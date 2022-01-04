HonestReporting: Who We Are And What We’re Fighting For

HonestReporting CEO Daniel Pomerantz was recently featured in Israel’s most widely distributed newspaper, Israel Hayom. During the interview, Pomerantz revealed that a distinct shift is taking place with regards to the way global media are covering Israel and the regional conflict. What’s behind the change? How is HonestReporting countering it?





‘Antisemitism in the international media: not a matter of right or left’

Find out how HonestReporting is taking on biased coverage of Israel.





Click here for the Hebrew version of Daniel’s interview.

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