Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #48

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas. You can…

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website, but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

 

Washington Post Tells Only One Side of the Story – Hezbollah’s

Contact the Washington Post: [email protected]

 

The Guardian Sanitizes Jenin as a “Center of Armed Palestinian Resistance”

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

New York Times Independently Verifies Hamas Claims… But Not Israel’s

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

Israeli Sources Need a Disclaimer; Hamas’ Don’t for Newsweek

Scroll to the end of the story and click Submit Correction.

 

The Guardian Doesn’t Know Where Jerusalem Is

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

CNN Omits Doctor’s Hamas Affiliation

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

Isn’t Erdogan More Than a “Fierce Critic,” AP?

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

 

Photo of Bullet in The Guardian Raises Questions That the Newspaper Doesn’t Ask

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

Hamas-Affiliated Sources Are the Only Sources Found in The Independent

Fill out The Independent’s contact form: https://help.independent.co.uk/hc/en-us/requests/new

 

West Bank Terrorism Goes Unnoticed by Washington Post

Contact the Washington Post: [email protected]

 

UPI Considers October 7th Attacks “Daring”

To send your feedback, fill out the UPI form here.

 

The Guardian Can Never See Its Own Responsibility for Antisemitism

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

AP Commits Capital Offense

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

 

Irish Times Refers to Israel’s Defensive War as a “Mass Slaughter”

Contact The Irish Times: [email protected]

 

The Guardian Fails to Mention Abu Safiya’s Connection to Hamas

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

Image Credit: Oren Cohen via Flash90

