Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #7

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details on many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

NPR Conflates March Against Antisemitism With Pro-Palestinian Rally

Bad enough @NPR's headline falsely conflates two very different sets of protesters. But the story doesn't even mention the Paris march against antisemitism. It's quite clear the London protesters weren't marching against antisemitism. Quite the opposite.https://t.co/sq2gb44Rja pic.twitter.com/V9pEtcXObx — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 13, 2023

Contact NPR Public Editor: https://help.npr.org/contact/s/contact?request=Ask-the-Public-Editor-about-ethics

CNN Headline Misleads on Gaza Hospital’s Status

Could @CNN come up with a more misleading & inflammatory headline? A hospital shutting down due to operational difficulties significantly differs from "collapsing" under bombardment. The hospital isn't rubble. It's still standing. Correct your headline.https://t.co/AuywdSfGvi pic.twitter.com/6GDLrBLiJu — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 13, 2023

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

The New York Times Morally Equates Both Sides in Campus Confrontations

Referring to "huge confrontations between pro-Palestinian & Jewish students" on US campuses implies both sides are equally responsible. No, @nytimes, it's Jewish students who are under attack. There's no equivalence here. Enough with the victim blaming.https://t.co/cVPhqZ1fZQ pic.twitter.com/OOQp85vdVx — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 13, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

Sky News Spreads Misinformation About Al Ahli Hospital Explosion

No, @SkyNews, as you well know, the Al Ahli Hospital was not "hit by an Israeli missile earlier this month." The hospital's car park was hit by a misfired Islamic Jihad rocket in October. Last month. Why are you spreading misinformation?https://t.co/RZpx4JIvGE pic.twitter.com/Pl8nBa60cM — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 12, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

CBS News Platforms Hamas Crisis Actor

"Reeling in stunned disbelief, this man shouts, 'They've bombed the hospital!'" reports the evening @CBSNews. The stunned disbelief should be over how the international media continue to be fooled into broadcasting infamous Hamas crisis actor Saleh Aljafarawi's videos. pic.twitter.com/rcH9rlc7PH — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 12, 2023

Contact CBS News Show Feedback and select “News”: https://www.cbs.com/showfeedback/

Sky News Presents False Picture of Casualties in Gaza

How, @Stone_SkyNews, have you reached this false conclusion? This isn't professional reporting, it's editorializing and clear prejudice. https://t.co/bnTokVGfsM — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 8, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

The Washington Post Misleads on US Support for Israel

According to @washingtonpost, US political support for Israel is "a reflection of the decades-long influence of a powerful lobby." Why can't the WaPo contemplate that US support for its closest Mideast ally is morally right rather than due to a "lobby?" https://t.co/7RpToYBkih pic.twitter.com/yB1x5JngJ9 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 8, 2023

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

Sky News Platforms Mustafa Barghouti’s Lies

.@SkyNews has posted at least 4 clips of Mustafa Barghouti's interview where he accuses Israel of every imaginable crime, including killing 6,000 Gazan children. Even the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry hasn't announced a figure that high. And Barghouti accuses Israel of lying?! https://t.co/xfaxINm6OR — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 7, 2023

Mustafa Barghouti has the gall to accuse Israel of trying to cover up the truth in Gaza from the media at the same time as claiming Hamas raping & beheading Israelis on Oct. 7 are lies. He even claims that a tunnel entrance exposed by Israel next to a hospital is for "hiding… https://t.co/4zTcy7RWO4 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 7, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

NBC News Headline Misleads on Israel Supporter’s Death

Above: @latimes accurately headlines that a Jewish man was "hit in the head," reflecting what police have confirmed is a homicide. Below: @NBCNews simply says he died "after hitting head." No, NBC, homicide isn't something self-inflicted. Fix your headline. pic.twitter.com/hPuR4FvuY2 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 7, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

