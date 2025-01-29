Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #50

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

Washington Post Relies on Hamas Authorities to Spew False Claims of Famine

Despite warnings throughout the war, a famine has not been declared in Gaza. That hasn’t, however, stopped @washingtonpost from claiming that Israel has caused “mass starvation.” And those “Palestinian health authorities” that the WaPo relies on? Hamas. pic.twitter.com/ELhjLTSoyY — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 29, 2025

BBC Claims Israel Has Occupied Gaza Since 1967… But It Withdrew in 2005

Israel withdrew from the Gaza Strip in 2005 and IDF forces are only there now as a result of a war that Hamas started. But @BBCNews has no problem erasing history. pic.twitter.com/sLjSvKMcUY — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 29, 2025

NBC Forgets to State Local Officials Are Hamas

Not only does @NBCNews state disputed casualty statistics but also won’t say that the “local officials” who supplied them are… Hamas. pic.twitter.com/Wm89myAKBS — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 29, 2025

WSJ Says “Many” Palestinian Prisoners Being Released Are Detainees

Wrong, @WSJ. Rather than “many,” only 17% of the Palestinian prisoners due for release under the deal are detainees while 83% have been charged and sentenced. https://t.co/1RDnDW03fL pic.twitter.com/2X9eCUsIeM — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 28, 2025

AFP Inflames IDF Statement

Israel actually said it had eliminated over 15 terrorists.@AFP, your headline is both misleading and inflammatory. pic.twitter.com/vs9ug3C90F — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 28, 2025

Washington Post Won’t Clarify Samidoun’s PFLP Connection

❌ Pathetic: Still referring to the PFLP as a “small leftist armed group,” @washingtonpost issues a “clarification” after being called out for not stating Samidoun’s status as a PFLP front. But the WaPo still won’t state what the PFLP really is: a proscribed terrorist org. https://t.co/4yImDZnbfw pic.twitter.com/LMqgtbnUj0 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 28, 2025

Sky News Omits Hezbollah Flags

According to @SkyNews, these residents of southern Lebanon are just trying to return home. No mention of the many Hezbollah & Amal flags in the crowd. Are these innocent civilians or members of terror orgs returning to locations they were supposed to have left? Sky won’t say. https://t.co/v1yjXdsKF6 pic.twitter.com/RdOqcEanvT — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 27, 2025

The Times of London Says Israel’s Self-Defense is a “Cycle of Violence”

Palestinian terrorists attack Israelis. Israel exercises its right to self-defense. It’s not a “cycle of violence,” @thetimes, because there should not be a moral equivalence between Palestinian terrorism and Israeli responses. pic.twitter.com/rbbLSQhnRk — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 26, 2025

The Guardian Sanitizes Terrorist as Being Convicted of “Anti-Israel Operations”

Mohammed al-Tous was convicted for a 1985 terror attack. Trust @guardian to sanitize a terrorist by referring to al-Tous being imprisoned for “anti-Israel operations.” pic.twitter.com/zH2auSdOTW — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 26, 2025

New York Times Says Jenin is a “Resistance Hub”

A “Resistance Hub.” That’s what @nytimes calls a city from where some of this century’s most notorious Palestinian terrorists have emerged. Note to The New York Times: Carrying out terror attacks to murder innocent Israeli civilians is not “resistance.” pic.twitter.com/hnjtwhuHOm — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 23, 2025

New York Times Says Israel Targets City, Not Terrorists

Israel isn’t “targeting Jenin,” @nytimes. It’s targeting the terrorists who have turned the city into a terror hub. So instead of referring to “resistance and militant activity,” how about calling it what it really is: terrorism. pic.twitter.com/tVy0jkVDBk — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 23, 2025

NPR Blames Israel for Endangering Turtles

Hezbollah launched a war against Israel that ignited wildfires consuming over 2,500 acres in northern Israel, ravaging local wildlife and the environment. But for @NPR, Israel is not only the aggressor but also the killer of endangered sea turtles in Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/jycPfIdGQ6 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 23, 2025

BBC Can’t State October 7th Terrorism as Fact

“Israeli officials said.” Why can’t @BBCNews simply state what happened on October 7, 2023, as fact? pic.twitter.com/JXXb8pci3Q — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 22, 2025

