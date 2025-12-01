Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

HR on X: Our Top X Posts for November 2025

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on X (formerly Twitter), where journalists, opinion formers, and influencers are. Here is just a selection of HonestReporting’s top X posts for November 2025: Newsweek’s Sham…

Reading time: 4 minutes

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on X (formerly Twitter), where journalists, opinion formers, and influencers are.

Here is just a selection of HonestReporting’s top X posts for November 2025:

Newsweek’s Sham Piece Presents the ICRC “Upholding the Law” in Gaza

 

Reuters Says Israel, Not Hamas, Launched the War

 

Reuters Hides Terrorism, Blames Israel

 

CNN Asks a Terror Group to Comment on Its Own Sexual Abuse

 

The Telegraph Whitewashes NYC Mayor-Elect Mamdani’s Views on Israel

 

Reuters Spreads Turkish Propaganda

 

Financial Times Distorts Israeli Bill Targeting Convicted Terrorists

 

BBC Still Can’t Recognize a Terrorist

 

BBC Continues to Push Fake “14,000 Babies” Report

 

Barcelona Soho House’s Swastika Flooring

 

Sky News Reporter Omits That Jordan Crossing Closed After Aid Driver’s Terror Attack

 

New York Times Lets Readers Believe Israel Targets Refugee Camps

 

CNN Quotes Hamas Terror Propaganda in Headline

 

NPR Whitewashes a Terrorist

 

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

Related

Tags: , , , , , ,
Picture of HonestReporting Staff
HonestReporting Staff
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Instagram Twitter Threads Tiktok Facebook-f Youtube Telegram-plane Whatsapp

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

EIN/Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content