Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #22

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

CNN Won’t Reveal Terror TV

What @CNN doesn't tell you is that Al-Aqsa is the Hamas TV channel, which the US govt. considers to be part of the terror org while @ADL says it promotes terrorist activity and incites hatred of Jews and Israelis. Some "journalist."https://t.co/Mea85n1UA4 pic.twitter.com/Qp5OZR9wEu — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 7, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

CNN Parrots Grotesque Claim of Baby’s Death

The death of any baby is a tragedy but let's be clear about the cause of death. We consulted medical professionals who confirmed that a baby can't die of starvation within a day of its birth.@CNN shouldn't be parroting such grotesque claims.https://t.co/ZFn2KdqVam pic.twitter.com/bfxOiZ91Nc — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 7, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

The New York Times Creates Moral Equivalency on Israel’s Northern Border

Hezbollah attacked Israel following Oct. 7. Hezbollah continues to launch barrages of rockets. Israel responds. But for @nytimes both sides are morally equivalent, "trading fire," "engaging in stepped-up rocket attacks," and "striking at each other."https://t.co/P1UC0XYHg3 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 6, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

When The Times of London Can’t Just Call a Terrorist a Terrorist

Leila Khaled hijacked planes and is a member of the PFLP. Why, @thetimes, do you need scare quotes around the word “terrorist”?https://t.co/PwSuc1HZfC pic.twitter.com/pVpqg1QTFz — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 6, 2024

Contact The Times at [email protected]

Newsweek Misses the Best Bits About Zionism

Spot the difference. How @Newsweek describes what a Zionist is, "according to Britannica." ⬇️

The actual Britannica entry, including the part that Newsweek omitted. ⬇️ https://t.co/S85BsFcmul pic.twitter.com/2lSXbz4SVY — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 5, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

Where Are the ‘Settlements’ in Southern Israel, Voice of America?

The word "settlements" is often used by the media to refer specifically to Jewish towns & villages beyond the Green Line. So, @VOANews, please don't use that terminology for the communities that Hamas attacked in southern Israel.https://t.co/mgUOFV6BAD pic.twitter.com/hA4QrXNEFZ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 5, 2024

Fill in the VOA feedback form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSceBUoJvZdZJhGvFpjbYxSj5uR0mrEhcVD4e1r86JgDg5XyIQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1

The Washington Post Confuses Palestinian Rioters with Worshipers

"Palestinian worshipers." That's how @washingtonpost describes Palestinians who barricaded themselves in the mosque and threw fireworks and rocks at Israeli police who were sent to remove them. But The Post won't give you that missing context.https://t.co/AAeUacQFde pic.twitter.com/kSVMJu6LXY — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 5, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

Reuters Ignores a Deadly Hezbollah Attack

Hey, @Reuters, you conveniently "forgot" to mention the Hezbollah anti-tank missile attack that killed a Thai laborer and injured several others working in an Israeli orchard that preceded Israel's retaliatory strike.https://t.co/8NN357t3jx — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 5, 2024

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

The New York Times’s Israeli Trust Deficit

Really, @nytimes? Is this what it's come to? Even if you still feel the need to independently verify statements from Israel's highly respected & trusted @Mdais, how about sending someone from your well-resourced Jerusalem bureau to confirm the information?… pic.twitter.com/tMVNCLziFN — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 5, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

The Washington Post Won’t Even Question Hamas Figures

How is it only the IDF's findings that @washingtonpost cannot independently verify? And why is the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry treated as an unquestionably reliable and legitimate source?https://t.co/VkAk9AzhLy pic.twitter.com/vDC4rUxdTw — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 4, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

Reuters and the ‘Hamas Militants in Palestine’

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

CNN Falsely Links Israeli Blockade to Gaza Life Expectancy

In 2005, Palestinian life expectancy was 8 years behind Israel, but still above the global average. (Source: https://t.co/Z1kh8t84rf) How can @CNN blame a blockade that started two years later?https://t.co/YcadyWf5nQ pic.twitter.com/v5qa1dFsrw — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 3, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

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Featured image: Jamal Awad via Flash90