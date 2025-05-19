Send Us Your Tips
IDF Releases Evidence Confirming Gaza “Journalist” Exposed by HonestReporting Was a Hamas Terrorist

Israel revealed evidence on Sunday (May 18) showing that a “journalist” targeted by the IDF last week and exposed by HonestReporting for infiltrating into Israel on October 7, 2023, was a member of Hamas. The…

Israel revealed evidence on Sunday (May 18) showing that a “journalist” targeted by the IDF last week and exposed by HonestReporting for infiltrating into Israel on October 7, 2023, was a member of Hamas.

The revelation, showing Hassan Eslaiah’s name in a Hamas list of operatives, comes after pro-Palestinian social media activists cast doubt on Israel’s accusation that he was a terrorist in Hamas’ Khan Younis Brigade. It also validates HonestReporting’s questions about his early morning presence at the breached Gaza border during Hamas’ massacre.

CNN and AP officially cut ties with Eslaiah after our November 2023 exposé of his infiltration, which also saw the resurfacing of a photo of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar kissing him on the cheek.

However, AP still continues to sell his photos on its global platform, which, according to legal experts, may be considered material/financial support for a designated foreign terrorist organization in violation of U.S. law that prohibits such conduct.

Here’s a short video produced by the IDF about Hassan Eslaiah in the aftermath of his elimination:

For more on HonestReporting’s coverage and exposés of Hassan Eslaiah, see:

 

