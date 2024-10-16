Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #41

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

LA Times Leaves Out Vital Context on Israel’s Anti-Hamas Strikes

Israel is targeting Hamas terrorists operating from within the Gazan civilian population and infrastructure, not schools, refugee camps, or food repositories. But @latimes won’t include that context.https://t.co/i8y8XIa8f7 pic.twitter.com/SoeV2Uw80v — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 16, 2024

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

UPI Grossly Misrepresents Israel’s Military Operation in Lebanon

Only @UPI could publish a story that removes all context behind the Israel-Hezbollah conflict to make it appear that Israel and UNIFIL are at war. 🤦 https://t.co/4J9Jehc1Dq — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 16, 2024

To send your feedback, fill out the UPI form here.

The Guardian Whitewashes PFLP Terrorist

.@guardian interviews “prominent Palestinian human rights lawyer” Raji Sourani. Here’s what’s missing: 🛑 Sourani’s Palestinian Center for Human Rights is directly tied to the PFLP terrorist org.

🛑 Sourani was imprisoned for membership in the PFLP.https://t.co/sCyrg8m2hC pic.twitter.com/hmiOOwyWT3 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 16, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

Associated Press Creates False Equivalence Between Israel & Hezbollah

“Exchanging cross-border fire in solidarity with Hamas?” This isn’t two sides swapping baseball cards, @AP. On Oct. 8, Hezbollah attacked Israel, which then responded. One is a terrorist org, the other is a democratic state. There’s no moral equivalence.https://t.co/Nre9fy2Sma pic.twitter.com/wIxdFjCMOr — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 15, 2024

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

The Times of London Misrepresents Israel’s Military Tactics

No, @thetimes, Israel does *not* target hospitals and refugee camps. It targets the terrorists operating from around and within civilian infrastructure. That’s a significant difference that you don’t seem to understand.https://t.co/DwoeX6YMNW pic.twitter.com/ZHT8bbI1x8 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 15, 2024

Contact The Times at [email protected]

The Guardian Omits Vital Context on Israel-Hezbollah Hostilities

Hey, @guardian, you missed out the bit where Hezbollah started it by initiating hostilities and firing rockets on Oct. 8. at Israel.https://t.co/JU75p8ghBd pic.twitter.com/R2X4TXpze2 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 14, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

UPI’s Adam Schrader Sanitizes Hezbollah

Just look at how @UPI‘s Adam Schrader does everything he can to sanitize Hezbollah, which he describes as “a major political party with an armed branch.” Just embarrassing. https://t.co/jCWnJDGdL8 pic.twitter.com/zsgxGWU4T8 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 14, 2024

To send your feedback, fill out the UPI form here.

UPI Passes Off an Unserious Question as Serious Journalism

If you ask stupid questions about the U.S. sending a THAAD defense system to Israel, don’t expect to get an answer. It’s hard to find anybody, including the U.S. Defense Department, that will take @UPI “journalist” Adam Schrader seriously.https://t.co/teMv5xSfOW pic.twitter.com/pPHZcpkcSP — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 14, 2024

To send your feedback, fill out the UPI form here.

Washington Post Reinvents Israeli History

And if Israel was already occupying southern Lebanon, how could it have “again invaded” in 2000? Answer: it didn’t. Israel withdrew from Lebanon in 2000. Period.@washingtonpost, please correct the error. pic.twitter.com/4dYvpKQx5g — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 13, 2024

Contact the Washington Post: [email protected]

Sky News Solely Accuses Israel of Escalating Middle East Tensions

Why is it always “Israel’s next move” that is going to escalate the situation and never the attacks perpetrated by Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis & other terrorists? Because @SkyNews & @DominicWaghorn.https://t.co/6KOTq1q3v0 pic.twitter.com/liK2JQEhc0 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 12, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

Irish Independent Terminology Whitewashes Palestinian Terrorism

Nelson Mandela’s grandson supports Hamas & its Oct. 7 massacre. He may call it the “Palestinian resistance” but there’s no excuse for @Independent_ie to adopt that terminology. Because that’s not journalism, that’s whitewashing terrorism. https://t.co/X97VjVPtTG pic.twitter.com/e258TOe9Gy — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 10, 2024

Fill in the Irish Independent’s editorial complaints form here.

Rolling Stone Accuses Israel of Committing Genocide in Gaza

There’s no genocide in Gaza. But that doesn’t stop @RollingStone from stating it as an undisputed fact. Next time, stick to music.https://t.co/wle4qIYhPB pic.twitter.com/WJTCTJW86J — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 10, 2024

Contact Rolling Stone editors: [email protected]

Washington Post Minimizes Number of Hezbollah Rockets Fired at Israel

No, @washingtonpost, the IDF said that Hezbollah has fired some 3,000 rockets into Israel *since the start of Israel’s offensive against the terrorists on Sept. 23*, not in total. Hezbollah has fired over 12k projectiles into Israel since Oct. 8, 2023.https://t.co/NdBkWkXMXM pic.twitter.com/y7KXjYUUXw — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 10, 2024

Contact the Washington Post: [email protected]

