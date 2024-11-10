Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #43

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website, but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference.

UPI Describes Hamas’ Oct. 7 Attack as ‘Daring’

We can think of many adjectives that could be used to describe Hamas’ abhorrent Oct. 7 attack. “Daring” isn’t one of them. Oh, and @UPI, the 70% women & children casualty statistic is categorically wrong. (See why in the next tweet below.)https://t.co/inqsNDJewF pic.twitter.com/g1Vr1zIbTC — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 10, 2024

To send your feedback, fill out the UPI form here.

New York Times Just Can’t Find the Evidence

Actually, we think you’ll find @nytimes that Israel has provided evidence that UNRWA employees took part in the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks. The UN has admitted it, so why do the media keep insisting otherwise?https://t.co/wvVmhn6O1a pic.twitter.com/V5aECQA7hK — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 7, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

The Guardian Promotes the Genocide Libel

We have a simple explanation, @guardian‘s Arwa Mahdawi – the death toll isn’t growing exponentially because Israel is NOT committing genocide https://t.co/1LPr0RbUkA pic.twitter.com/KisI1JyHzM — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 7, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

New York Times Columnist Gets It Wrong Over ICJ Ruling

No, @Megankstack, the former ICJ president refutes this. “The court decided that the Palestinians had a plausible right to be protected from genocide…It then looked at the facts but it did not decide that the claim of genocide was plausible.” Why do @nytimes editors allow this… https://t.co/EcLpGGG7H6 pic.twitter.com/4yhbp2OkoH — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 6, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

The Disconnect of a Times of London Opinion Writer

“I wish I could tell you what happened to his garden, 2,500 miles away on the coastal plains of Palestine, but no one knows. The best I can do is tell you what’s happening in ours.” That pretty much sums it up. @palebackwriter repeating a “genocide” claim in @thetimes from 2,500… pic.twitter.com/qVOGwJTNpV — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 5, 2024

Contact The Times at [email protected]

CNN’s Amanpour Calls the IDF ‘Israeli Occupation Forces’

“Israeli Occupation Forces.”@amanpour casually slips into the Palestinian lexicon. How is this blatant bias acceptable, @CNN? pic.twitter.com/vkGGw53nnZ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 4, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

Reuters Fails to Mention Its Interviewee is a Convicted Terrorist

Hey, @Reuters, if you are going to interview Palestinian Football Association president Jibril Rajoub, at least mention that he’s a senior Palestinian Authority official and convicted terrorist leading the campaign to have Israeli sports teams boycotted.https://t.co/XTpi27ggZs — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 4, 2024

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

Fox News Employs Misleading Terminology

“Settlements” is terminology usually employed by media referring to Jewish communities located inside disputed territories. There are no “settlements” located close to Gaza. Only Israeli towns and villages inside sovereign Israel.@FoxNews, please fix.https://t.co/4Rqu8gFP3W pic.twitter.com/kvX5GfWHPu — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 4, 2024

Submit a correction request: https://help.foxnews.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360000067434

Where’s the Context, BBC News?

This conflict with Hezbollah didn’t start with an Israeli invasion on Sept. 30, 2024. It began when Hezbollah launched rocket attacks on Israel’s north on Oct. 8, 2023, and continued every day since. Where’s the context, @BBCNews?https://t.co/Ng9vZWelBQ pic.twitter.com/k854KIwjxm — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 4, 2024

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

BBC News Buries Hezbollah

There’s an answer to that question, @BBCWorld, but @OrlaGuerin only first mentions Hezbollah, which is embedded in the Lebanese civilian population, in the 32nd of 38 paragraphs. https://t.co/BOGMm97XWf — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 4, 2024

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

UPI: Hezbollah is a ‘Major Political Party With a Militia’

“Hezbollah, a major political party that maintains its own militia.” Seriously, @UPI?! 🤦 How many political parties maintain a rocket arsenal considerably larger than most countries? https://t.co/G4LukA2sH3 pic.twitter.com/pSRQtAdq5l — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 4, 2024

To send your feedback, fill out the UPI form here.

Washington Post Accuses IDF of Using Palestinians as Human Shields

Here we go again. @washingtonpost has joined @CNN, @nytimes & @guardian as the 4th media outlet in the past 3 weeks to have published almost identical stories accusing the IDF of using Palestinians as human shields. Let’s recap what the problems are. 🧵 https://t.co/2VTnOAEAYR — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 4, 2024

Contact the Washington Post: [email protected]

Irish Times Can’t Say Who Israel is Actually Attacking

No, @IrishTimes, Israel is attacking Hamas & Hezbollah terrorists and their infrastructure. We’ve fixed it for you.https://t.co/dDU5shcgJ0 pic.twitter.com/MJnWMBFUWQ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 3, 2024

Contact The Irish Times: [email protected]

Who is the Biased UN ‘Expert’ Platformed in the LA Times?

Michael Fakhri, in @latimes, calls himself “the U.N.’s leading independent expert on the right to food.” He also promotes the boycott campaign against Israel while ignoring human rights abuser states that genuinely let their people starve. 🧵https://t.co/pKLVsMzwvf pic.twitter.com/44prRDKoDR — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 3, 2024

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

CNN’s Non-Investigation of Lebanese Hospitals That Weren’t Targeted by Israel

What @CNN‘s investigation actually reveals:

▪️ Israel has not targeted any Lebanese hospitals.

▪️ Hezbollah infrastructure is located in the close vicinity of many hospitals. But that can’t be the story for @tamaraqiblawi, a CNN senior investigator with a history of bias. 🧵 https://t.co/RsM5XA2m7K — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 3, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

Associated Press Claims an Israeli ‘Open Campaign on Hospitals’ in Gaza

No, @AP, what really stands out is not an Israeli “open campaign on hospitals” but Hamas’ cynical abuse of medical facilities. And it’s not Israel arguing that this nullifies the protection for hospitals. International humanitarian law clearly states it.https://t.co/SChSZb3o1G pic.twitter.com/BExiUi0XTM — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 3, 2024

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

RTE News Just Can’t Admit That Hezbollah Fired a Rocket at UNIFIL

RTE News reports that the rocket that struck the UNIFIL camp was a Russian-made Katyusha that was flying in a north-to-south direction toward Israel. Why can’t @rtenews just say it? The rocket was fired by:

H-E-Z-B-O-L-L-A-H.https://t.co/y3vrh2vV9d pic.twitter.com/4S6XYC7QvE — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 31, 2024

Contact RTE News: feedback@rte.ie

The Times of London Publishes an Antisemitic Letter

Since when is it acceptable to hold UK and diaspora Jews responsible for the actions of Israel? It’s not. So why did @thetimes editors allow this letter to be published?https://t.co/Xs3TDdvx4p pic.twitter.com/GxWvHYEbsc — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 31, 2024

Contact The Times at [email protected]

VOA News Headline Claims Israel Targeted ‘Historic Lebanese City’

“Israel’s warning said it was targeting Hezbollah,” says @VOANews. So why the faulty headline? Israel is not targeting Lebanese cities. It’s targeting terrorists and their infrastructure.https://t.co/oRDidSL1pm pic.twitter.com/XEiDin2Ach — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 31, 2024

Fill in the VOA feedback form here.

UPI Makes Up the Numbers

Actually, @UPI, according to your @NBCNews source, the (Hamas-run, which you omitted) Gaza govt. media office said that “some 93 people were killed” (without distinguishing between civilians & combatants). So where did the “at least 109” come from?https://t.co/2VLXgnct5o pic.twitter.com/6oQfVajORF — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 30, 2024

To send your feedback, fill out the UPI form here.

New York Times Launders the Gazan Casualty Figures

Note to @nytimes: The Gazan Civil Defense is also run by Hamas. Is this how it works? One Hamas-run org comes up with a casualty figure and then the Hamas-run health ministry multiplies the number for international media like The New York Times?https://t.co/1PkGYd1HaW pic.twitter.com/xKwxbMUum1 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 30, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

BBC News Misses Out Hezbollah Leader’s Official Terrorist Status

Hey, @BBCNews, you missed out the bit where, around six years ago, the U.S. government designated Qassem as an “international terrorist,” subjecting him to economic and business sanctions. You know, just a minor detail.https://t.co/N23f01Vzhi — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 30, 2024

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

Even the Obvious Are Just ‘Israeli Accusations’ For The New York Times

These aren’t just “Israeli accusations,” @nytimes.

The UN has fired staff involved in the Oct 7 Hamas terror attacks. Did you also miss CCTV footage showing an UNRWA worker literally abducting the body of a murdered Israeli back to Gaza?https://t.co/rkFHBjE2IV pic.twitter.com/V8C1aVmDPB — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 30, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

The Anatomy of a BBC News Headline

The anatomy of a @BBCNews headline: ▪️ “One medic left”: Treated as factual despite the claim coming from the Hamas-run health ministry. ▪️ “Israel says”: The arrest of 100 terrorists is treated as an Israeli claim replete with scare quotes.https://t.co/MkFQQvqBV4 pic.twitter.com/CS9v3lDws0 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 29, 2024

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

AFP Downplays Barghouti’s Crimes in The Guardian

Marwan Barghouti isn’t a “detainee.” He was convicted for the deaths of 5 terror victims. But it’s only the 8th paragraph of this @AFP story in @guardian which simply states he was sentenced to life “for murders” & “Israel considers him a terrorist.”https://t.co/iet5T0n6rA pic.twitter.com/yLC0ji1r4y — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 29, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

