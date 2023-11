Reports of al-Shifa Hospital coming under siege by the IDF are not the only fishy thing going on. The media has conveniently been leaving out the well-known fact that Hamas uses the site as a base of operations. As Israel fights Hamas, Hamas hides behind civilians and has even been preventing the hospital from receiving fuel offered by Israel — all while Israel has been attempting to evacuate civilians from the tyrannical rule of Hamas terrorists.

Image: UNifeed