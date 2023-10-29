Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #4

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details on many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

A New York Times Capital Offense

🟢 Washington DC = US capital

🟢 Tehran = Iranian capital

🔴 Tel Aviv ≠ Israeli capital@nytimes, stop using Tel Aviv as a synonym for Israel's capital city, Jerusalem.@NeilMacFarquhar, please fix it.https://t.co/ubyw7xNYa6 pic.twitter.com/vmfkYQo2UH — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 28, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

NYTimes Misreports Israeli Defense Minister

Actually, @nytimes, Gallant said: “I am determined to make every effort to return the hostages to their families. This is my supreme obligation, along with the effort for absolute victory in the war.”@PatrickKingsley, pls correct your mistaken assertion.https://t.co/oD5PoAN7GA pic.twitter.com/kJ7lPjV6Qa — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 27, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

LA Times Whitewashes Hamas Terrorist

"Ali was no militant, his friends & family say, despite the posters extolling his prowess as a 'hero' & a 'mujahed.'" But those sure look like Hamas flags & bandanas in the photo, @latimes.

https://t.co/0THBf8ck2r pic.twitter.com/euSvv2qRW6 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 27, 2023

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

Medical Journal Needs Serious Treatment

Why has @GlobalHealthBMJ decided to politicize healthcare with a paper so ridden with errors and bias that it defies belief that it past any editorial or peer review? Here's a thread with some of the "highlights" 🧵https://t.co/VtG0SMVXPs pic.twitter.com/7EKGLbk9rA — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 26, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

VOA Forgets Who’s Behind Al Jazeera

Hey @VOANews, how is it possible to broadcast a segment on Israeli plans to shutter Al Jazeera's bureau and fail to mention that the media outlet is owned and run by Qatar?https://t.co/Jsc4Ctitfj — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 26, 2023

Fill out VOA contact form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSceBUoJvZdZJhGvFpjbYxSj5uR0mrEhcVD4e1r86JgDg5XyIQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1

NY Times Bureau Chief Fails to Implement New Style Guide

While the rest of @nytimes journalists have finally bought into mentioning that the Gaza health ministry is Hamas-run, the only one to 'forget' to include this today is Jerusalem bureau chief @PatrickKingsley. That's a bad example to be setting. https://t.co/FkDiPPzW6X pic.twitter.com/kijCCyqUro — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 26, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

Reuters Claims to Be Unable to Verify Israeli Casualty Figures

.@Reuters cannot independently verify Gazan casualty figures. Why? Because Hamas lies & is not a credible source. But why can't it verify Israeli casualty figures where a well-organized & credible health system is meticulously documenting each & every death, including names? 🧵 pic.twitter.com/137CPmqu8D — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 26, 2023

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

AP Misinterprets IDF Warning to Gazans

The IDF clarified many days ago (see tweet below) that it does not consider any Palestinian civilians who fail to evacuate to be "accomplices" of Hamas. Did @AP not get the memo or is it just content to spread malicious misinformation?https://t.co/vGL8dKqnN2 https://t.co/CfoFZw4RzI pic.twitter.com/1FGrnmGgVR — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 26, 2023

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

Sky News Interviews an Antisemite

Anti-Israel public opinion isn't the only thing @SALHACHIMI is happy about. One glance at his social media shows how excited he was when Hamas terrorists were murdering Israeli civilians (which he denies). Does nobody at @SkyNews bother to do due diligence on studio guests? 🧵 https://t.co/1gPDvA7fSV — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 25, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

The Guardian Plumbs the Depths

Contact the Readers’ Editor: [email protected]

NY Times Investigation Comes to No Conclusion

Only a day after its "apology" for failing to report the Gaza hospital blast accurately, @nytimes attempts to muddy the waters further with an "analysis" that can't even come to any real conclusions. The Times is obsessed with trying to pin it on Israel.… pic.twitter.com/4XjJIIGePu — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 25, 2023

Contact: [email protected]