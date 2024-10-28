Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #42

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website, but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real-time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

CBS News Willfully Blind to Hezbollah Presence

Wrong, @CBSNews. There’s plenty of evidence if you can be bothered to look, including provided by the IDF. Do CBS reporters not bother checking IDF press releases or doing actual investigative journalism? Let’s take a look at some of what you missed. 🧵https://t.co/SG11KuO0Wa pic.twitter.com/aoVLyIMMZJ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 28, 2024

Contact CBS News Show Feedback and select “News”: https://www.cbs.com/showfeedback/

Sky News’s Headline Fixation

A nearly 3 min video report covering Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, the Israeli PM heckled at an Oct. 7 memorial, reactions to Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military targets, & a truck ramming attack near Tel Aviv. But @SkyNews runs with this headline.https://t.co/jBytL2aFlE pic.twitter.com/ziDdckks8t — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 28, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

BBC News Proves Its Bias

If you want an illustration of biased @BBCNews coverage, look no further than this mess. 🧵https://t.co/3miqo8F2az — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 28, 2024

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

The Times of London Diminishes Temple Mount’s Holy Status

The Temple Mount isn’t simply “one of Judaism’s most holy sites.” It’s THE holiest site.@thetimes, please correct the error and give the Temple Mount the status it deserves.https://t.co/L6jkNy2OPo pic.twitter.com/dWA22PoT90 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 27, 2024

Contact The Times at [email protected]

New York Times Mistranslates and Misleads on Iranian Mural

The Iranian mural refers to Israeli “prisoners,” not “hostages” as @nytimes misleadingly says. Because the terror-supporting Islamic Republic considers Israelis kidnapped by Hamas to be held legitimately. And NY Times readers deserve to know that.https://t.co/f8MfqvY5MN pic.twitter.com/41XfQ1HfTN — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 27, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

Washington Post Uses Minority Israeli View to Mislead Over ‘Ethnic Cleansing’

The answer is no, @washingtonpost. Referencing a gathering of a minority of the Israeli political spectrum is no proof of an “ethnic cleansing” policy that would clearly be opposed by the Israeli government, the IDF, and the vast majority of Israelis.https://t.co/OpX7ylq0b0 pic.twitter.com/W8cyZqtzOW — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 27, 2024

Contact the Washington Post: [email protected]

New York Times Buries Terror Affiliation of Media Workers

Why is it only in the 19th paragraph that @nytimes reveals that these so-called “journalists” worked for Hezbollah-affiliated media? These are not employees of mainstream media, they are aligned with a proscribed terrorist org.https://t.co/ZadPiG1su5 pic.twitter.com/IwrL6pQVhl — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 27, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

New York Times Turns Islamic Republic Into Victim

A perfect illustration of how @nytimes can take Israel’s targeted response to the Islamic Republic’s continuous aggression and turn the mullahs and their allies into victims and Israel into the aggressor. 🧵https://t.co/V8Uis4Z1tt — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 27, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

Associated Press Leaves Out the Context

Let’s unpack this @AP reprint…

🔴 “two ballistic missile attacks” = 100s of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones launched at Israel. 🔴 Hezbollah started launching rockets at Israel from Lebanon on Oct 8 displacing almost 100k Israelis from N Israel. Context matters https://t.co/Wlr9AYoGfC pic.twitter.com/7nYW8k2efY — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 26, 2024

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

CNN Rehashes Claims of IDF Using Palestinians as Human Shields

0/10 for original journalism, @CNN. Only in the past 10 days, both @nytimes & @guardian have published almost identical stories accusing the IDF of using Palestinians as human shields. So what’s the connection & what’s the problem? 🧵https://t.co/6pn3uLbGOk — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 24, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

Washington Post Columnist’s Appalling Moral Equivalence

While Israelis kidnapped and held captive by Hamas are hostages, Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails are not. They are being legitimately held for security & terrorism offenses. Appalling moral equivalence from @washingtonpost columnist @shadihamid. https://t.co/NZMM8UsOIS pic.twitter.com/9ZCU8yIe8K — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 23, 2024

Contact the Washington Post: [email protected]

UPI Omits Previous Iranian Missile Attack

Israel isn’t simply planning to launch an “attack on Iran.” This is a failure of journalism when @UPI omits the Iranian ballistic missile attack that Israel is preparing to respond to. Israel isn’t the aggressor despite what UPI wants you to believe.https://t.co/o6AGAmQGxY pic.twitter.com/WGahvxEF7L — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 23, 2024

To send your feedback, fill out the UPI form here.

The Guardian Blames Breakdown of Ceasefire Negotiations on Sinwar Killing

Is @guardian seriously suggesting that Israel’s killing of Yahya Sinwar is responsible for stalling ceasefire negotiations?! 🤦https://t.co/lwk7QQYKTQ pic.twitter.com/5HHiVhDD3v — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 22, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

New York Times Refers Respectfully to Hamas Arch-Terrorist

Just wondering at what point does @nytimes stop giving respect to terrorist leaders by referring to them as “Mr.”? We don’t expect to see “Mr. Bin Laden.” So why does Sinwar deserve such etiquette?https://t.co/mO1lgijEcg pic.twitter.com/rc94CGXisG — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 22, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

The Times of London Leaves Out Vital Context on Israeli Airstrikes

By 11 pm on Monday, approx. 170 projectiles had been fired by Hezbollah into Israel. Yet somehow, @thetimes fails to mention this. Surely, readers deserve to know why Israel is launching airstrikes against Hezbollah. https://t.co/A5FEfwPqKA — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 22, 2024

Contact The Times at [email protected]

New York Times Misrepresents Israeli Anti-Terror Operations in Gaza

No, @nytimes, Israel has not “indiscriminately bombed” Gaza. It has quite deliberately targeted Hamas terrorist infrastructure. And the casualty figures you cite are provided by Hamas authorities that fail to distinguish between combatants & civilians.https://t.co/2p3W8CnCFQ pic.twitter.com/mTRuKUSa7y — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 21, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

CNN’s UNIFIL Explainer Absurdly Omits Mention of Resolution 1701

Hey, @CNN @karadaniellefox, please explain how it’s possible to publish an explainer on UNIFIL that fails even to mention UN Resolution 1701 which the peacekeeping force is supposed to (and has clearly failed to) enforce.https://t.co/EYDfQGlUnb pic.twitter.com/Cyc6J7h1hV — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 21, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

The Guardian Inverts Reality in Its Gaza War Coverage

🛑 Accusing Israel of blocking aid & a “siege” of northern Gaza despite increasing amounts being delivered.

🛑 Claiming Israel is “targeting civilian infrastructure such as hospitals” despite Israel specifically targeting terrorists. Because @guardian.https://t.co/1iUIdMSdY7 pic.twitter.com/wVt5MbQ0P9 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 21, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

UPI Obscures Its Reliance on Hamas Figures

Why quote the Hamas-run health ministry when you can just attribute Gazan casualty figures to Axios? Yet more laughable “journalism” courtesy of @UPI.https://t.co/BBwPRAngGU pic.twitter.com/LLyzo9yye8 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 20, 2024

To send your feedback, fill out the UPI form here.

LA Times Columnist Accuses Israel of War Crimes, Whitewashes Hamas

No, LZ Granderson, Israel is not indiscriminately using weapons against civilians, least of all children. It’s Hamas that doesn’t discriminate between military & civilians. And Hamas & Sinwar are not morally equivalent to the U.S. Shame on @latimes.https://t.co/oKMA8gRrMZ pic.twitter.com/hDgm8tw61g — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 20, 2024

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

