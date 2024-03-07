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Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #22

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events…

By March 07, 2024
Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #22

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

CNN Won’t Reveal Terror TV

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

CNN Parrots Grotesque Claim of Baby’s Death

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

The New York Times Creates Moral Equivalency on Israel’s Northern Border

Contact: [email protected]

 

When The Times of London Can’t Just Call a Terrorist a Terrorist

Contact The Times at [email protected]

 

Newsweek Misses the Best Bits About Zionism

Contact: [email protected]

 

Where Are the ‘Settlements’ in Southern Israel, Voice of America?

Fill in the VOA feedback form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSceBUoJvZdZJhGvFpjbYxSj5uR0mrEhcVD4e1r86JgDg5XyIQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1

 

The Washington Post Confuses Palestinian Rioters with Worshipers

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

Reuters Ignores a Deadly Hezbollah Attack

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

 

The New York Times’s Israeli Trust Deficit

Contact: [email protected]

 

The Washington Post Won’t Even Question Hamas Figures

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

Reuters and the ‘Hamas Militants in Palestine’

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

 

CNN Falsely Links Israeli Blockade to Gaza Life Expectancy

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

Featured image: Jamal Awad via Flash90

© Divuach Ne’eman R”A, 2025

Simon Plosker

Simon Plosker

With over two decades of experience in various non-governmental organizations in the UK and Israel, Simon Plosker returned to HonestReporting in October 2022 as Editorial Director having previously been part of the organization’s management team from 2005 to 2020.

Prior to his first spell at HonestReporting, Simon worked in Israel for NGO Monitor, BICOM, and served for a short period in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. He was Managing Editor of the Geneva-based NGO United Nations Watch for two years before moving back to the frontline defending Israel from media bias.

Simon has a BSoc.Sc in International Studies and Political Science from the University of Birmingham and an MSc in History of International Relations from the London School of Economics. He immigrated to Israel in 2001 from London.

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