CNN?! Approaching a vicious terrorist org for comment in response to its members’ sexual assault of an Israeli hostage isn’t journalistic “balance,” it’s an insult to our intelligence. Who’s next? ISIS? Al Qaeda? Boko Haram? pic.twitter.com/gvy77B71M3 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 6, 2025

The Telegraph Whitewashes NYC Mayor-Elect Mamdani’s Views on Israel

Note to @Telegraph: Mamdani has not simply “criticized Israel.” He is an active anti-Zionist who believes in the end of Israel as a Jewish state and supports the antisemitic BDS movement. Stop whitewashing Mamdani’s views on Israel. This is not about legitimate criticism. pic.twitter.com/E53DhXXkC3 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 6, 2025

Reuters Spreads Turkish Propaganda

Turkey demonstrates its sympathy for Hamas and @Reuters happily spreads the propaganda. Even Hamas acknowledges that the 200 “civilians” trapped in Gaza tunnels are the terrorist org’s fighters, but Reuters won’t even clarify that Turkey is simply lying. https://t.co/EMpqZ0SzoP pic.twitter.com/T2ryNBHvAT — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 10, 2025

Financial Times Distorts Israeli Bill Targeting Convicted Terrorists

Utterly disingenuous from @FT. Despite what this crude headline implies, the bill is aimed specifically at Palestinian *terrorists* convicted of murdering Israelis. Financial Times, fix this headline fail. pic.twitter.com/htcbWGBe4K — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 11, 2025

BBC Still Can’t Recognize a Terrorist

No, @BBCNews, the bill proposes the death penalty for those convicted of the politically-motivated murder of Israelis. Which would be the definition of terrorism — the one thing the BBC is incapable of recognizing, let alone defining. pic.twitter.com/9o3phJdeZw — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 12, 2025

BBC Continues to Push Fake “14,000 Babies” Report

1/

Look what’s on the @BBCNews homepage right now. “Gazan babies will die without aid – UN humanitarian chief” Sound familiar? That’s because the story was debunked back in May. Let’s click through and see what’s inside. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/yXDE4h0HCH — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 13, 2025

Barcelona Soho House’s Swastika Flooring

Hey @sohohouse , it seems your new Barcelona location has a bit of a swastika problem… pic.twitter.com/ppodlxqLmc — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 14, 2025

Sky News Reporter Omits That Jordan Crossing Closed After Aid Driver’s Terror Attack

While it’s mentioned in the text, @AlexCrawfordSky fails to say in her report that Israel has temporarily halted the entry of Jordanian aid due to a September terror attack carried out by a Jordanian aid truck driver who killed two Israeli soldiers at the Allenby Crossing on the… https://t.co/oEQW9tZ3Jx — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 17, 2025

New York Times Lets Readers Believe Israel Targets Refugee Camps

No mention that the strike, according to the IDF, targeted terror operatives at a Hamas training facility. For @nytimes, it’s far better just to let its readers believe Israel is attacking a refugee camp. pic.twitter.com/lU9xoh201k — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 19, 2025

CNN Quotes Hamas Terror Propaganda in Headline

Hamas fires on IDF troops, breaking the ceasefire – and @CNN quotes Hamas calling Israel’s response a “dangerous escalation.” A terror group’s propaganda straight into a headline. Absolutely unreal. pic.twitter.com/t0ntirnjY3 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 20, 2025

NPR Whitewashes a Terrorist

This “Palestinian man” was a PFLP member who dispatched a suicide bomber to a Tel Aviv market, killing 3 and wounding over 30 people. So, @NPR, Bassam Khandaqji is not just a “Palestinian man who became a novelist.” He is a convicted terrorist. Put that in your headline. pic.twitter.com/3xwAPYuT1d — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 25, 2025

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

