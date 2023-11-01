Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #5

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details on many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

Sky News’ Kay Burley Isn’t Interested in Hearing an Answer

Actually, @KayBurley:

– Every army in the world uses phosphorous smoke shells

– The laws of war allow them to be used to create a smokescreen to cover troop movements

– Israel does NOT use phosphorous as a weapon

But you weren't interested in hearing @LTCPeterLerner's answer. https://t.co/3x4dA1ehsl — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 1, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

Palestinian Propagandist Makes False Nuke Comparison on BBC News

It's frightening when @MustafaBarghoti is platformed on @BBCWorld as a moderate. There's no comparison between Israeli airstrikes & the Hiroshima nuclear bomb & Barghouti is wilfully blind or a liar when he claims no Hamas terrorists are hiding behind civilian infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/nBoLOW4nIW — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 1, 2023

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

Washington Post Editorial Board Member Rewrites History

No, @shadihamid, the Palestinian Great Return March was not non-violent. It was a Hamas-orchestrated riot on the Gaza border in which armed terrorist combatants embedded themselves within civilian demonstrators to incite violence. Stop rewriting history.https://t.co/U0C5ZI9P30 pic.twitter.com/ZggREvPoSo — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 1, 2023

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

LA Times Thinks Hamas Cares About Civilians?

"Hamas accuses it [Israel] of causing unnecessary civilian carnage." Were @latimes journalists able to keep a straight face as they wrote this? Hamas doesn't care about civilian casualties on either side — it welcomes them.https://t.co/RkjXxhNAPQ pic.twitter.com/B4IzYmUkHC — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 1, 2023

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

Wall St Journal Misses Out Important Facts

Hey, @WSJ, you 'forgot' to mention that Hamas also actively prevented Gazans from fleeing south.https://t.co/NNisSFJikV pic.twitter.com/fU6OOBDP09 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 1, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

Mirror Incites Over Lack of Tourists in Bethlehem

.@DailyMirror blames Israel for the lack of tourists in Palestinian areas & incites by falsely claiming Israel has "devastated Jesus' birthplace." There are no tourists in the Holy Land thanks to a war that Hamas, not Israel, started on Oct. 7.https://t.co/lAocE3sTed pic.twitter.com/nkuCOknDdp — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 1, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

NPR Gives Hamas Collaborator a Platform

And still, Hamas collaborator Hind Khoudary continues to appear on mainstream media, this time on @NPR. Aren't the media even bothered that she tipped off Hamas to arrest a group of Palestinian peace activists?https://t.co/bcAzGEP5xC https://t.co/iXrW5GjYFt pic.twitter.com/jvMtBq6exP — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 31, 2023

Contact NPR Public Editor: https://help.npr.org/contact/s/contact?request=Ask-the-Public-Editor-about-ethics

Reuters Blames Israel For Errant Video Game Ads

SHOCK HORROR! @Reuters has discovered SIX cases in the whole of Europe (!) where graphic pro-Israel ads were displayed in kids' video games. Even though this was the fault of an ad company, Reuters still manages to blame Israel for poisoning young minds.https://t.co/BUy33H3RKI pic.twitter.com/GHjB0qOLuE — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 31, 2023

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

LBC Tweets Conspiracy Theory

It's bad enough that @LBC gave a platform for this conspiratorial trope in the first place. So why would the media outlet then deliberately promote this inciteful garbage on its social media?@AndrewMarr9, do you have any comment? https://t.co/ISo1A1Uy7K — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 31, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

NYT Unclear If Hostages Have Free Will

"It was unclear if Hamas forced the women to make the video." – @nytimes Really? You think three Israeli women kidnapped by Hamas just volunteered their services? 🤦‍♂️https://t.co/G7ncDhhjEd pic.twitter.com/KURzAhYVQU — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 31, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

Washington Post Columnist Whitewashes Extremist Org

Stop whitewashing JVP, @ishaantharoor. It isn't "left-leaning." It's an extremist organization that actively endorses economic & cultural warfare against Israel, sympathizes with Palestinian terrorism, & whitewashes certain expressions of antisemitism.https://t.co/pPoj7ha07H pic.twitter.com/EJUk4VFt0I — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 30, 2023

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

NPR Calls Southern Israeli Towns ‘Settlements’

"Israel has ramped up its attacks on the territory after Hamas attacked Israeli settlements on October 7." No, @NPR, the Israeli towns & villages were not "settlements" in the way you define them. They were within internationally recognized Israeli sovereign territory. pic.twitter.com/pRz2jk9oTE — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 30, 2023

Contact NPR Public Editor: https://help.npr.org/contact/s/contact?request=Ask-the-Public-Editor-about-ethics

Antisemitic Lynch Mob Are ‘Anti-Israel Protesters’ for Sky News

"Anti-Israel protesters." That's what @SkyNews calls a lynch mob looking to carry out a literal Russian pogrom against Jews. https://t.co/dMNqC9EX8c — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 29, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

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Featured image: Michael Giladi via Flash90