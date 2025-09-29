Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

HR on X: Our Top X Posts for September 2025

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on X (formerly Twitter), where journalists, opinion formers, and influencers are. Here is just a selection of HonestReporting’s top X posts for September 2025: New York…

Reading time: 5 minutes

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on X (formerly Twitter), where journalists, opinion formers, and influencers are.

Here is just a selection of HonestReporting’s top X posts for September 2025:

New York Times Still Doesn’t Think Hamas is Responsible for Oct. 7

Washington Post and The Telegraph View Faulty Genocide Organization as Legitimate

BBC Reports on Terror Attack, But in the Wrong Location

New York Times Omits a Key Fact of the 1948 War

Israel Targeted Hamas Terrorists. Not “Politicians.”

The Independent Conveniently Forgets the Countries That Have Attacked Israel Since Oct. 7

Washington Post Strips Israel of its Archeological Findings

Yes, Reuters, Modern Israel is Built on the Ancient Land of the Jewish People

The COI is Not a Reliable Body, but New York Times Won’t Tell You That

A UN Genocide Report Cites a Debunked Guardian Story

Israel Targets Terrorists, Not Legitimate Journalists

The Guardian’s Claim of Gazan Casualty Figures Spreads Throughout the Media

The New York Times Finally Recognizes Hamas Dresses in Civilian Clothes

Sanitizing Murder and Forgiving Terrorists Has Become the Norm at BBC

Sky News Lives in 2005, Claiming There Are Still Settlements in Gaza

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

Related

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,
Picture of HonestReporting Staff
HonestReporting Staff
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Instagram Twitter Threads Tiktok Facebook-f Youtube Telegram-plane Whatsapp

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

EIN/Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content