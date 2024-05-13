Israel Mourns Its Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Terror on Yom HaZikaron

Sunday night May 12th marked the beginning of Yom HaZikaron — Israel’s Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terror.

This year, in the shadow of October 7 and the war against Hamas, we asked ordinary Israelis for their thoughts on this somber day.

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