Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #40

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas. You can…

Reading time: 7 minutes

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website, but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real-time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

 

British Vogue Marks Oct. 7 By Platforming Anti-Israel Activists

Email: [email protected]

 

The Guardian Laments ‘Demonization’ of Hamas Murderers

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

LA Times Attempts to Justify the Oct. 7th Massacre

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

 

UPI Calls the Oct. 7th Massacre ‘Daring’ and ‘Spectacular’

To send your feedback, fill out the UPI form here

 

VOA News Refers to Southern Israeli Communities as ‘Settlements’

Fill in the VOA feedback form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSceBUoJvZdZJhGvFpjbYxSj5uR0mrEhcVD4e1r86JgDg5XyIQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1 

 

Washington Post Omits Estimated Number of Terrorists Killed

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

LA Times Misrepresents Intifada Protests as Peaceful

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162 

 

The Guardian Platforms Naomi Klein to Accuse Israel of Weaponizing its Trauma

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

Bloomberg: Israel Made Iran Do It

Contact the Standards Editor: [email protected]

 

The Times of London References Sinwar’s ‘Desecration of Al-Aqsa’ Claim as Fact

Contact The Times at [email protected] 

 

Is CNN’s Amanpour a Willing Conduit for Iranian Disinformation?

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

New York Times Refuses to Call Attack on Israeli Civilians Terrorism

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

The Times of London Won’t Be Clear Over Terror

Contact The Times at [email protected] 

 

Reuters’ Double Standards on Casualty Figures

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

 

CNN Misrepresents Israel’s War with Hezbollah

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500) 

 

Not Every Hostage Counts for UPI

To send your feedback, fill out the UPI form here

 

Sky News Downplays Iran’s Genocidal Ambitions

Contact: [email protected] 

 

The Guardian and Hezbollah’s ‘Contained Escalation’

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected] 

 

UPI Sanitizes Hezbollah

To send your feedback, fill out the UPI form here

 

CNN Justifies Hezbollah’s Aggression

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

Euronews Claims Nasrallah ‘Defied’ Israel

Fill in the Euronews Contact Us form: https://www.euronews.com/contact

 

The Economist Terms Nasrallah as ‘Charismatic’

Contact [email protected]

 

The Guardian Accuses Israel of Escalation

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on TwitterFacebookInstagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region.

 

