Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #45

Reuters Won’t Say Who Runs the Gaza Health Ministry

Irish Times Book Review Makes Abhorrent Claim

This @IrishTimes book review’s claim that Israel’s Gaza campaign is uniquely worse for civilian deaths than both World Wars is absolutely abhorrent. ▪️The Gaza war is an outlier by the standards of modern warfare due to the exceptionally low civilian-to-combatant death ratio.… pic.twitter.com/myB2koWxZ2 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 10, 2024

Antisemitic Protests are “Mostly Peaceful” Says Reuters

.@Reuters claims, “Dozens of pro-Palestine protests…have remained mostly peaceful” in Australia. Because intimidation of Jews, genocidal chants & support for terror orgs is “mostly peaceful,” right? Must be some other reason antisemitic incidents have quadrupled in Australia. pic.twitter.com/a1SaDfOZAT — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 9, 2024

New York Times Makes Excuses for Hezbollah

Poor Hezbollah. Were they “drawn into” the Gaza war like they had no choice? No, @nytimes, Hezbollah made a conscious decision on Oct. 8 to attack Israel. It’s time to stop removing agency from terrorist organizations and start holding them responsible for their actions. pic.twitter.com/1BrAkV8Xf4 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 8, 2024

CNN Calls Israeli Airstrikes ‘Vicious’ – But Not Hezbollah’s Terror

“Intensive.” “Effective.” “Targeted.” There are many adjectives we could use to describe Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah. “Vicious” isn’t one of them. Why has @CNN resorted to using such a loaded word to describe Israeli measures aimed at an actual vicious terror org? pic.twitter.com/1gwf1ZRQuA — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 8, 2024

The Guardian Rebrands Terrorists as Political Prisoners

“Political prisoners.” That’s how @guardian describes Palestinians held by Israel for acts of terrorism and violence. And it’s completely unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/jfPNorBDQR — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 8, 2024

Irish Times Doesn’t Trust Israeli Figures… But Trusts Hamas’

▪️Number of people killed and kidnapped on Oct. 7 – “according to Israeli figures.” ▪️Number of people killed in Gaza – unattributed and accepted as fact. Why, @IrishTimes? pic.twitter.com/GUA34R3hyd — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 5, 2024

Reuters Says Everything – Except Admiting There’s No Famine in Gaza

🧵 @Reuters’ “special investigation” accidentally exposes more than it intended about the so-called famine in Gaza. Spoiler: There isn’t one. https://t.co/NmFd7oHVBd — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 4, 2024

AP Struggles to State a “Combatant Killed” was a Hezbollah Operative

“Her husband was a combatant killed in the war from the border town of Aita el-Shaab.” Why can’t you just state the obvious, @AP? Her husband was a Hezbollah terror operative. pic.twitter.com/XxdgrvSPdZ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 2, 2024

Independent Erases Israeli Legitimacy by Dropping the Hebrew Name

Why has @Independent adopted the Arabic name for the Kerem Shalom Crossing, parroting outlets operating in English, such as Al Jazeera & the Palestinian WAFA news agency? Because erasing Hebrew names is all about erasing Israeli legitimacy. pic.twitter.com/GlNzppCrTD — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 2, 2024

AP’s New Style Guide: From Relying on Hamas-Supplied Casualty Numbers to Missing Context

What guides @AP‘s coverage of Israel and the Mideast conflict? AP has just updated its Stylebook dealing with the “Terms, background and guidance related to the current conflicts in the Middle East.” Let’s take a closer look at some of latest issues. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/WpgU0mjwyS — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 1, 2024

The Times Calls Hezbollah Stronghold a “Village Famous for its Resistance”

“A Shia village famous for its resistance to Israel.” In other words, a Hezbollah stronghold. But @thetimes prefers to let its readers believe Israel has destroyed Lebanese villages in an act of unexplained malevolence. pic.twitter.com/iFcbIdkwVa — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 1, 2024

Irish Times Brands Hezbollah’s Military Wing as Defensive

According to @IrishTimes, Hezbollah’s “armed branch has focused on defending Lebanon from Israel.” Hezbollah is an Iranian proxy committed to Israel’s destruction and started a war against Israel on Oct. 8, 2023. There’s nothing defensive about that.https://t.co/iJCzW25vi8 pic.twitter.com/CIEbnI9Pga — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 28, 2024

Wall St Journal Spots a Flag at Ceasefire Celebration… Conveniently Forgets It’s Hezbollah’s

We see a Hezbollah flag, a photo of Hassan Nasrallah, and victory signs.@WSJ sees “flags and peace signs.” 😮https://t.co/wTojeyQvBZ pic.twitter.com/IfQqd94f49 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 28, 2024

