HR on X: Our Top X Posts for September 2025

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on X (formerly Twitter), where journalists, opinion formers, and influencers are.

Here is just a selection of HonestReporting’s top X posts for September 2025:

New York Times Still Doesn’t Think Hamas is Responsible for Oct. 7

It’s not an Israeli “claim.” Hamas and its leadership are responsible for the Oct. 7 attack. Who exactly does @nytimes think orchestrated it? The tooth fairy?! pic.twitter.com/dCJGAzJS0K — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 1, 2025

Washington Post and The Telegraph View Faulty Genocide Organization as Legitimate

Many media outlets are reporting that 86% of members of @GenocideStudies voted in favor of a resolution stating Israel is carrying out a genocide. Only 28% of the 500 members actually voted. And only 120 voted in favor. You do the math.@washingtonpost, @Telegraph, you owe… https://t.co/vYZKdiUPeW pic.twitter.com/lqakJcLYni — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 2, 2025

BBC Reports on Terror Attack, But in the Wrong Location

The junction is “not far as well from the Neve Yaniv settlement in east Jerusalem.” You mean the northern Jerusalem neighborhood of Neve Yaakov. Get the name right, @YolandeKnell, and stop justifying a terror attack by virtue of its vicinity to a place you call a “settlement.” pic.twitter.com/IVC74xQNki — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 8, 2025

New York Times Omits a Key Fact of the 1948 War

Who told the Palestinians in 1948 that “they would be allowed to return to their villages?” The Arab states that invaded the nascent Jewish state, intending to destroy it. But @nytimes won’t mention that. Because it ruins the Nakba narrative of Palestinian victimhood. pic.twitter.com/2TuVfPeXBK — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 8, 2025

Israel Targeted Hamas Terrorists. Not “Politicians.”

1/

Israel struck Hamas’s leadership hiding in luxury in Doha. Qatar condemned. The US confirmed it approved the op. These aren’t “politicians” – they’re the snakes financing & prolonging terror. Here’s who was in the room – and what the media won’t tell you. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/YQ4d1M12JR — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 9, 2025

The Independent Conveniently Forgets the Countries That Have Attacked Israel Since Oct. 7

Hey, @Independent, we’ve also mapped all the countries that have been involved in terror aimed at Israeli civilians. 🇵🇸 Hamas carried out Oct. 7 massacre

🇮🇷 The head of the snake fired ballistic missiles & drones at Israel, sponsors multiple terror proxies

🇱🇧 Hezbollah fired… pic.twitter.com/LPcYOEv2T0 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 10, 2025

Washington Post Strips Israel of its Archeological Findings

.@washingtonpost: “Rubio will visit the inauguration of a controversial archaeological site in East Jerusalem built by an Israeli settler group in a Palestinian neighborhood.” Translation: Rubio will attend the opening of an ancient tunnel that connected Jerusalem to the Temple… pic.twitter.com/hOnXMaqdWj — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 14, 2025

Yes, Reuters, Modern Israel is Built on the Ancient Land of the Jewish People

About those “claims,” @Reuters. You may not like it, but buried under Jerusalem and the entirety of modern-day Israel is the archeological evidence of thousands of years of a Jewish presence in the land. Those aren’t claims; they are a historical reality. pic.twitter.com/UveaxaKwp8 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 16, 2025

The COI is Not a Reliable Body, but New York Times Won’t Tell You That

1/

While @nytimes gives Navi Pillay a platform to accuse Israel of committing genocide, it won’t tell you the full story of why this Commission of Inquiry long ago gave up any right to be considered a legitimate or objective body. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/UbobfFI2Gp — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 16, 2025

A UN Genocide Report Cites a Debunked Guardian Story

🇺🇳 LIBEL: A UN report accusing Israel of genocide cites a @guardian story claiming that the IDF database shows 83% of those killed in Gaza were civilians. The story and the numbers were categorically proven to be false. The UN inquiry’s evidence? Fake news. https://t.co/LwtGKFxLME pic.twitter.com/DrYHYL3zTR — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 16, 2025

Israel Targets Terrorists, Not Legitimate Journalists

1/@mehdirhasan falsely claims Gazan journalists were “killed *because* they were wearing a vest marked ‘Press’.” No, Mehdi. Israel does not deliberately target genuine journalists for doing their jobs. And as for some of those you specifically named? Let’s take a look. 🧵 https://t.co/6pbJBNPYn1 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 18, 2025

The Guardian’s Claim of Gazan Casualty Figures Spreads Throughout the Media

The Guardian: Falsely claims 83% of Gazans killed are civilians. Bernie Sanders: Spreads this false claim. The Guardian: Quotes Bernie Sanders’ promotion of their libel. And the circle of media misinformation continues. pic.twitter.com/CkLuJXtlH5 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 18, 2025

The New York Times Finally Recognizes Hamas Dresses in Civilian Clothes

.@nytimes slips in the fact that Hamas terrorists are carrying out attacks dressed as civilians. So instead of claiming that every Palestinian shot by the IDF is a civilian, how about believing Hamas’ modus operandi? pic.twitter.com/3U3lRJkkC8 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 21, 2025

Sanitizing Murder and Forgiving Terrorists Has Become the Norm at BBC

1/

🚨 @BBCNews’ latest “explainer” on Hamas is offensively bad. It reads like PR for a terror group. It sanitizes mass murderers & rapists — exposing the BBC’s contempt for Israel & Jews. The BBC has become what it claims to report on: a platform spreading hate. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/3ORdMbWlLX — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 25, 2025

Sky News Lives in 2005, Claiming There Are Still Settlements in Gaza

According to defense analyst Michael Clarke, there are almost 400 Israeli settlements, “if you include 30-odd in Gaza as well.” Newsflash: There have been no Israeli settlements in Gaza since 2005. High-level analysis from @SkyNews. 🤦 pic.twitter.com/KLIfLKWzwZ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 25, 2025

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!