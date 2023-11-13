fbpx
Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #7

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details on many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

NPR Conflates March Against Antisemitism With Pro-Palestinian Rally

Contact NPR Public Editor: https://help.npr.org/contact/s/contact?request=Ask-the-Public-Editor-about-ethics

 

CNN Headline Misleads on Gaza Hospital’s Status

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

The New York Times Morally Equates Both Sides in Campus Confrontations

Contact: [email protected]

 

Sky News Spreads Misinformation About Al Ahli Hospital Explosion

Contact: [email protected]

 

CBS News Platforms Hamas Crisis Actor

Contact CBS News Show Feedback and select “News”: https://www.cbs.com/showfeedback/

 

Sky News Presents False Picture of Casualties in Gaza

Contact: [email protected]

 

The Washington Post Misleads on US Support for Israel

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

Sky News Platforms Mustafa Barghouti’s Lies

Contact: [email protected]

 

NBC News Headline Misleads on Israel Supporter’s Death

Contact: [email protected]

Chaim Lax
Originally from Toronto, Canada, Chaim moved to Israel in 2018. He has a B.A. (Hons) in Political Science and History from York University as well as an MA in Israel Studies from the Rothberg International School at Hebrew University. Prior to joining HonestReporting, Chaim worked with a variety of Israel advocacy organizations in both Canada and Israel.
