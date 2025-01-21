Send Us Your Tips
Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #49

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas. You can…

Reading time: 5 minutes

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website, but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real-time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

 

CBS News Refers to Kibbutz Kfar Aza as a “Settlement”

Contact CBS News Show Feedback and select “News”: https://www.cbs.com/showfeedback/

 

Terrorist Prisoners Are Considered “Captives” to UPI

To send your feedback, fill out the UPI form here.

 

Celebrating a Ceasefire Includes Calling to Slaughter Jews

Contact: [email protected]

 

The Times of London Doesn’t Recognize Four Israelis Held Hostage by Hamas

Contact The Times at [email protected]

 

To Reuters, Dangerous Terrorists Are Merely “Prominent”

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

 

Sky News Says Islamic Jihad Terrorist Was In Prison for “Opposing the Occupation,” Not Terrorism

Contact: [email protected]

 

NPR Makes Moral Equivalence Between Innocent Israeli Hostages and Palestinian Prisoners

Contact NPR Public Editor: https://help.npr.org/contact/s/contact?request=Ask-the-Public-Editor-about-ethics

 

VOA Describes October 7 as “Stunning”

Fill in the VOA feedback form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSceBUoJvZdZJhGvFpjbYxSj5uR0mrEhcVD4e1r86JgDg5XyIQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1 

 

“The War In Numbers” The Guardian Excludes Israeli Figures in Its “War In Numbers”

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

AP Makes Equivalency Between Israeli Hostages and Terrorists

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

 

New York Times Won’t Acknowledge Palestinians Are Held in Israeli Jails for a Reason: Terrorism

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

Washington Post Absolves Hamas of Responsibility for Killing Hostages

Contact the Washington Post: [email protected]

 

UPI Borrows Hamas’ Style Guide to Call Terrorists “Resistance Fighters”

To send your feedback, fill out the UPI form here.

 

New York Times Believes Antisemitic Discrimination Against Jewish Students is “Activism”

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

The Independent Takes Hamas’ Statistics at Face Value and Adds a Disclaimer to Israel’s

Fill out The Independent’s contact form: https://help.independent.co.uk/hc/en-us/requests/new

 

CNN Omits NGO Is Associated With Hezbollah

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

Image Credit: Oren Cohen via Flash90

Image Credit: Oren Cohen via Flash90

Picture of Sharon Levy
Sharon Levy
Born in Toronto, Sharon Levy moved to Israel in October 2023 and has held various roles in Israel advocacy and research institutions. Sharon has a Masters degree in Government with a specialization in Counterterrorism and Cyber Security from Reichman University.
