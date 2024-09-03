Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #37

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

UPI Editorializes Over Israeli “Atrocities”

Actually, @UPI, the ICJ did *not* rule on whether Israel had committed genocide and did not call for “immediate steps to end atrocities.” This isn’t journalism, it’s editorializing.https://t.co/vOxYORtzhv pic.twitter.com/Jbu7rLhXTM — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 3, 2024

To send your feedback, fill in UPI’s form here.

The Spectator Presumes Israeli War Crimes

Even op-eds should not be given carte blanche to claim Israeli leaders have avoided prosecution for “war crimes and crimes against humanity against Palestinians” as if these were legally proven facts. Why, @spectator, have you allowed this?https://t.co/n2SDX5dhtl pic.twitter.com/D8OqlhDDmU — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 3, 2024

Please send your considered comments to The Spectator: [email protected]

The Times of London Inflates Unattributed Palestinian Casualty Figures

While an editorial in @thetimes opposing the UK government’s arms export suspension to Israel is appreciated, the unsubstantiated claim of 50,000 Palestinian casualties is not. Not even Hamas have claimed a figure this high.https://t.co/RFE7FkWHvF pic.twitter.com/jf6cJXNpMM — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 3, 2024

Contact The Times at [email protected]

Newsweek Turns Arafat Into a “Political Leader”

When Yasser Arafat “adopted a black-and-white fishnet pattern keffiyeh as his iconic look in the 1960s,” he most certainly wasn’t a “political leader.” Despite what @newsweek says, he was then and always – a terrorist leader.https://t.co/Iu38ID5PPf pic.twitter.com/OgY9uey315 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 2, 2024

Scroll to the end of the story and click Submit Correction.

Washington Post Gives Equal Weight to Terrorist Lies

Platforming Hamas denying responsibility for the murder of 6 Israeli hostages after quoting an Israeli Health Ministry spokesperson is not “balanced” reporting. It’s @washingtonpost giving equal weight to the blatant lies of a terrorist organization.https://t.co/r5IVAoIO0B pic.twitter.com/cka6bWS96w — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 2, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

LA Times Terms Israel’s Oct. 7 Response an “Aerial Bombardment”

No, @latimes, Israel’s military response to the horrific Oct. 7 attacks is not some vengeful “retaliation” nor is it some indiscriminate “aerial bombardment of Gaza.” Israel has acted with clear intentions against Hamas and to bring its hostages home.https://t.co/9mVkbQOTlY pic.twitter.com/Ww52C6VVzj — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 2, 2024

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

Reuters Uses False and Discredited Lancet Casualty Figure

Why is @Reuters still explaining Gazan casualty figures by using the false & discredited 186,000 number provided in a letter–a piece of opinion–in @TheLancet? See the next tweet on why the letter’s claim is unscientific, politically motivated nonsense.https://t.co/aiIEUAURRp pic.twitter.com/vr8BG8ajr0 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 1, 2024

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

The Sunday Times Terms Convicted Terrorist a “Political Prisoner”

A terrorist responsible for the murders of 5 Israeli civilians isn’t a “political prisoner” & his support for “armed resistance” doesn’t make him a “new Mandela.” Abysmal puff piece by @christinalamb on convicted terrorist Marwan Barghouti in @thetimes.https://t.co/EuY5ZZhpMv pic.twitter.com/mm5UffHDgG — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 1, 2024

Contact The Sunday Times: [email protected]

Reuters Gets Israeli Death Toll Wrong; Fails to Include Terror Victims Inside the Green Line

Wrong, @reuters. Israeli tallies show 19 Israelis have been killed in Palestinian terror attacks since the war in Gaza began. And seven of those were murdered in attacks that took place outside of Jerusalem and the West Bank. Because they also count.https://t.co/o3N8dzPK4C pic.twitter.com/BPid2fmTs9 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 29, 2024

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

Washington Post Calls Terrorism “Armed Resistance”

? Deliberately targeting civilians

? Drive-by shootings

? Suicide bombings

? Rocket attacks

? Car rammings

? Kidnappings

? Stabbings There’s a word for this: TERRORISM. But for @washingtonpost, it’s “armed resistance.”https://t.co/3lANxZ3Lqh pic.twitter.com/p6v5aM6B6h — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 29, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

The Telegraph and The Guardian Mislead Over Temple Mount Visit

No, @Telegraph, Ben-Gvir did not lead anyone into the al-Aqsa Mosque. He neither visited nor entered it. Please stop making an inflammatory situation worse by spreading misinformation.https://t.co/vv9X0zsdC8 pic.twitter.com/W4kJANm7SF — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 29, 2024

Open Contact Us form and select Editorial from the dropdown option: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/customer/contact-us

No, @guardian, Ben-Gvir did not visit the al-Aqsa mosque. Jews don’t actually pray in mosques. The mosque is located *on* the Temple Mount, which is Judaism’s holiest site. Can you not tell the difference? Please correct the error.https://t.co/z3SWK2h2Bl pic.twitter.com/SjqFtHFABz — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 26, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

Sky News and Newsweek Make Moral Equivalence Between Israeli Hostages and Palestinian Prisoners

“1000’s of Palestinians held by Israel.” Just @AlexCrawfordSky of @SkyNews making a moral equivalence with Israeli hostages held by Hamas. Palestinians in Israeli jails are not hostages, they are prisoners who are being held for crimes, including terrorism. https://t.co/Lk5Tc02YiZ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 28, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

Palestinians held in Israeli jails for terror offenses are *prisoners*. Israelis kidnapped by Hamas and held in Gaza are *hostages*. This is not a morally equivalent “prisoner swap” as @Newsweek inaccurately describes it.https://t.co/5wbnXDvFjf pic.twitter.com/y2bp9Fu0t0 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 18, 2024

Scroll to the end of the story and click Submit Correction.

The Sun Calls Israel’s Actions a “Massive Revenge Offensive”

According to @TheSun, trying to bring your hostages home and attempting to destroy a genocidal terrorist organization that butchered some 1,200 people on Oct. 7 is a “massive revenge offensive.” ?https://t.co/yZuoDsBhA3 pic.twitter.com/CPyKe8f17P — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 28, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

The Guardian Runs Disputed Casualty Figures Without Attribution

Why bother with actual journalism when you can simply quote disputed casualty figures without any attribution? Because @guardian. https://t.co/vybruvgskd pic.twitter.com/HrfA3vB3oJ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 28, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

Washington Post, Daily Mail and Fox News Make Moral Equivalence Between Hezbollah Attack and Israeli Response

Let’s be clear, @washingtonpost, the two sides did not begin “trading fire” in October. Hezbollah began attacking Israel. There is no moral equivalence between Israel and the terrorists who started this conflict.https://t.co/Fb6iP6MDeD pic.twitter.com/d08fIF3VMd — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 27, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

“Tit-for-tat?” This is not a playground squabble. Hezbollah has been attacking Israel since Oct. 8 and Israel is defending itself. Enough of the moral equivalence, @MailOnline.https://t.co/fwZ3kXKx1n pic.twitter.com/5f4crJpcSG — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 27, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

Hey, @FoxNews, if your story focus is on Hezbollah rocket attacks on Israel, why have you fallen into the trap of treating Israel & Hezbollah strikes as morally equivalent? Hezbollah targeting Israeli towns & villages ≠ Israel targeting terrorists.https://t.co/LGjZCf9Xuh pic.twitter.com/apRP31jOgu — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 22, 2024

Submit a correction request: https://help.foxnews.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360000067434

The Telegraph Won’t Say Who Freed Noa Argamani

The headline has been updated. Sorry, @Telegraph but this isn’t good enough. Who freed Noa Argamani? Clue: It wasn’t Hamas. pic.twitter.com/Rq5ae7UBR8 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 27, 2024

Open Contact Us form and select Editorial from the dropdown option: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/customer/contact-us

The Guardian and the “Hezbollah Movement”

Spot the odd one out:

? Youth movement

? Peace movement

? Political movement

? Feminist movement

? Terrorist movement “Hezbollah movement.” Seriously, @guardian?https://t.co/65L1LAmhKJ pic.twitter.com/VnKQxwJaXS — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 27, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

Reuters and The Times of London Incapable of Stating Gaza Health Ministry Run by Hamas

Why is @Reuters still incapable of stating that Gaza’s health ministry is run by Hamas? If a major wire service insists on parroting disputed casualty figures, at least make it clear that they are being provided by a terrorist organization.https://t.co/byO61Vn56A pic.twitter.com/4CV4KFywFK — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 26, 2024

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

By “local health authorities,” what @thetimes really means is the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry. Failure to clearly say so is simply lazy journalism.https://t.co/qXpk8uFA1C pic.twitter.com/9GD6ZgPojp — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 19, 2024

Contact The Times at [email protected]

Daily Mail Makes a Capital Error

Israeli government policy is decided in the capital Jerusalem. There’s no way PM Netanyahu would have made any vow in reference to Tel Aviv.@mailonline, stop implying Tel Aviv is the capital and please correct the photo caption.https://t.co/oTwZf2wLkL pic.twitter.com/k9ZEjq7uY1 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 26, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

The Telegraph Gets the Target Wrong

Israel did not “strike Iran’s embassy.” It was not targeted and remains standing.@telegraph contradicts its own error by rightly pointing out in the same paragraph that it was a consulate building inside the Iranian diplomatic compound that was hit.https://t.co/RLiG6lOSw1 pic.twitter.com/8bLR1gBjfM — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 26, 2024

Open Contact Us form and select Editorial from the dropdown option: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/customer/contact-us

Sky News Correspondent Can Only See One Side’s Responsibility

Amazing how, in @DominicWaghorn‘s mind, only Israel defending itself rather than a Hezbollah attempt to launch a barrage of rockets and drones could be the side responsible for igniting a regional war. That’s @SkyNews analysis for you.https://t.co/p7OrM5jjLQ pic.twitter.com/wpGRJww6RD — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 25, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

NPR’s Shocking Headline Fail

Shocking #HeadlineFail courtesy of @NPR. This isn’t “Israel attacks, Hezbollah responds.” The terror org was primed to launch a massive barrage when Israel took preventative action. And the ceasefire talks? They’re about Gaza, not Lebanon.https://t.co/sEgZCZ7WlA pic.twitter.com/bpfbPpOqR4 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 25, 2024

Contact NPR Public Editor: https://help.npr.org/contact/s/contact?request=Ask-the-Public-Editor-about-ethics

BBC’s Donnison Continues to Get It Wrong

And also no surprise that Donnison attempts to paint Israel as the aggressor despite it taking action to prevent what could have potentially been the most significant Hezbollah attack on Israel since 2006. Because @BBCNews. pic.twitter.com/2oI81xg4Il — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 25, 2024

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

Daily Mail Can’t Figure Out What Hezbollah is Firing At

Note to @MailOnline: Hezbollah doesn’t fire towards the very Iron Dome interceptors that take out their own rockets. ? And Israel isn’t simply dropping bombs inside Lebanon, it’s targeting Hezbollah rocket launchers.#HeadlineFailhttps://t.co/Cj0KCTyTVd pic.twitter.com/8IZcHjBsm7 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 25, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

The Times of London Can’t Tell the Difference Between a “Pro-Palestinian Message” and a Call to Genocide

No, @thetimes, “from the river to the sea” is not a “pro-Palestinian message. Soccer player Anwar El Ghazi’s message was a call for the destruction of the entire State of Israel.https://t.co/ZrhWGMN1sf pic.twitter.com/1JVDQQzMzw — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 25, 2024

Contact The Times at [email protected]

Huffington Post’s UNRWA Promo Piece

How is this promo piece for UNRWA counted as news rather than opinion by @HuffPost? Instead of lauding UNRWA, how about including some other views that might just expose how this agency is part of the problem, not the solution to Palestinian suffering? https://t.co/DoXhrgFzj1 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 22, 2024

Click the “Report Corrections” link at the bottom of the article.

New York Times Won’t Say Who Runs the Gaza Civil Defense

The Palestinian Civil Defense in Gaza is run by Hamas. But @nytimes won’t tell you that.https://t.co/FVVGNfp9t8 pic.twitter.com/jUqaUYHp8N — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 21, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

Associated Press Paints Israel as the Obstructionist Party

Why is it an Israeli “demand” rather than a Hamas rejection that “threatens to unravel cease-fire talks,” according to @AP? This is how AP likes to set the scene: Israel, rather than a genocidal terror org, is the obstructionist party.https://t.co/m9exn4QZDH pic.twitter.com/KWZ68qJUqd — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 20, 2024

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

Washington Post Fixates On What Didn’t Happen

Surely, @washingtonpost, this should only warrant a headline if the party platform *did* call for an arms embargo on Israel. Note to WaPo: As most U.S. voters would agree, not everything is about Israel.https://t.co/XFIePr8ePM pic.twitter.com/kKDPyILMgD — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 19, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

Sky News’s Blood Libel

Openly accusing Israel of being a child-killer is too much even for the hateful reporting of @SkyNews‘ @AlexCrawfordSky. Instead, hugging teddy bears are the focus of this photo. It’s classic, subtle photo bias. And, it’s still a blood libel. https://t.co/FG5kH0xxey pic.twitter.com/KeCIC8oQOv — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 18, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

BBC Misleads Audience Over Rescued Hostages

Stop misleading your audience, @BBCNews. Of the remaining hostages being held in Gaza, none of them were “released.” Hamas did not free them, they were *rescued* by the IDF.https://t.co/AmGia81LRJ pic.twitter.com/n2VvBbqbi2 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 18, 2024

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

The Guardian Exaggerates Gaza Casualty Proportions

Hey, @guardian, even the unreliable official UN figures, which parrot Hamas, say 51% of the identified are women & children. And even if all unidentified casualties were only women & children (statistically impossible), it still doesn’t add up to 70%.https://t.co/mBEHlBO91z pic.twitter.com/5To6s1WHqy — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 18, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

CNN Trusts Unverified Hamas Casualty Figures

Every civilian death is tragic, but how accurate are the numbers? Gaza’s death toll comes from Hamas, yet media like @cnn quote it without verification. Meanwhile, the IDF says 15K terrorists killed, but that’s not mentioned. Why trust unverified figures?https://t.co/N5phkoxFc5 pic.twitter.com/19xyCIj95Y — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 16, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

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