Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #40

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website, but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

British Vogue Marks Oct. 7 By Platforming Anti-Israel Activists

How did @BritishVogue mark Oct. 7? Not by focusing on murdered or kidnapped Israelis but on 4 anti-Israel activists & a token Jew who founded an extreme leftist org & recently spoke of her wish to “de-center Israel from Judaism.”https://t.co/LxItyY57gxhttps://t.co/6kawuiBZRj pic.twitter.com/9ym9L6Uzb7 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 10, 2024

Email: [email protected]

The Guardian Laments ‘Demonization’ of Hamas Murderers

Hamas terrorists record themselves on a “killing spree” screaming “We’ll slaughter them!” Inexplicably this causes @guardian to lament that you aren’t going to “understand why Hamas murdered civilians.” Newsflash: no one needed to demonize Hamas. They did that themselves. pic.twitter.com/0GwUdUZ6O3 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 10, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

LA Times Attempts to Justify the Oct. 7th Massacre

This is beyond disgusting. @latimes published an opinion piece that tries to justify Hamas butchering civilians https://t.co/HzyNkYDMEC pic.twitter.com/S0r2Gr6sgA — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 8, 2024

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

UPI Calls the Oct. 7th Massacre ‘Daring’ and ‘Spectacular’

“Daring” and “spectacular”—that’s how @UPI is describing the mass rape and slaughter of Israelis on Oct 7.https://t.co/9pgKa8unIw pic.twitter.com/7BXMHhvjYX — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 8, 2024

To send your feedback, fill out the UPI form here.

VOA News Refers to Southern Israeli Communities as ‘Settlements’

These so-called “civilian settlements” were towns and villages inside internationally recognized sovereign Israel.@VOANews needs to make that absolutely clear instead of using terminology it would more regularly apply to disputed territories.https://t.co/u6rzn8T6DO pic.twitter.com/pFM5eToVW8 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 7, 2024

Fill in the VOA feedback form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSceBUoJvZdZJhGvFpjbYxSj5uR0mrEhcVD4e1r86JgDg5XyIQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1

Washington Post Omits Estimated Number of Terrorists Killed

If @washingtonpost is going to state the number of Israeli soldiers killed since Oct. 7, why can’t it also state the estimated number of terrorists killed according to the IDF? Far easier to let readers falsely believe Israel targets civilians, eh WaPo?https://t.co/8SUerWpst6 pic.twitter.com/HKp0A8Rtmg — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 6, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

LA Times Misrepresents Intifada Protests as Peaceful

Chanting “Long live the intifada,” i.e. calling for the murder of Israelis as part of a terror campaign, is what @latimes believes constitutes a “largely peaceful demonstration.” 🤔https://t.co/u1bZhdZDUa pic.twitter.com/0iMuaeYXU7 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 6, 2024

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

The Guardian Platforms Naomi Klein to Accuse Israel of Weaponizing its Trauma

Grotesque: Israel can’t even mourn its dead from Oct. 7 without @guardian platforming Naomi Klein to accuse the country of weaponizing its trauma. If you can’t sympathize with innocent civilians butchered by terrorists, then you are the problem.https://t.co/ONhRmJ3pac pic.twitter.com/1emgTKzxa6 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 6, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

Bloomberg: Israel Made Iran Do It

It was Israel that made Iran do it according to @business. Because defending yourself against terror is an “escalation.” Really, Bloomberg?https://t.co/dDkCraPWBw pic.twitter.com/ol9qOsqJH6 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 6, 2024

Contact the Standards Editor: [email protected]

The Times of London References Sinwar’s ‘Desecration of Al-Aqsa’ Claim as Fact

Hey, @thetimes, are you attributing the “desecration” claim to Sinwar or are you parroting it as an undeniable fact? Or have you forgotten how Palestinian rioters caused extensive damage to the inside of the mosque as they attacked Israeli police?https://t.co/52PL2TZroO pic.twitter.com/z5QAUJ1ewA — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 4, 2024

Contact The Times at [email protected]

Is CNN’s Amanpour a Willing Conduit for Iranian Disinformation?

Is @amanpour a willing conduit for Iranian disinformation? @CNN‘s star anchor promoted a claim Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire before Israel eliminated Nasrallah, blaming Israel for burying that prospect. Except the U.S. State Dept. denies it:https://t.co/L7jVOSHrwh https://t.co/y3Veb0RM3e — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 4, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

New York Times Refuses to Call Attack on Israeli Civilians Terrorism

Now that Hamas (a proscribed terrorist group) has claimed responsibility for this attack, will @nytimes update its story? This was a terrorist attack on civilians. https://t.co/RPyNCwGPy7 pic.twitter.com/dqUKdYiApf — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 2, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

The Times of London Won’t Be Clear Over Terror

Seven people were murdered and at least 8 others were wounded at a light rail station in Jaffa by two Palestinians, one armed with a rifle, and the other with a knife. It was undoubtedly a terror attack. So why, @times, do you need to use scare quotes?https://t.co/bRysLvgM3p pic.twitter.com/nbQrKS8Tlq — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 2, 2024

Contact The Times at [email protected]

Reuters’ Double Standards on Casualty Figures

The numbers according to @Reuters: ◾️ Undisputed figures for Israeli hostages & killed “according to Israeli counts.”

◾️ Disputed & unreliable Palestinian casualty figures supplied by Hamas but stated without attribution. Why the different standards?https://t.co/KIrLLr9EWF pic.twitter.com/KC32WuvMg7 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 1, 2024

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

CNN Misrepresents Israel’s War with Hezbollah

Over 9,000 rockets. Ballistic missiles on Tel Aviv. 60k+ civilians displaced from their homes. Why, @CNN, is Israel attacking Lebanon? It’s not. It’s attacking the terrorist group holding BOTH Israel and Lebanon hostage.https://t.co/BdtjnWaDCF pic.twitter.com/ni3KJSHZeb — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 1, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

Not Every Hostage Counts for UPI

Why, despite linking to a @TimesofIsrael story that states 97 of the 251 hostages abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7 are believed to remain in Gaza, does @UPI still round it down to “about 95?” Get the number right, UPI. Because every hostage counts.https://t.co/H3M90mb1PJ pic.twitter.com/4gU7coEp7q — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 1, 2024

To send your feedback, fill out the UPI form here.

Sky News Downplays Iran’s Genocidal Ambitions

There’s a significant gap between destabilizing a country and actively working for its complete destruction, wouldn’t you say, @SkyNews? Let’s be clear: the Islamic Republic of Iran’s foreign policy includes actively seeking the annihilation of Israel.https://t.co/UCVjBDu7kd pic.twitter.com/7tOjCnc0Dc — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 1, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

The Guardian and Hezbollah’s ‘Contained Escalation’

Please, @guardian, explain what Hezbollah’s “contained escalation” is. 🤔 How many rockets should Hezbollah be expected to fire before you consider that to be an uncontained escalation?https://t.co/apmwRLbZ0j pic.twitter.com/7oeHrZv4jm — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 30, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

UPI Sanitizes Hezbollah

Where Hezbollah terrorists are “Lebanese leaders” and the terrorist organization is a “political party.” Welcome to the warped world of @UPI and its “journalist,” Adam Schrader. And there’s more. 1/2https://t.co/DC4yHKpD6v pic.twitter.com/jJzCw9Nf1Z — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 30, 2024

It’s almost like @UPI is trying to sanitize Hezbollah. Because how many “major political parties” have a “militant component” that also happens to possess thousands of missiles and is larger than the army of the country in which it exists? 2/2 pic.twitter.com/bAjoAhPgVF — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 30, 2024

To send your feedback, fill out the UPI form here.

CNN Justifies Hezbollah’s Aggression

No, @CNN, Hezbollah has not been firing on Israel “since the start of its war against Hamas in Gaza.” Hezbollah started firing on Oct. 8 in support of Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre, not Israel’s response to the atrocity. Stop justifying Hezbollah’s aggression.https://t.co/Kl8orQ8O8d pic.twitter.com/KcHXx4EqVS — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 29, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

Euronews Claims Nasrallah ‘Defied’ Israel

What exactly does “defied” mean here, @euronews?

That Israel shouldn’t protect its civilians, but Nasrallah had every right to attack them? https://t.co/kHNJdWe6pN pic.twitter.com/g7xEOcjHiE — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 28, 2024

Fill in the Euronews Contact Us form: https://www.euronews.com/contact

The Economist Terms Nasrallah as ‘Charismatic’

For most of the world, Hassan Nasrallah led a terrorist organization responsible for countless civilian deaths in Israel and abroad. But to @TheEconomist? He’s “charismatic.” https://t.co/9jSjy76ipT pic.twitter.com/K9G5BrgK1n — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 28, 2024

Contact [email protected]

The Guardian Accuses Israel of Escalation

No, @guardian, the escalation was the 9,000+ Hezbollah rockets fired at Israel in the past 11 months.

The escalation was *not* the targeted attack on the leader of the terrorist organization who fired those rockets. pic.twitter.com/1K1jGzU4rz — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 27, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

