Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #43

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas. You can…

Reading time: 8 minutes

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website, but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real-time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

 

UPI Describes Hamas’ Oct. 7 Attack as ‘Daring’

To send your feedback, fill out the UPI form here

 

New York Times Just Can’t Find the Evidence

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

The Guardian Promotes the Genocide Libel

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

New York Times Columnist Gets It Wrong Over ICJ Ruling

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

The Disconnect of a Times of London Opinion Writer

Contact The Times at [email protected] 

 

CNN’s Amanpour Calls the IDF ‘Israeli Occupation Forces’

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

Reuters Fails to Mention Its Interviewee is a Convicted Terrorist

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

 

Fox News Employs Misleading Terminology

Submit a correction request: https://help.foxnews.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360000067434

 

Where’s the Context, BBC News?

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

 

BBC News Buries Hezbollah

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

 

UPI: Hezbollah is a ‘Major Political Party With a Militia’

To send your feedback, fill out the UPI form here

 

Washington Post Accuses IDF of Using Palestinians as Human Shields

Contact the Washington Post: [email protected]

 

Irish Times Can’t Say Who Israel is Actually Attacking

Contact The Irish Times: [email protected]

 

Who is the Biased UN ‘Expert’ Platformed in the LA Times?

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

 

CNN’s Non-Investigation of Lebanese Hospitals That Weren’t Targeted by Israel

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

Associated Press Claims an Israeli ‘Open Campaign on Hospitals’ in Gaza

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

 

RTE News Just Can’t Admit That Hezbollah Fired a Rocket at UNIFIL

Contact RTE News: feedback@rte.ie

 

The Times of London Publishes an Antisemitic Letter

Contact The Times at [email protected] 

 

VOA News Headline Claims Israel Targeted ‘Historic Lebanese City’

Fill in the VOA feedback form here.

 

UPI Makes Up the Numbers

To send your feedback, fill out the UPI form here

 

New York Times Launders the Gazan Casualty Figures

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

BBC News Misses Out Hezbollah Leader’s Official Terrorist Status

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

 

Even the Obvious Are Just ‘Israeli Accusations’ For The New York Times

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

The Anatomy of a BBC News Headline

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

 

AFP Downplays Barghouti’s Crimes in The Guardian

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what's really going on in Israel and the region.

Simon Plosker
Simon Plosker
With over two decades of experience in various non-governmental organizations in the UK and Israel, Simon Plosker returned to HonestReporting in October 2022 as Editorial Director having previously been part of the organization’s management team from 2005 to 2020. Prior to his first spell at HonestReporting, Simon worked in Israel for NGO Monitor, BICOM, and served for a short period in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. He was Managing Editor of the Geneva-based NGO United Nations Watch for two years before moving back to the frontline defending Israel from media bias. Simon has a BSoc.Sc in International Studies and Political Science from the University of Birmingham and an MSc in History of International Relations from the London School of Economics. He immigrated to Israel in 2001 from London.
