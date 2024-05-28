Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #30

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

The Guardian Misleads on Israeli Airstrike

As tragic as this incident was, Israel did not carry out an airstrike “on refugee tents.” The IDF targeted senior Hamas terrorists outside of the designated humanitarian zone. Despite @guardian‘s headline, Israel does not deliberately target civilians.https://t.co/Gs1xSHcrbo pic.twitter.com/GPmjE9nHXe — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 28, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

Washington Post Misleads on ICJ Decision

No, @washingtonpost, the ICJ didn’t simply order an immediate halt to Israel’s offensive in Rafah. You’ve failed to include the relevant part of the ruling that makes clear it is not a blanket order against military action.https://t.co/Z3qVaTHcKP pic.twitter.com/JXFh2TMSP1 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 28, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

New York Times Ignores Israeli Victims of Hezbollah Terrorism

Evidently, the 10 Israeli civilians killed by Hezbollah rockets and drones don’t count for @nytimes.https://t.co/dguPB82whf pic.twitter.com/fHCcCHhuQ2 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 28, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

Associated Press Leaves Out Vital Information

🛑 “An Oct. 7 attack” – perpetrated by whom?

🛑 “Roughly 1,200 people, about a quarter of them soldiers” – why emphasize soldiers rather than the majority who were civilians?

🛑 “According to the Health Ministry” – who runs it? Hamas. Really, @AP? https://t.co/MtRhSWOUfE pic.twitter.com/tC7XO1W3iF — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 26, 2024

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

New York Times & Washington Post Parrot Hamas, Question Israeli Claims

Why is it that only Israeli statements or claims need to be independently verified while Hamas claims are taken at face value? Must be because @RajaAbdulrahim is reporting again in @nytimes.https://t.co/uzsGqpOKjb pic.twitter.com/efMCoSHJS5 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 26, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

According to @washingtonpost, Israel’s carefully collated casualty figures are treated with the same legitimacy as the unreliable claims of the Gaza Health Ministry, which the WaPo fails to tell is run by Hamas. And that’s not all that’s wrong. 🧵 https://t.co/eITIWWBhWB pic.twitter.com/Gq1eFQXkr5 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 22, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

New York Times Implies Israeli Fault in Clickbait Headline

The Pentagon said the aid was “intercepted by some people who took that aid off those vehicles.” Yet, the @nytimes implied that Israel was at fault. Clickbait headlines might make for good advertising revenue, but it also makes for irresponsible journalism. pic.twitter.com/hhzHIRTXz6 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 24, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

Voice of America and ABC News Parrot Hamas’ False Casualty Statistics

It’s time @VOANews stopped parroting the Gaza Health Ministry’s false casualty statistics and failing to tell readers they came from a terrorist org. It’s Hamas claiming “most of the dead are women and children” and that’s just not the case.https://t.co/b3UiFHARG3 pic.twitter.com/mMYlXbUa2w — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 23, 2024

Fill in the VOA feedback form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSceBUoJvZdZJhGvFpjbYxSj5uR0mrEhcVD4e1r86JgDg5XyIQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1

Just wow. @ABC literally republishes the statement of a terrorist org. This isn’t verified info from an independent health ministry, it’s the unverified claims & propaganda of Hamas. At least have the honesty to tell your readers where it came from.https://t.co/e5A0d4l2sP pic.twitter.com/KDDeBLoRPN — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 28, 2024

Fill in the ABC News Feedback Form: https://support.abc.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360003079511

Washington Post Omits Vital Context on Gaza Border Crossing Closures

.@washingtonpost writes Gazans are hungry because the Rafah Crossing is closed & Kerem Shalom is not viable. But it won’t add that Rafah is closed because Egypt refuses to work with Israel to reopen it & Kerem Shalom has come under Hamas rocket fire.https://t.co/Hvj8X8jodg — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 23, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

New York Times is Confused About Israeli Geography

One day ago, @nytimes photo caption said the barrier was “in Jerusalem, in the West Bank.” Today, the same photo appears in a different story and says the barrier is “outside Jerusalem.” The barrier hasn’t moved. So where exactly is it, New York Times?https://t.co/P17hgMm65v https://t.co/RAu86g8d1l pic.twitter.com/Ck81YWdvBs — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 23, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

Washington Post & Time Magazine Mistake Tel Aviv For the Capital of Israel

Putting aside the way @TIME is actively encouraging speculation about Israeli involvement in this incident, Tel Aviv should not be used as a synonym for Israel’s capital, Jerusalem. Time Magazine, please fix the error.https://t.co/4ASl8pCj1W pic.twitter.com/ODFDKN7R0V — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 21, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

There’s another reason why “relations between Tel Aviv and Cairo were never warm.” Because state-to-state relations are conducted via their capital cities — Jerusalem and Cairo.@washingtonpost, stop implying Tel Aviv is Israel’s capital.https://t.co/kZvJ3ONkCB pic.twitter.com/zkeP5fHDIW — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 28, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

BBC News Tries to “Balance” Its Report on the Butcher of Tehran

No surprise. Even when it’s the Butcher of Tehran, @BBCNews still tries to “balance” the story.https://t.co/RcJRizCA4k pic.twitter.com/TGIhk4rCIz — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 21, 2024

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region.





Photo Credit via IDF