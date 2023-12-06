Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #11

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

AP Turns Terrorism into “Popular Resistance”

Does @ap think shooting, stabbing, and blowing up innocent Israelis is part of this “popular resistance?”https://t.co/59cfioFTjI pic.twitter.com/DW1otjCyhC — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 6, 2023

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

Reuters Whitewashes the Munich Massacre

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

AP’s Double Standard

Same story, different standards. Why does @AP take Hamas-run Gaza health ministry figures as read while Israel is accused of making claims "without providing evidence?"https://t.co/6Q2ScDqhMf pic.twitter.com/gDARCEutFq — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 3, 2023

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

The Washington Post Uncritically Parrots Hamas’ Lies

Why, @washingtonpost, are you parroting Hamas lies? All the women and children have certainly not already been released and you have a duty to your readers to make this clear. While we cannot confirm whether they are alive or dead, Ariel Bibas, 4, & his brother Kfir, 10 months… pic.twitter.com/T2birMFK5v — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 3, 2023

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

Reuters Adopts Hamas’ Terminology

It's not surprising that Hamas would make a false moral equivalence between Israeli hostages held captive by the terror org & Palestinian prisoners held on security grounds. But why does @Reuters adopt Hamas terminology by referring to a "prisoner exchange" in its headline?… pic.twitter.com/gMjVmBqltJ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 3, 2023

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

Media Muddle Reporting on Ceasefire Ending

This wasn't an Israeli accusation. Hamas actually fired rockets into Israel before the expiry of a ceasefire.@SkyNews, we've fixed your headline for you.https://t.co/1Zlb1EPStd pic.twitter.com/8wnvMjwe2S — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 1, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

No, @NPR, the truce didn't simply expire. Hamas broke it by firing rockets into Israel. Amid ceasefire negotiations, only one side has acted in bad faith: Hamas.https://t.co/FsNLSuIcIc pic.twitter.com/cYaS51xCuk — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 1, 2023

Contact NPR Public Editor: https://help.npr.org/contact/s/contact?request=Ask-the-Public-Editor-about-ethics

We've fixed it for you, @WSJ. There's one side that broke the ceasefire before it expired. Clue: It wasn't Israel.https://t.co/ThrdpBtMRX pic.twitter.com/X3ad1VZk33 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 1, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

The fighting resumed after Hamas fired rockets at Israel before the ceasefire had expired. That's a fact. But for @BBCNews, the Hamas ceasefire violation is couched in terms of an Israeli "accusation." Because the BBC can only ever see Israel as the aggressor. pic.twitter.com/0RVzjJYfV5 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 1, 2023

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

The Times Give Voice to Ahed Tamimi’s Anti-Israel Allegations

.@thetimes reports on Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi's release. Despite no mixing of male & female prisoners, Tamimi claims to be an eyewitness that while in prison, male prisoners were abused. She also claims that she had been warned that her father would be killed if she… pic.twitter.com/OsbcHRgW2j — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 1, 2023

Contact The Times at [email protected]

Telegraph Misidentifies Target of Hamas Terrorism

Actually, @Telegraph, the Hamas terrorists opened fired at Israeli civilians. We think you'll find the bus stop wasn't the target of their murderous hatred. pic.twitter.com/WSAC6hyHap — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 30, 2023

Open Contact Us form and select Editorial from the dropdown option: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/customer/contact-us

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Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg via Flash90