Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #36

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

BBC News Erases Israeli Hostages

Why has @OrlaGuerin failed to mention the 250 hostages kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 in her story? Care to explain, @BBCWorld? https://t.co/Dd2k2GLyUX pic.twitter.com/uoMz7jrBa2 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 15, 2024

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

NPR Whitewashes Hamas Atrocities

? He didn’t die. He was shot, by Hamas. Stop whitewashing the atrocities of Hamas, NPR. pic.twitter.com/N7r4EgpVBe — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 14, 2024

Contact NPR Public Editor: https://help.npr.org/contact/s/contact?request=Ask-the-Public-Editor-about-ethics

The Guardian’s Warped Definition of a ‘Protest’

Police say the accused used a vehicle to smash through the doors of the Elbit factory before employees were “seriously assaulted.” Prosecutors will tell the court that the offenses were linked to terrorism. This is what @guardian calls a “protest.”https://t.co/3xr8YnlTKU pic.twitter.com/Evs3mQnj7G — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 14, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

The Guardian Creates a Moral Equivalence Between Israel and Hezbollah

Actually, @guardian, Hezbollah and Israel did not “begin exchanging daily missile attacks.” Hezbollah attacked Israel on October 8. It’s crystal clear who initiated hostilities. Enough with the moral equivalence.https://t.co/4wbxkO1p6I pic.twitter.com/qT1Kjv8490 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 14, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

Hezbollah Murdering 12 Children on a Soccer Field Not Provocative Enough for LA Times

Really, @latimes? So Hezbollah murdering 12 children in a rocket attack on a soccer field wasn’t provocative enough for you? Or is it only Israeli responses to terrorist atrocities that you deem to be “provocative acts”?https://t.co/tTpmChWCm7 pic.twitter.com/mg56YdY83C — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 14, 2024

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

Voice of America Legitimizes Hamas ‘Soldiers’

Hamas may attempt to legitimize its terror operatives but since when, @VOANews, did you start referring to terrorists and hostage takers as “soldiers”? The IDF are soldiers. Hamas are not.https://t.co/U1IRBt5i1N pic.twitter.com/zIvXtgA9WS — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 13, 2024

Fill in the VOA feedback form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSceBUoJvZdZJhGvFpjbYxSj5uR0mrEhcVD4e1r86JgDg5XyIQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1

Associated Press Lauds the Accuracy of Hamas Casualty Figures

Hamas’ Health Ministry never distinguished between combatants and civilians in the past either. And its casualty figures were subsequently found to be misleading. But that’s not a problem for @AP to justify continuing to parrot the terrorists’ narrative.https://t.co/52h62iNGKa pic.twitter.com/zobln8R9pP — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 13, 2024

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

Reuters Can’t Say Who Launched the Hezbollah Rocket That Killed 12 Children

Even if they denied it, Hezbollah fired the missile that killed 12 youngsters at a soccer field in the Golan Heights. But @Reuters can’t even say where the missile came from or who was responsible for firing it. Why the ambiguity?https://t.co/VAbuk4mBVg pic.twitter.com/zchiYKpI85 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 13, 2024

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

Sky News Continues to Platform Iranian Regime Mouthpiece

If you are going to give a platform to @s_m_marandi, at least, @SkyNews, inform your viewers that any Iranian university academic will be, at best, an apologist for the Islamic Republic. In this case, the professor happens to be a mouthpiece for the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. https://t.co/7oaeec4pGi — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 12, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

UPI’s Car Crash Excuse for Journalism

Yet more abysmal reporting from @UPI‘s Adam Schrader: ? Refers to Hamas as the “resistance militia.”

? Cites the Palestine Chronicle, an antisemitic hate site, one of whose employees held an Israeli hostage in Gaza.

? Blatantly editorializes by calling an Israeli minister “an… pic.twitter.com/Voy17xzZej — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 12, 2024

To send your feedback, fill in UPI’s form here.

UPI Relies on Hamas Front Organization

What @UPI won’t tell you is that @EuroMedHR is a Hamas front organization. Which isn’t surprising as “journalist” Adam Schrader has a nasty habit of copy-pasting Hamas press releases in his stories.https://t.co/8vQfLCVmFM pic.twitter.com/rNldF7CEEa — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 12, 2024

To send your feedback, fill in UPI’s form here.

Reuters Casts Doubt on a Terror Attack

Hamas publicly took responsibility for the attack. Yet @Reuters puts “Israeli military says” in the headline. And Reuters fails to mention the victim, Yonatan Deutsch, was confirmed to be a civilian yet platforms Hamas’ lie that they killed a soldier.https://t.co/agfB7pINzd pic.twitter.com/teKRBUc6IB — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 12, 2024

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

The Times of London Uses Irrelevant Israel Link for Clickbait

Like so much remarkable technology, BriefCam was developed in Israel. It is now owned by the Japanese company Canon. That @thetimes highlights BriefCam’s origin in the headline is simply clickbait for a story that has no relevance to Israel whatsoever.https://t.co/k0aJb90zsc pic.twitter.com/jFm9znws0m — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 12, 2024

Contact The Times at [email protected]

PBS Interviewee Makes an Equivalence Between Palestinian Prisoners and Israeli Hostages

“Both sides would enjoy getting their prisoners back.” No, @Ibishblog, there is no equivalence between Palestinian prisoners held for terror offenses and Israeli hostages kidnapped by terrorists. https://t.co/OVBCyyHjYX pic.twitter.com/p9ty7Jitup — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 11, 2024

Contact the PBS Public Editor: https://www.pbs.org/publiceditor/feedback/

Reuters Explains Away Sinwar’s Fanaticism

No, @Reuters. Israel imprisoning Sinwar “for almost his entire adult life” is no justification for the Oct. 7 massacre. Sinwar’s psychopathic behavior was the reason for, not the result of, his imprisonment. Stop trying to explain away his fanaticism. https://t.co/XNgpP44136 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 6, 2024

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

The New York Times Turns Iran Into the Victim

For the past nine months, Iranian proxies in Gaza, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen have been non-stop attacking Israel and its allies in the region. @nytimes, the Islamic Republic of Iran is not the victim – it has dragged the region into a war.https://t.co/J4yLa7fQQD pic.twitter.com/2birtQSWEx — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 5, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

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