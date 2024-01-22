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Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #16

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events…

By Simon Plosker January 22, 2024
Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #16

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

The Observer Promotes Hamas ‘Resistance’

Contact: [email protected]

 

New York Times Questions Veracity of Hamas Atrocities

Contact: [email protected]

 

Sky News Visits Israel’s North

Contact: [email protected]

 

The Guardian Describes Five Arab Armies as ‘Ramshackle’

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

New York Times Underplays Houthi Hate

Contact: [email protected]

 

CNN’s Amanpour Compares Israel and Hezbollah

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

Vice Revises History to Erase Hamas Atrocities

Email: Vice executive managing editor Erika Allen

Guess Who Appears On Reuters’ 100 Days of War Pictures

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

 

Washington Post’s History Section Isn’t So Hot on Actual History

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

ABC News Alleges a Confirmed Terror Attack Happened

Fill in the ABC News Feedback Form: https://support.abc.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360003079511

 

Daily Mail Claims Israel Bombs ‘Communities in Gaza’

Contact: [email protected]

 

CNN Platforms Haaretz’s Gideon Levy

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

CNN Doesn’t Know Where the UN’s Casualty Figures Come From

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

Daily Mirror Ignores Why the War Started

Contact: [email protected]

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© Divuach Ne’eman R”A, 2025

Simon Plosker

Simon Plosker

With over two decades of experience in various non-governmental organizations in the UK and Israel, Simon Plosker returned to HonestReporting in October 2022 as Editorial Director having previously been part of the organization’s management team from 2005 to 2020.

Prior to his first spell at HonestReporting, Simon worked in Israel for NGO Monitor, BICOM, and served for a short period in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. He was Managing Editor of the Geneva-based NGO United Nations Watch for two years before moving back to the frontline defending Israel from media bias.

Simon has a BSoc.Sc in International Studies and Political Science from the University of Birmingham and an MSc in History of International Relations from the London School of Economics. He immigrated to Israel in 2001 from London.

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