▶ Is Israel Invading Syria? The Truth Behind the Situation in Damascus

Headlines have been claiming that Israel is invading Syria and bombing Damascus. However, the media is leaving out key context that’s crucial to understanding what’s really happening.

Last week, over 1,000 civilians in southern Syria were killed, many of them from the Druze community, a small religious minority. This violence, which began as sectarian clashes between the Druze and Bedouin Arab tribes, escalated into massacres, with Syrian government forces fueling the attacks. Despite the severity of the situation, the media largely ignored the violence, until Israel intervened.

Israel’s involvement wasn’t about territorial expansion or destabilizing the region. In fact, Israel acted because of its deep connection to the Druze people, both in Israel and in Syria.

Israel is home to around 145,000 Druze, many of whom are fully integrated into Israeli society, serving in the IDF and holding public office. Many Druze in the Golan Heights still have family in Syria, and when the violence erupted, they crossed the border to help protect them. Israel’s government, valuing its Druze citizens and their families, stepped in to ensure the safety of Syria’s Druze population.

Syria’s interim president, a former Al Qaeda terrorist, vowed to protect the ethnoreligious minority. At the same time, videos of his governmental forces carrying out attacks were also shared on social media.

Israel’s response wasn’t just about regional security. It was also about standing up for a minority under attack. While the world looked away, Israel acted to protect the Druze, both in Israel and Syria. This is the reality the media is leaving out.