Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #38

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

Associated Press Implies Israel Targeting Civilians

This throwaway line from @AP is being inserted in multiple stories of other media outlets. Any suggestion, implied or otherwise, that Israel deliberately targets civilians is both wrong & inflammatory.https://t.co/o8t6J22LPP pic.twitter.com/81gHtTbxWl — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 17, 2024

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

CNN Won’t Acknowledge UNRWA Workers Doubling as Terrorists

CNN & other international media, along with HonestReporting, were shown physical evidence by the IDF – including pictures & ID cards – demonstrating that UNRWA workers are doubling as terrorists. But @CNN won’t acknowledge the information. ?https://t.co/JuLMYT7c8s pic.twitter.com/4xXI1fzaiu — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 16, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

The Guardian Fails to Note Damage From Houthi Missile Attack

Actually, @guardian, there were reports of damage resulting from a Houthi-fired missile. A railway station in the city of Modi’in was hit by falling shrapnel. If a story is filed several hours after the event, how can details like this get missed?https://t.co/3y9YIE1LP8 pic.twitter.com/DIMoxmLUd4 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 16, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

CNN’s Headline Fail After Israeli Airstrike on Terrorists

? Israel carried out a targeted strike against Hamas terrorists inside a school building, not against a school or displaced people. ? The dead included terrorists who also doubled as UN staffers. But trust @CNN to publish this #HeadlineFail ?https://t.co/FSWkAUd6Nc pic.twitter.com/QaDB9NL2kV — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 15, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

Washington Post Presents Israel as the Cause of Escalating Conflict in the North

A Hezbollah rocket attack that killed 12 Druze children on July 27 — *before* the Israeli response — isn’t worth mentioning because @washingtonpost prefers to present Israel as the responsible party for any escalation of the conflict.https://t.co/C6JZgi3gMb pic.twitter.com/JKStQsoWUU — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 15, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

Washington Post Gives Another Sympathetic Platform to JVP

This isn’t the first time @washingtonpost has given a sympathetic platform to a Jewish Voice for Peace activist. Because, for the Post, it’s the small minority of extremist and unrepresentative anti-Zionists who are the “good Jews” deserving of coverage. https://t.co/BxFY608IBc — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 15, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

New York Times Turns to Radical Activist for Jewish Comment

Typical of @nytimes that the one Israeli it asks for comment on how the U.S. presidential debate was perceived in Israel is a radical left activist whose politics and views are completely unrepresentative of the majority of Israelis.https://t.co/aVaO1SWc5A pic.twitter.com/JpOJjOz86b — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 12, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

Media Misreport Israeli Airstrike

@AP also chose to rely on the notoriously unreliable WAFA https://t.co/reapSP0wsY — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 10, 2024

Once again, @CNN taking Hamas claims for granted, ignoring Israeli statements: pic.twitter.com/XYLYa4gxft — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 10, 2024

And the award for most context-free headline goes to The @nytimes: pic.twitter.com/nE3DWtvwVM — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 10, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

Euronews Calls Terrorist Attack a “Shootout”

For @euronews, when a terrorist opens fire and murders 3 Israeli civilians and the terrorist is neutralized to prevent him from killing more peope, it’s a “shootout,” and even if they’re too old for the army as these 3 civilians were, they’re “Israeli soldiers.” Shameful. pic.twitter.com/aC56bR8upN — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 9, 2024

Fill in the Euronews Contact Us form: https://www.euronews.com/contact

The Guardian’s Opinion Piece Spreads Falsehoods About Israel

1/ ? What would it take to stop @guardian’s Arwa Mahdawi from spreading falsehoods about Israel? Beyond her grotesque accusations of ethnic cleansing and genocide, the piece is a textbook example of irresponsible journalism:https://t.co/putpv8s35m pic.twitter.com/qQFTRtdxoO — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 8, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

Washington Post Sanitizes Radical Anti-Israel Activist Group

She was a volunteer with ISM, which @washingtonpost calls a “pro-Palestinian activist group.” ISM’s cofounder once explained:

“When Palestinians get shot by Israeli soldiers, no one is interested anymore…But if some of these foreign volunteers get shot or even killed, then… https://t.co/wxobMivuNO — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 6, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

CNN Parrots Hamas Casualty Figures

Why doesn’t CNN admit that instead of attributing death tolls, it is taking wildly inflated figures from Hamas that the terrorist organization released immediately and randomly during the operation?https://t.co/ORE6qjQBge pic.twitter.com/TAZMSVrhrA — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 5, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

The Guardian Presents Al Jazeera as a Victim of Israeli Censorship

Being critical of Israel’s war is not enough to get any media banned in Israel. Let’s rephrase this, @guardian. Al Jazeera, which is funded by Qatar, has been openly supportive of Hamas’ war against Israel.https://t.co/YMxfx6qFR6 pic.twitter.com/JUeUw7hi9c — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 4, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

BBC News Skews the Fate of Murdered Hostages

In a story about students returning to Columbia University amidst anti-Israel demonstrations, trust @BBCNews to skew reality as much as the protesters. No mention that the hostages were murdered by Hamas. Just that they were “taken to Gaza.” ?https://t.co/eJ3YmueSUe pic.twitter.com/6sEfkFBQRA — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 4, 2024

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

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