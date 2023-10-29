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Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #4

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events…

By October 29, 2023
Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #4

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details on many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

A New York Times Capital Offense

Contact: [email protected]

 

NYTimes Misreports Israeli Defense Minister

Contact: [email protected]

 

LA Times Whitewashes Hamas Terrorist

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

 

Medical Journal Needs Serious Treatment

Contact: [email protected]

 

VOA Forgets Who’s Behind Al Jazeera

Fill out VOA contact form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSceBUoJvZdZJhGvFpjbYxSj5uR0mrEhcVD4e1r86JgDg5XyIQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1

 

NY Times Bureau Chief Fails to Implement New Style Guide

Contact: [email protected]

 

Reuters Claims to Be Unable to Verify Israeli Casualty Figures

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

 

AP Misinterprets IDF Warning to Gazans

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

 

Sky News Interviews an Antisemite

Contact: [email protected]

 

The Guardian Plumbs the Depths

Contact the Readers’ Editor: [email protected]

 

NY Times Investigation Comes to No Conclusion

Contact: [email protected]

 

© Divuach Ne’eman R”A, 2025

Simon Plosker

Simon Plosker

With over two decades of experience in various non-governmental organizations in the UK and Israel, Simon Plosker returned to HonestReporting in October 2022 as Editorial Director having previously been part of the organization’s management team from 2005 to 2020.

Prior to his first spell at HonestReporting, Simon worked in Israel for NGO Monitor, BICOM, and served for a short period in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. He was Managing Editor of the Geneva-based NGO United Nations Watch for two years before moving back to the frontline defending Israel from media bias.

Simon has a BSoc.Sc in International Studies and Political Science from the University of Birmingham and an MSc in History of International Relations from the London School of Economics. He immigrated to Israel in 2001 from London.

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