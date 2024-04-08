Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #25

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

CNN’s Fareed Zakaria Exaggerates Gaza Casualty Numbers

.@FareedZakaria: "It [the IDF campaign] has resulted in 35-odd thousand civilians dying." Fareed, your casualty figures are even worse than those claimed by the Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry, which doesn't even acknowledge thousands of terrorists killed by Israel. https://t.co/9Yw6yhQDct — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 8, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

The Washington Post Muddles Israeli History

History lesson for @washingtonpost: Israel did withdraw from Sinai in early 1957 following the 1956 Suez Crisis when it fought inside the territory. Israeli troops, however, spared the Egyptian Third Army in Sinai at the end of the 1973 Yom Kippur War. You've mixed up two… pic.twitter.com/IBFbrS9hKc — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 7, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

The New York Times Omits Critical Context on Erez Crossing

The Erez crossing has been closed since Oct. 7 because Hamas terrorists attacked and severely damaged it on that day. But @nytimes won't tell you that.https://t.co/EMnvMJvkbR pic.twitter.com/mJHQgdNFOM — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 7, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

The New York Times Publishes Confusing Report on Gaza Aid

How can @nytimes talk about the scarcity of aid in northern Gaza in one paragraph while in the next, include a quote highlighting "the price of a bag of flour?" If flour is being distributed as aid, why are Gazans buying and selling it? Please explain.https://t.co/4mwEEOGrv8 pic.twitter.com/r9LVTyHDHp — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 7, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

The Washington Post Omits Key Events From War Timeline

Key moments in @washingtonpost's timeline include the evacuation of northern Gaza's residents & the firing of Houthi rockets. So why do Hezbollah rockets in the north & the evacuation of over 250k Israelis from their homes not also warrant a mention? https://t.co/o5qmpf7DuF — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 7, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

The Associated Press Erases Hamas From October 7 Rocket Strikes

Whose rockets were streaking through the morning sky in Gaza on Oct. 7? When @AP frames a story around Palestinian suffering, it's just inconvenient to state that those rockets were fired by Hamas.https://t.co/d2SbRUKwTa pic.twitter.com/zbmeeJvv58 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 7, 2024

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

The Associated Press Continues to Use Photo Taken by Freelancer Who Accompanied Hamas Terrorists

6 months since Oct. 7 and @AP is still proudly displaying the defining image of its photographer's collusion with the terrorist barbarians who murdered & raped their way through Israel's border.https://t.co/EjXreiCEsF pic.twitter.com/VrrztdRuxc — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 7, 2024

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

The Independent Accuses Israel of Destabilizing the Middle East

Enough – instead of accusing Israel of "escalating its attacks on Iran, which are further destabilising the region," @Independent should be calling on Iran to rein in its proxies, including Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, who are responsible for this war and its escalation. https://t.co/TiIVoprGNG pic.twitter.com/aTXVQXqSjQ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 4, 2024

Fill out The Independent’s contact form: https://help.independent.co.uk/hc/en-us/requests/new

The Times of London’s Editorial Cartoon Claims All Palestinian Casualties Are Civilians

.@thetimes is entitled to be critical of Israel’s tragic error in the deaths of World Central Kitchen aid workers but for @BrookesTimes to imply that every Palestinian death was a civilian is plainly wrong.https://t.co/JST3pAsUWX — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 4, 2024

Contact The Times at [email protected]

BBC News Parrots Hamas’ Terminology

Why is @BBCWorld sounding more and more like the Hamas press office as it refers to the Israel Defense Forces as the "Israeli occupation." Absolutely disgusting. Please fix immediately. pic.twitter.com/hhf1ubrloX — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 3, 2024

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

The Times of London Misleads on Palestinian Terrorism

No, @thetimes: ◾️ He was not a "suspect." He was a terrorist who was shot while carrying out his stabbing attack.

◾️ Terrorist knife and car-ramming attacks are not something that started with this war. They've been going on for years.https://t.co/Zyeu2Na2Sh pic.twitter.com/GcwcZtQNGC — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 1, 2024

Contact The Times at [email protected]

NPR Gives Francesca Albanese a Platform to Gaslight on Antisemitism Accusations

Despite her history of antisemitic comments, @NPR still saw fit to interview UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese. When asked to respond to charges of antisemitism, she claims to have merely "criticized the state of Israel for its policies. Is it that outrageous to expect… pic.twitter.com/uGd5Q0yzca — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 31, 2024

Contact NPR Public Editor: https://help.npr.org/contact/s/contact?request=Ask-the-Public-Editor-about-ethics

The Washington Post Qualifies IDF Statement but Takes Palestinian Red Crescent Statement at Face Value

Why is @washingtonpost 'unable to independently verify claims' by the IDF but doesn't seem to have the same problem when it comes to improbable accusations by the Palestinian Red Crescent that its workers were deliberately targeted by Israel?https://t.co/ERMLMZRcPt pic.twitter.com/jhdbsSChjX — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 31, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

The Times of London Uses Clickbait Headline To Connect Iranian Dissident Journalist to Israel

Iranian journalists working for @IranIntl_En were, as @thetimes clearly says, targeted by the Islamic Republic of Iran. But it's far sexier for The Times of London to use a sensationalist clickbait headline that makes it about Israel and its prime minister instead. https://t.co/9zPCTS6v3l pic.twitter.com/3VJKDMIjUX — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 31, 2024

Contact The Times at [email protected]

The Daily Mail Uses Extremist Neturei Karta to Represent Ultra-Orthodox Community

Note for @MailOnline: The “members of the Ultra-Orthodox Jewish community” who attended the anti-Israel hate march in London are the extremist fringe Neturai Karta who are so unrepresentative, they make up only 0.03% of the global Jewish population. https://t.co/6YyPu06yu2 pic.twitter.com/HxSQuYmHb8 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 30, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

