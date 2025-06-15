Israel’s Preemptive Doctrine: Targeting the Iranian Regime’s Terror Ambitions

Israel is officially taking on the head of the octopus — the Islamic Republic’s regime in Iran.

Here’s a roundup of what happened over the weekend.

A Powerful and Masterful Takedown

Israel’s preemptive strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities and its IRGC military leaders were masterful, and the Iranian regime was caught completely off guard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HonestReporting (@honestreporting)

Mossad operatives working inside Iran carried out the ultimate plan, with the help of a little diplomatic deception. Nuclear scientists were taken out with pinpoint accuracy, and indications are that Iran’s proxy network has abandoned it.

Why Israel’s Preemptive Strikes *are* Warranted

Of course, the media love to frame Israel’s actions in isolation. However, Israel didn’t “start” this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HonestReporting (@honestreporting)

Iran has been escalating for decades, on every front — whether it be through proxy groups on Israel’s borders, outward threats to “wipe Israel off the map,” non-compliance with the Iran nuclear deal, and more.

For years, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with several Israeli politicians and experts, have been doing their best to urge the West to help stop Iran’s nuclear program. Diplomacy failed, and the regime had finally achieved a short technical step from levels of weapons-grade uranium.

Israel’s recent strike was not an unprovoked act of aggression; it was self-defense, in response to a very real and growing threat.

The Islamic Regime’s Tentacles in the West

The regime’s terror network is bigger than most people realize, and it’s the reason why no one is rushing to defend the Islamic Republic of Iran.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HonestReporting (@honestreporting)

Recent cases in the UK, France, and the Czech Republic show how far Iran’s reach extends…from Europe to the U.S. and beyond. We’re talking hired criminals and terror cells plotting to attack and kill regime dissidents, journalists, Israelis, and Jews abroad. From sponsored assassinations to cyberattacks and more, there is no doubt about the danger it poses.

It’s clear that the regime has a deliberate, global campaign of terror and destabilization.

Israel has finally run out of time to deal with the threat, and it has taken the necessary action to ensure its security and future survival.

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

