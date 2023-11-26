Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #9

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details on many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

AP’s ‘Wartime Prisoner Swap’

Seriously, @AP?

– These were terrorist offenders, not innocent "minors and women."

– This was not a like-for-like "wartime prisoner swap." There's no moral equivalence between Israeli hostages and Palestinian terror offenders.https://t.co/UEGM0UxrXg pic.twitter.com/AAnLE0VV0m — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 26, 2023

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

Reuters and Sky News Adopt Palestinian Terminology

Since when, @Reuters, did you start using the Palestinian synonym, "Israeli occupation forces," to refer to the IDF? Unless your style guide has suddenly changed, please correct the error.https://t.co/N9GYWDGAmK pic.twitter.com/phbB5D5lzQ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 26, 2023

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

Hey, @DominicWaghorn Would you care to explain how calling Israeli security services "Israeli occupation authorities" is not breaking @Ofcom rules? This is a clear lack of impartiality & accuracy. @SkyNews viewers deserve better. pic.twitter.com/8SR5nNMsYi — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 24, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

Reuters’ Split Screen of Moral Equivalence

A @Reuters video employs a split screen. On the left, 9-year-old Emily Hand, reunited with her father after being kidnapped by Hamas. On the right, Israa Jaabis, convicted Palestinian bomber, greeted by her family. Why has Reuters created a moral equivalence between the two?… pic.twitter.com/UQfMLn1iRM — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 26, 2023

Contact Reuters Customer Support: https://liaison.reuters.com/contact-us

New York Times and CNN Whitewash Palestinian Terrorists

No, @nytimes, Israa Jaabees wasn't "accused of attempted murder." She was convicted. Because her car didn't passively explode, she detonated a gas canister meant to be part of a suicide bombing. You also forgot to mention that Addameer, whom you cite as a "prisoners’ rights… pic.twitter.com/DdNhdwEE1J — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 26, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

Are you saying that membership of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization is not grounds to call Malak Salman a terrorist, @nimaelbagir?! All of these people were in prison for a reason. Most of them for committing violent acts of terror. Shame on you, @CNN. pic.twitter.com/iolHEXxxHO — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 25, 2023

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

Defense Analyst Can’t Find Jerusalem

Multiple times in his analysis, @MikeClarke2020s uses Tel Aviv as a synonym for the place where Israeli political plans are actually devised – its capital city of Jerusalem.@thetimes, please correct the error.https://t.co/VnsHwP7Xhg pic.twitter.com/Z0KFRwbDEj — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 25, 2023

Contact The Sunday Times: [email protected]

BBC ‘Forgets’ Why Palestinians Were Imprisoned

No effort from @CliveMyrieBBC to mention any of the reasons the "39 Palestinians – all women and children" were in prison in the first place. Palestinians who are in prison for attempted murder are not equal to Israelis who were taken from their beds. Do better, @BBCNews. pic.twitter.com/8asvsCz1LQ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 24, 2023

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

New York Times Still Calling the Obvious Into Question

We've fixed it for you, @nytimes. Journalists have been taken by the IDF into the tunnels underneath Al-Shifa Hospital. Why do you continue to treat overwhelming Israeli evidence as "claims"?https://t.co/aPJpxdy4tG pic.twitter.com/Qo7SdDyzSD — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 23, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

ABC News Australia Diminishes the Enormity of October 7

Really, @abcnews Australia? "Hundreds of Israeli civilians" killed "while others were taken hostage"? Let's spell it out for you. 1,200 people murdered by Hamas, the majority civilians, while nearly 240 taken hostage. Stop diminishing the enormity of what happened.… pic.twitter.com/cJ9BqAyVrL — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 22, 2023

Fill in ABC News Australia’s complaint form: https://www.abc.net.au/contact/complain.htm

New York Times ‘Forgets’ NGO’s Terror Affiliation

.@nytimes extensively quotes the Palestinian NGO Addameer throughout an article on the Palestinian prisoners who might be released as part of a deal for Israeli hostages. But it "forgot" to mention that Addameer is affiliated with the PFLP terror org.https://t.co/wqKRRMwTMQ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 22, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

AP Suggests Terrorist Orgs ‘Drawn Into the War’

No, @AP, "Iran-backed armed groups" weren't just passively "drawn into the war." Hezbollah and the Houthis made a conscious decision to attack Israel. Stop using language that suggests terrorists lack agency or responsibility for their violent actions.https://t.co/jOlkHlW7TM pic.twitter.com/j3Z1D3HNJX — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 22, 2023

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

LA Times Claims Shalit Kidnapping Due to Gaza Beach Incident

The @latimes spuriously claims the 2006 Hamas kidnapping of IDF soldier Gilad Shalit was because "a [Palestinian] family on the beach was hit." When will the LA Times figure out Hamas needs no excuse other than Israel's very existence to mount attacks?https://t.co/hofoNknzuD pic.twitter.com/pFDWpWIdEs — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 21, 2023

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

New York Times Turns Hezbollah Aggression Into Tit-For-Tat

Not only does @nytimes falsely portray violence on Israel's northern border as "a series of tit-for-tat exchanges" but it also implies Israel is the initiator of the violence. Wrong. Hezbollah attacked Israel and Israel is responding.https://t.co/9faJhiQ6La pic.twitter.com/qXI74ws8SJ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 21, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

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Featured image: Gili Yaari via FLASH90