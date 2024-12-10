Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #45

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas. You can…

Reading time: 5 minutes

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website, but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real-time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

Reuters Won’t Say Who Runs the Gaza Health Ministry

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

 

Irish Times Book Review Makes Abhorrent Claim

Contact The Irish Times: [email protected]

 

Antisemitic Protests are “Mostly Peaceful” Says Reuters

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

 

New York Times Makes Excuses for Hezbollah

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

CNN Calls Israeli Airstrikes ‘Vicious’ – But Not Hezbollah’s Terror

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

The Guardian Rebrands Terrorists as Political Prisoners

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

Irish Times Doesn’t Trust Israeli Figures… But Trusts Hamas’

Contact The Irish Times: [email protected]

 

Reuters Says Everything – Except Admiting There’s No Famine in Gaza

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

 

AP Struggles to State a “Combatant Killed” was a Hezbollah Operative

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

 

Independent Erases Israeli Legitimacy by Dropping the Hebrew Name

Fill out The Independent’s contact form: https://help.independent.co.uk/hc/en-us/requests/new

 

AP’s New Style Guide: From Relying on Hamas-Supplied Casualty Numbers to Missing Context

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

 

The Times Calls Hezbollah Stronghold a “Village Famous for its Resistance”

Contact The Times at [email protected]

 

Irish Times Brands Hezbollah’s Military Wing as Defensive

Contact The Irish Times: [email protected]

 

Wall St Journal Spots a Flag at Ceasefire Celebration… Conveniently Forgets It’s Hezbollah’s

Contact: [email protected]

 

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel via Flash90

Related

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,
Picture of Sharon Levy
Sharon Levy
Born in Toronto, Sharon Levy moved to Israel in October 2023 and has held various roles in Israel advocacy and research institutions. Sharon has a Masters degree in Government with a specialization in Counterterrorism and Cyber Security from Reichman University.
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Instagram Twitter Threads Tiktok Facebook-f Youtube Telegram-plane Whatsapp

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

EIN/Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content