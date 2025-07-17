Send Us Your Tips
In Syria, the Facts Don’t Fit the Media’s Favorite Israel Narrative

Israel’s relationship with post-war Syria and its new Islamist government is complex, especially now as it works to secure its northern border and defend Syria’s Druze minority from attacks by pro-regime forces. The Jewish state…

Reading time: 3 minutes

Israel’s relationship with post-war Syria and its new Islamist government is complex, especially now as it works to secure its northern border and defend Syria’s Druze minority from attacks by pro-regime forces.

The Jewish state is certainly not the villain in this conflict, but you wouldn’t know that from reading much of the Western media.

Here’s how several outlets have framed Israel’s strikes in Syria and its efforts to protect the Druze community since Wednesday.

Instead of stating the reason behind Israel’s strikes in Syria in the headline, The Irish Times decided to make Israel look like it was waging war on Syria.

Let’s talk about Israel as a hegemonic military power in the Middle East. It isn’t good journalism on Sky News’ part to tell half the story, such as leaving out the parts when Israel is the victim, and when Israel defends its very legitimate interests, whether they are security-related or otherwise.

“Turns on the new Syria regime?” When did this new regime gain Israel’s trust? The two bordering countries have been enemy states with zero diplomatic relations and hostilities for decades.

But of course, The Telegraph leaves out crucial context.

Now the regime, promising to protect its Druze minority, is not living up to that promise. Israel has a responsibility to protect its own borders and civilians, including its Druze community on the border with Syria, as well as a loyalty to the Druze community as a whole, including those living in southern Syria.

Israel is actually trying to do something to stop the massacre and the clashes against the Druze. How is Israel suddenly framed as responsible for a war it didn’t start?

Speaking of missing context, The LA Times erases the Druze massacres from the headline completely. Israel is once again cast as an unhinged, bloodthirsty “military hegemon” that bombs countries to create chaos and commit genocide on civilians.

Because, why not ignore pro-regime forces pillaging through Druze neighborhoods to humiliate and kill Druze citizens of Syria? Note of reference, if you reframe the focus on Israel and twist the truth to fit an anti-Israel narrative, it’s good to go.

Picture of Channa Rifkin
Channa Rifkin
Channa started her career in broadcast journalism as producer and correspondent at ILTV and i24NEWS, focusing on Israel, the Middle East and Jewish World. She studied Communications and Political Science at Bar-Ilan University and attained a master's degree in Diplomacy and Conflict Studies at Reichman University in Israel.
