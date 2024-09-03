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Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #37

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events…

By September 03, 2024
Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #37

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

UPI Editorializes Over Israeli “Atrocities”

To send your feedback, fill in UPI’s form here.

 

The Spectator Presumes Israeli War Crimes

Please send your considered comments to The Spectator: [email protected]

The Times of London Inflates Unattributed Palestinian Casualty Figures

Contact The Times at [email protected]

 

Newsweek Turns Arafat Into a “Political Leader”

Scroll to the end of the story and click Submit Correction.

 

Washington Post Gives Equal Weight to Terrorist Lies

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

LA Times Terms Israel’s Oct. 7 Response an “Aerial Bombardment”

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

 

Reuters Uses False and Discredited Lancet Casualty Figure

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

 

The Sunday Times Terms Convicted Terrorist a “Political Prisoner”

Contact The Sunday Times: [email protected]

 

Reuters Gets Israeli Death Toll Wrong; Fails to Include Terror Victims Inside the Green Line

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

 

Washington Post Calls Terrorism “Armed Resistance”

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

The Telegraph and The Guardian Mislead Over Temple Mount Visit

Open Contact Us form and select Editorial from the dropdown option: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/customer/contact-us

 

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

Sky News and Newsweek Make Moral Equivalence Between Israeli Hostages and Palestinian Prisoners

Contact: [email protected]

 

Scroll to the end of the story and click Submit Correction.

 

The Sun Calls Israel’s Actions a “Massive Revenge Offensive”

Contact: [email protected]

 

The Guardian Runs Disputed Casualty Figures Without Attribution

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

Washington Post, Daily Mail and Fox News Make Moral Equivalence Between Hezbollah Attack and Israeli Response

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

Contact: [email protected]

 

Submit a correction request: https://help.foxnews.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360000067434

 

The Telegraph Won’t Say Who Freed Noa Argamani

Open Contact Us form and select Editorial from the dropdown option: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/customer/contact-us

 

The Guardian and the “Hezbollah Movement”

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

Reuters and The Times of London Incapable of Stating Gaza Health Ministry Run by Hamas

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

 

Contact The Times at [email protected]

 

Daily Mail Makes a Capital Error

Contact: [email protected]

 

The Telegraph Gets the Target Wrong

Open Contact Us form and select Editorial from the dropdown option: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/customer/contact-us

 

Sky News Correspondent Can Only See One Side’s Responsibility

Contact: [email protected]

 

NPR’s Shocking Headline Fail

Contact NPR Public Editor: https://help.npr.org/contact/s/contact?request=Ask-the-Public-Editor-about-ethics

 

BBC’s Donnison Continues to Get It Wrong

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

 

Daily Mail Can’t Figure Out What Hezbollah is Firing At

Contact: [email protected]

 

The Times of London Can’t Tell the Difference Between a “Pro-Palestinian Message” and a Call to Genocide

Contact The Times at [email protected]

 

Huffington Post’s UNRWA Promo Piece

Click the “Report Corrections” link at the bottom of the article.

 

New York Times Won’t Say Who Runs the Gaza Civil Defense

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

Associated Press Paints Israel as the Obstructionist Party

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

 

Washington Post Fixates On What Didn’t Happen

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

Sky News’s Blood Libel

Contact: [email protected]

 

BBC Misleads Audience Over Rescued Hostages

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

 

The Guardian Exaggerates Gaza Casualty Proportions

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

CNN Trusts Unverified Hamas Casualty Figures

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

© Divuach Ne’eman R”A, 2025

Simon Plosker

Simon Plosker

With over two decades of experience in various non-governmental organizations in the UK and Israel, Simon Plosker returned to HonestReporting in October 2022 as Editorial Director having previously been part of the organization’s management team from 2005 to 2020.

Prior to his first spell at HonestReporting, Simon worked in Israel for NGO Monitor, BICOM, and served for a short period in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. He was Managing Editor of the Geneva-based NGO United Nations Watch for two years before moving back to the frontline defending Israel from media bias.

Simon has a BSoc.Sc in International Studies and Political Science from the University of Birmingham and an MSc in History of International Relations from the London School of Economics. He immigrated to Israel in 2001 from London.

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