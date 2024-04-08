fbpx
Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #25

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas. You can…

Reading time: 2 minutes

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

 

CNN’s Fareed Zakaria Exaggerates Gaza Casualty Numbers

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

The Washington Post Muddles Israeli History

Contact: [email protected]

 

The New York Times Omits Critical Context on Erez Crossing

Contact: [email protected]

 

The New York Times Publishes Confusing Report on Gaza Aid

Contact: [email protected]

 

The Washington Post Omits Key Events From War Timeline

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

The Associated Press Erases Hamas From October 7 Rocket Strikes

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

 

The Associated Press Continues to Use Photo Taken by Freelancer Who Accompanied Hamas Terrorists

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

 

The Independent Accuses Israel of Destabilizing the Middle East

Fill out The Independent’s contact form: https://help.independent.co.uk/hc/en-us/requests/new

 

The Times of London’s Editorial Cartoon Claims All Palestinian Casualties Are Civilians

Contact The Times at [email protected]

 

BBC News Parrots Hamas’ Terminology

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

 

The Times of London Misleads on Palestinian Terrorism

Contact The Times at [email protected]

 

NPR Gives Francesca Albanese a Platform to Gaslight on Antisemitism Accusations

Contact NPR Public Editor: https://help.npr.org/contact/s/contact?request=Ask-the-Public-Editor-about-ethics

 

The Washington Post Qualifies IDF Statement but Takes Palestinian Red Crescent Statement at Face Value

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

The Times of London Uses Clickbait Headline To Connect Iranian Dissident Journalist to Israel

Contact The Times at [email protected]

 

The Daily Mail Uses Extremist Neturei Karta to Represent Ultra-Orthodox Community

Contact: [email protected]

 

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region.

New! Skip the social scroll and get the latest from HonestReporting via Telegram.

Photo Credit: Yoav Dudkevitch via TPS

Related Posts

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,
Chaim Lax
Chaim Lax
Originally from Toronto, Canada, Chaim moved to Israel in 2018. He has a B.A. (Hons) in Political Science and History from York University as well as an MA in Israel Studies from the Rothberg International School at Hebrew University. Prior to joining HonestReporting, Chaim worked with a variety of Israel advocacy organizations in both Canada and Israel.
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok Telegram-plane Whatsapp

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2024 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content