Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #49

CBS News Refers to Kibbutz Kfar Aza as a “Settlement”

Shocking from @CBSNews anchor @ErrolBarnett, falsely claiming Kibbutz Kfar Aza is a “settlement.” These communities, attacked by Hamas on Oct 7, are within Israel’s internationally recognized borders & would never be part of a future Palestinian state. pic.twitter.com/45O9cueU0c — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 20, 2025

Terrorist Prisoners Are Considered “Captives” to UPI

‘Captives’? Seriously, @UPI?! A captive is someone ‘taken and held as a prisoner of war.’ Released yesterday: terrorist leader Khalida Jarrar, convicted attempted murderers, and PFLP members involved in terror. Words matter. pic.twitter.com/pz15llfFJ5 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 20, 2025

Celebrating a Ceasefire Includes Calling to Slaughter Jews

They were chanting ‘Khaybar Khaybar ya Yahud’—an explicit threat to slaughter Jews. But for @SkyNews, it was just Palestinians ‘celebrating’ the ceasefire. With reporting like this, how can anyone trust the media? pic.twitter.com/9jjTDwsT1Y — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 19, 2025

The Times of London Doesn’t Recognize Four Israelis Held Hostage by Hamas

What fresh hell is this, @thetimes? They are not ‘hostages’ in quotation marks—they ARE hostages. Kidnapped, held captive, and dehumanized by Hamas. Stop sanitizing terrorism. pic.twitter.com/cW51DFbwns — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 19, 2025

To Reuters, Dangerous Terrorists Are Merely “Prominent”

‘Prominent’? Seriously, @Reuters?! How about ‘notorious,’ ‘dangerous,’ or just plain ‘evil’? These aren’t celebrities—they’re terrorists. Some of the most unrepentant, brutal murderers, and this is the word you chose? pic.twitter.com/VE8whv9L3R — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 19, 2025

Sky News Says Islamic Jihad Terrorist Was In Prison for “Opposing the Occupation,” Not Terrorism

Is @SkyNews clueless or complicit? Do they seriously want readers to believe this Islamic Jihad terrorist was jailed for simply ‘opposing the occupation’? What are the chances his opposition took the form of planning terror attacks on Israeli civilians? pic.twitter.com/ARxETC3twD — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 19, 2025

NPR Makes Moral Equivalence Between Innocent Israeli Hostages and Palestinian Prisoners

No, @NPR, this is not a “prisoner exchange.” Those who were kidnapped and are being held in Gaza by Hamas are hostages. And there is no moral equivalence between them and the Palestinian prisoners held by Israel for terror offenses who may be released in exchange. pic.twitter.com/EsR7jDXWv4 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 16, 2025

VOA Describes October 7 as “Stunning”

Models might be stunning. Brutal mass casualty terror attacks aren’t. Seriously, @VOANews? pic.twitter.com/hI26WvmypD — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 16, 2025

“The War In Numbers” The Guardian Excludes Israeli Figures in Its “War In Numbers”

Hey, @guardian, here’s what you decided not to include: ❌ Rockets fired at Israel from Gaza: Over 13,000

❌ Israelis evacuated from the south: 57,000

❌ IDF soldiers killed during the ground op: 407

❌ Israelis injured as a result of the Gaza war: 8,700 Because these also… pic.twitter.com/DdPQT8Z388 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 16, 2025

AP Makes Equivalency Between Israeli Hostages and Terrorists

Enough with the false moral equivalence, @AP. The “hundreds of Palestinian women & children imprisoned by Israel” are in jail for terror and violent offenses while Israel’s hostages were brutally kidnapped by Hamas. And there’s more abysmal reporting of a possible ceasefire 🧵 pic.twitter.com/BjFu6i5PIY — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 15, 2025

New York Times Won’t Acknowledge Palestinians Are Held in Israeli Jails for a Reason: Terrorism

“Palestinians held in Israeli jails.” There’s a reason @nytimes won’t refer to them as Palestinian prisoners. Because it would mean acknowledging that these Palestinians are in Israeli jails for a reason: terrorism and violence. pic.twitter.com/ReuMiqei6r — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 15, 2025

Washington Post Absolves Hamas of Responsibility for Killing Hostages

No, @washingtonpost, hostages in Gaza didn’t passively “continue to die.” Hamas is responsible for killing them. pic.twitter.com/OSvRzCb4bG — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 15, 2025

UPI Borrows Hamas’ Style Guide to Call Terrorists “Resistance Fighters”

“Palestinian resistance fighters.” Just @UPI‘s Adam Schrader getting his Hamas media style guide off the shelf. 🤦 pic.twitter.com/1QO1LXiN0v — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 13, 2025

New York Times Believes Antisemitic Discrimination Against Jewish Students is “Activism”

Note to @nytimes: Discriminating against Israeli students isn’t “activism.” When Katherine Franke says Columbia has become a “toxic and hostile environment,” she shouldn’t be referring to pro-Palestinian advocates. It has become toxic — for Jewish and Israeli students. pic.twitter.com/2QBT0ovRGh — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 12, 2025

The Independent Takes Hamas’ Statistics at Face Value and Adds a Disclaimer to Israel’s

Why does @Independent have no problem treating disputed claims from the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry as fact, yet adds a disclaimer to Israeli figures? Why trust a terrorist organization over the military of a democratic state? pic.twitter.com/oggEUOhPWi — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 9, 2025

CNN Omits NGO Is Associated With Hezbollah

According to @CNN, the Hind Rajab Foundation is simply a “pro-Palestinian NGO.” CNN won’t tell its audience about the HRF head’s Hezbollah background. See below to see what CNN missed 👇 pic.twitter.com/llFMeRIKfe — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 8, 2025

