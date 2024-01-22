Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #16

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

The Observer Promotes Hamas ‘Resistance’

Trust @guardian's sister paper @ObserverUK to platform someone who highlights Hamas "resistance." Reminder: Hamas is a proscribed terrorist org in the UK (& elsewhere) & murdering, raping & kidnapping Israeli civilians isn't "resistance" – it's terrorism.https://t.co/IzJFc5jChW pic.twitter.com/j7wlgfVpAo — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 21, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

New York Times Questions Veracity of Hamas Atrocities

Despite publishing an in-depth investigation & confirming reports of Hamas atrocities, including rapes, @nytimes still prefaces the facts with "Israel has said." Why does The Times keep questioning the veracity of Hamas crimes?https://t.co/ouM3tJ75Ah pic.twitter.com/0BdSM0iNsy — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 21, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

Sky News Visits Israel’s North

Thx, @AliBunkallSKY for reporting from Israel's north, but referring to "tit-for-tat" fire creates a false equivalence between Hezbollah attacks and Israeli responses. And why no mention of UN Resolution 1701 that states Hezbollah shouldn't be on the border in the first place? https://t.co/ylUM0zB1O2 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 21, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

The Guardian Describes Five Arab Armies as ‘Ramshackle’

In 1948, Israel was attacked by 5 Arab armies, including the British-led & trained Jordanian Arab Legion. But @guardian's @GhaithAbdulahad describes them as "ramshackle." Because the reality of a plucky Jewish state struggling to survive doesn't fit his narrative.… pic.twitter.com/vgqeKTwthu — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 18, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

New York Times Underplays Houthi Hate

Actually, @nytimes, the Houthis don't just hate Israel the same way children might hate green vegetables; their official slogan includes: "Death to Israel, Damn the Jews." Their founder, Hussein al-Houthi's sermons called for the "elimination & destruction" of the Jewish state.… pic.twitter.com/9dtYRKFrRk — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 17, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

CNN’s Amanpour Compares Israel and Hezbollah

Amanpour is wrong: Israel ≠ Hezbollah 🧵 pic.twitter.com/GuNYRCu1i6 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 16, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

Vice Revises History to Erase Hamas Atrocities

"100 days since Israel's bombardment of Gaza began." Just @VICE revising history to erase the Hamas murder, rape and kidnapping rampage of Oct. 7 that actually started this war.https://t.co/SQfpyb5igI pic.twitter.com/TFh9YDovi1 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 16, 2024

Email: Vice executive managing editor Erika Allen

Guess Who Appears On Reuters’ 100 Days of War Pictures

A week after HonestReporting exposed Gaza freelancer Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa's calls for Gazans to break through the border on Oct. 7 after he accompanied terrorists on their rampage, guess whose photo is the first one featured on @Reuters' 100 days of war in pictures?… pic.twitter.com/PsTANmAkdG — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 16, 2024

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

Washington Post’s History Section Isn’t So Hot on Actual History

.@washingtonpost's history section isn't so hot on actual history. 🔴 Israel didn't simply "launch" the 1967 war. It responded to Arab threats to annihilate it & other belligerent actions with a pre-emptive strike.

🔴 Israel warned Jordan to stay out of the fighting. Jordan… pic.twitter.com/opqRooviOE — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 16, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

ABC News Alleges a Confirmed Terror Attack Happened

There's nothing "alleged" about Monday's terror attack in Ra'anana. It happened, @ABC. And why are you featuring disputed social media footage that falsely claims "occupation soldiers opened fire" on Gazans trying to get food? (It was actually Hamas.)https://t.co/lEweZgEU2G pic.twitter.com/Vwj0i8ILx5 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 16, 2024

Fill in the ABC News Feedback Form: https://support.abc.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360003079511

Daily Mail Claims Israel Bombs ‘Communities in Gaza’

Israel retaliated for the Oct. 7 attacks by bombing Hamas terror infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. It did not target "communities in Gaza" as @MailOnline misleadingly states. Israel's war is against Hamas, not ordinary Gazans.https://t.co/AeVPQDvh2g pic.twitter.com/pvhPeiS8g0 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 15, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

CNN Platforms Haaretz’s Gideon Levy

It's hard to find a more unrepresentative Israeli than Haaretz columnist Gideon Levy. Is that why @CNN had to embellish Levy's credentials in an interview with @amanpour by highlighting a position he held a political lifetime ago from 1978-82?https://t.co/OMAImdJxmQ pic.twitter.com/j3vs8PqbR0 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 14, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

CNN Doesn’t Know Where the UN’s Casualty Figures Come From

Reminder to @CNN — UNOCHA's reports include the following disclaimer: "The UN has so far not been able to produce independent, comprehensive, and verified casualty figures; the current numbers have been provided by the Ministry of Health or Government Media Office in Gaza and… pic.twitter.com/8nTJQMSFMa — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 14, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

Daily Mirror Ignores Why the War Started

It's 100 days since Hamas massacred 1,200 people & kidnapped 240 — 132 of whom are still being held captive in Gaza. How is it possible for @DailyMirror to completely ignore why this war started & its ongoing impact on Israelis?https://t.co/POcuL4GUIC pic.twitter.com/xKmscTJNSQ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 14, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

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