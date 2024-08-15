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Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #36

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events…

By August 15, 2024
Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #36

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

BBC News Erases Israeli Hostages

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

 

NPR Whitewashes Hamas Atrocities

Contact NPR Public Editor: https://help.npr.org/contact/s/contact?request=Ask-the-Public-Editor-about-ethics

 

The Guardian’s Warped Definition of a ‘Protest’

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

The Guardian Creates a Moral Equivalence Between Israel and Hezbollah

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

Hezbollah Murdering 12 Children on a Soccer Field Not Provocative Enough for LA Times

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

 

Voice of America Legitimizes Hamas ‘Soldiers’

Fill in the VOA feedback form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSceBUoJvZdZJhGvFpjbYxSj5uR0mrEhcVD4e1r86JgDg5XyIQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1

 

Associated Press Lauds the Accuracy of Hamas Casualty Figures

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

 

Reuters Can’t Say Who Launched the Hezbollah Rocket That Killed 12 Children

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

 

Sky News Continues to Platform Iranian Regime Mouthpiece

Contact: [email protected]

 

UPI’s Car Crash Excuse for Journalism

To send your feedback, fill in UPI’s form here.

 

UPI Relies on Hamas Front Organization

To send your feedback, fill in UPI’s form here.

 

Reuters Casts Doubt on a Terror Attack

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

 

The Times of London Uses Irrelevant Israel Link for Clickbait

Contact The Times at [email protected]

 

PBS Interviewee Makes an Equivalence Between Palestinian Prisoners and Israeli Hostages

Contact the PBS Public Editor: https://www.pbs.org/publiceditor/feedback/

 

Reuters Explains Away Sinwar’s Fanaticism

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

 

The New York Times Turns Iran Into the Victim

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

© Divuach Ne’eman R”A, 2025

Simon Plosker

Simon Plosker

With over two decades of experience in various non-governmental organizations in the UK and Israel, Simon Plosker returned to HonestReporting in October 2022 as Editorial Director having previously been part of the organization’s management team from 2005 to 2020.

Prior to his first spell at HonestReporting, Simon worked in Israel for NGO Monitor, BICOM, and served for a short period in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. He was Managing Editor of the Geneva-based NGO United Nations Watch for two years before moving back to the frontline defending Israel from media bias.

Simon has a BSoc.Sc in International Studies and Political Science from the University of Birmingham and an MSc in History of International Relations from the London School of Economics. He immigrated to Israel in 2001 from London.

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