Peace Dividend: PM Bennett Meets Crown Prince on Historic Visit to UAE; Report: Iran to Launch Ballistic Missile Into Space

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Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has made history meeting with the leader of the United Arab Emirates, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the first-ever one-on-one meeting between leaders of the two countries.

Prime Minister of Israel, @naftalibennett, greeted in Abu Dhabi, by His Highness @MohamedBinZayed of UAE! [Video: Omer Meron, GPO] pic.twitter.com/Y6TkQYCQJF — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) December 13, 2021

Bennett used the talks to stress the importance of deepening ties between Israel and the UAE, while praising the areas in which cooperation is already strong, including trade, research and development, cybersecurity, health, education and aviation.

“The message that I wish to deliver to the UAE leaders and Emirati citizens is that mutual partnership and friendship are natural,” Bennett said ahead of the meeting, adding: “We are neighbors and cousins. We are the grandchildren of Prophet Abraham.”

“The volume of mutual trade between us has expedited within a few months with limitless future opportunities to develop it,” the premier continued, adding: “Our cooperation provides unprecedented economic opportunities not only for us, but for more countries, which is another element for enhancing stability and prosperity in this region.”

Israel and the UAE established diplomatic ties under the US-brokered Abraham Accords, which also saw the Jewish state normalize relations with Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

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Iran is said to be preparing to fire a ballistic missile into space as the revived nuclear deal talks in Vienna verge on collapse.

According to reports, the Islamic Republic is planning the launch from the Imam Khomeini Spaceport. State-run media also revealed that there is a list of upcoming planned satellite launches.

Tehran has accused European nations of failing to offer any constructive proposals that could help salvage the 2015 JCPOA agreement — more commonly known as the Iran Deal — which Israel has criticized. Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s lead negotiator, claimed: “European parties fail to come up with any initiatives to resolve differences over the removal of sanctions.”

Yet, European negotiators have warned Iran that it must come to the table with “realistic proposals.” UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said it was now the last opportunity for Tehran to agree to curb its nuclear ambitions: “This is their last chance and it is vital that they do so. We will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.”