▶ Israel Didn’t Kill a Prime Minister — It Took Out a Terrorist Leader

Recent headlines claiming that “Israel killed the prime minister of the Houthis” have spread a misleading narrative, suggesting Israel attacked another country. The reality is very different.

The Houthis are not a government, they’re an Iran-backed terrorist group that overthrew Yemen’s legitimate government in 2014. They assign themselves titles like “prime minister” or “defense minister” to appear official, but these labels are meaningless, much like Hamas claiming to govern Gaza.

Since 2023, the Houthis have launched rockets and drones at Israel and attacked ships in the Red Sea. By joining the war, they made themselves legitimate targets for defense operations. When Israel struck Ahmed al-Rahawi, the so-called “prime minister,” it wasn’t an assassination of a head of state, it was the elimination of a terrorist leader, akin to taking out a mafia boss.

The Houthis’ own slogan is clear: “Death to America. Death to Israel. A curse on the Jews.” Israel’s action was defensive, aimed at protecting its citizens from an Iranian proxy that openly calls for its destruction.

Don’t be misled by headlines. Israel is not waging war on Yemen, it is defending itself against terrorism.