Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #42

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas. You can…

Reading time: 6 minutes

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website, but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

 

CBS News Willfully Blind to Hezbollah Presence

Contact CBS News Show Feedback and select “News”: https://www.cbs.com/showfeedback/

 

Sky News’s Headline Fixation

Contact: [email protected]

 

BBC News Proves Its Bias

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

 

The Times of London Diminishes Temple Mount’s Holy Status

Contact The Times at [email protected] 

 

New York Times Mistranslates and Misleads on Iranian Mural

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

Washington Post Uses Minority Israeli View to Mislead Over ‘Ethnic Cleansing’

Contact the Washington Post: [email protected]

 

New York Times Buries Terror Affiliation of Media Workers

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

New York Times Turns Islamic Republic Into Victim

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

Associated Press Leaves Out the Context

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

 

CNN Rehashes Claims of IDF Using Palestinians as Human Shields

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

Washington Post Columnist’s Appalling Moral Equivalence

Contact the Washington Post: [email protected]

 

UPI Omits Previous Iranian Missile Attack

To send your feedback, fill out the UPI form here

 

The Guardian Blames Breakdown of Ceasefire Negotiations on Sinwar Killing

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

New York Times Refers Respectfully to Hamas Arch-Terrorist

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

The Times of London Leaves Out Vital Context on Israeli Airstrikes

Contact The Times at [email protected] 

 

New York Times Misrepresents Israeli Anti-Terror Operations in Gaza

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

CNN’s UNIFIL Explainer Absurdly Omits Mention of Resolution 1701

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

The Guardian Inverts Reality in Its Gaza War Coverage

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

UPI Obscures Its Reliance on Hamas Figures

To send your feedback, fill out the UPI form here

 

LA Times Columnist Accuses Israel of War Crimes, Whitewashes Hamas

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

 

Photo CreditOren Cohen via Flash90

