Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #30

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas. You can…

Reading time: 5 minutes

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

The Guardian Misleads on Israeli Airstrike

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

Washington Post Misleads on ICJ Decision

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

New York Times Ignores Israeli Victims of Hezbollah Terrorism

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

Associated Press Leaves Out Vital Information

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

 

New York Times & Washington Post Parrot Hamas, Question Israeli Claims

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

New York Times Implies Israeli Fault in Clickbait Headline

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

Voice of America and ABC News Parrot Hamas’ False Casualty Statistics

Fill in the VOA feedback form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSceBUoJvZdZJhGvFpjbYxSj5uR0mrEhcVD4e1r86JgDg5XyIQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1

 

Fill in the ABC News Feedback Form: https://support.abc.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360003079511

 

Washington Post Omits Vital Context on Gaza Border Crossing Closures

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

New York Times is Confused About Israeli Geography

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

Washington Post & Time Magazine Mistake Tel Aviv For the Capital of Israel

Contact: [email protected]

 

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

BBC News Tries to “Balance” Its Report on the Butcher of Tehran

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

 

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what's really going on in Israel and the region.

Photo Credit via IDF

