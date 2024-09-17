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Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #38

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events…

By September 17, 2024
Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #38

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

 

Associated Press Implies Israel Targeting Civilians

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

 

CNN Won’t Acknowledge UNRWA Workers Doubling as Terrorists

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

The Guardian Fails to Note Damage From Houthi Missile Attack

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

CNN’s Headline Fail After Israeli Airstrike on Terrorists

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

Washington Post Presents Israel as the Cause of Escalating Conflict in the North

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

Washington Post Gives Another Sympathetic Platform to JVP

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

New York Times Turns to Radical Activist for Jewish Comment

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

Media Misreport Israeli Airstrike

 

 

 

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

Euronews Calls Terrorist Attack a “Shootout”

Fill in the Euronews Contact Us form: https://www.euronews.com/contact

 

The Guardian’s Opinion Piece Spreads Falsehoods About Israel

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

Washington Post Sanitizes Radical Anti-Israel Activist Group

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

CNN Parrots Hamas Casualty Figures

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

The Guardian Presents Al Jazeera as a Victim of Israeli Censorship

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

BBC News Skews the Fate of Murdered Hostages

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

 

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

© Divuach Ne’eman R”A, 2025

Simon Plosker

Simon Plosker

With over two decades of experience in various non-governmental organizations in the UK and Israel, Simon Plosker returned to HonestReporting in October 2022 as Editorial Director having previously been part of the organization’s management team from 2005 to 2020.

Prior to his first spell at HonestReporting, Simon worked in Israel for NGO Monitor, BICOM, and served for a short period in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. He was Managing Editor of the Geneva-based NGO United Nations Watch for two years before moving back to the frontline defending Israel from media bias.

Simon has a BSoc.Sc in International Studies and Political Science from the University of Birmingham and an MSc in History of International Relations from the London School of Economics. He immigrated to Israel in 2001 from London.

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