Inside Hamas’ Media Strategy: Documents Expose a Coordinated Propaganda Network

Key Takeaways:

Captured Hamas documents reveal a centrally-directed media apparatus designed to shape narratives inside Gaza, in Israel, and across Western audiences.

The report shows that outlets presenting themselves as independent, including prominent Gaza news agencies, operate under Hamas’ strategic and financial oversight.

The findings echo years of HonestReporting investigations documenting how Hamas and its affiliates influence the media ecosystem that international outlets rely on.

A new research report by the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center provides rare insight into Hamas’ media apparatus. Based on internal documents captured in Gaza during the war, the study reveals a tightly controlled and strategically managed media network that functions as a central component of Hamas’ broader campaign for influence and legitimacy.

The findings reinforce a pattern long documented by HonestReporting investigations: Hamas does not merely influence media coverage from Gaza. It operates a sophisticated communications infrastructure designed to shape narratives locally and globally.

According to the report, Hamas operates an “extensive network” of overt and covert communication channels combining formal and informal media outlets. The system targets multiple audiences and serves as propaganda and incitement in Hamas’ battle for hearts and minds.

Full Control over Gaza Media

Documents recovered by Israeli forces during the war show that Hamas maintains full administrative, financial, and strategic control over media outlets affiliated with the movement. These outlets are often presented publicly as independent news organizations, allowing Hamas to operate diplomatically while maintaining plausible deniability.

The documents reveal a highly structured system. Hamas’ media activity is guided by a multi-year master program composed of 25 projects with defined objectives, budgets, content quotas, and timelines.

Among its goals are shaping international public opinion, delegitimizing Israel, and conducting psychological warfare against Israeli society.

The report also details how Hamas uses digital tools and targeted messaging to influence audiences. These activities include producing videos, infographics, and reports aimed at rival audiences, running online campaigns, and directing sponsored advertisements at Israeli audiences through social media platforms.

The strategy also involves tailoring narratives to different audiences. The same events may be framed using religious terminology for internal audiences and humanitarian narratives for Western audiences to maximize international influence.

Crucially, the documents also shed light on media outlets that present themselves as independent. According to the report, agencies such as Shehab and Safa operate within Hamas’ broader media system while maintaining the public appearance of professional news organizations.

Internal audits reviewed in the study show that these outlets rely heavily on Hamas funding and operate under oversight from the movement’s information department, headed by Ali al-Amoudi, a senior Hamas figure closely associated with former leader Yahya Sinwar.

Related Reading: EXPOSED: Foreign Media Journalists in Gaza Participated in Hamas’ “Loyalty” Day

Unethical Ties with Hamas

These findings mirror years of documentation by HonestReporting.

Investigations by the watchdog group have repeatedly highlighted the blurred line between Hamas and Gaza-based media actors. In one exposé, HonestReporting revealed that journalists working with foreign media participated in a Hamas “loyalty day” event organized by the group.

Another investigation showed Hamas honoring Reuters journalists in Gaza, raising questions about the independence of reporters operating under Hamas rule.

Additional reporting has documented how Hamas manipulates media narratives and exploits local media networks to shape international coverage of the conflict.

Taken together, the Meir Amit research and HonestReporting’s investigations point to the same conclusion.

The documents expose a reality that many newsrooms prefer not to confront. Hamas’ media ecosystem is not an incidental byproduct of war. It is a carefully engineered propaganda apparatus that too often passes for independent reporting.

For international media organizations that rely heavily on Gaza-based sources, that distinction matters because the newly uncovered documents highlight the scale of Hamas’ efforts to control the narrative.

Understanding that system is essential to understanding how the Gaza narrative is manufactured and exported to the world.

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