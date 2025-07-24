“Jews Teach Their Kids Arabs Are Cockroaches”: The Antisemitism Airing on the UK’s Most Influential Talk Radio Station

LBC has long styled itself as Britain’s station of robust debate, unfiltered opinions, and straight-talking hosts. And with more than 3.4 million weekly listeners, it’s a powerful voice in UK media. Since 2014, its audience has nearly doubled – thanks in large part to a lineup of fiery presenters known for combative interviews and headline-making monologues.

But when it comes to coverage of Israel and Jews, the station’s “unfiltered” brand is starting to look a lot like something else entirely.

Take James O’Brien, one of LBC’s most high-profile hosts. His weekday phone-in show often leans into outrage politics. In recent years, he’s become known for his particularly virulent anti-Israel commentary – accusing Israel of having no regard for civilian life in Gaza and even praising a video in which a man blamed “Zionist backers” for unrest in the UK, calling it a “lovely clip.” (He later claimed he hadn’t watched the video in full before recommending it.)

But this week, O’Brien sank even lower, reading out an unverified and deeply inflammatory message from a listener who claimed that Jewish children are taught that Arabs are “cockroaches to be crushed.”

The listener, identified only as “Chris,” claimed his wife had attended something called “Shabbat school” – a term that simply doesn’t exist in Jewish education. It was an obvious giveaway that the story was fabricated. Any presenter with a basic understanding of Judaism would have caught it. O’Brien didn’t. Or perhaps he did, but read it anyway because it supported the narrative he wanted to push about Israel and Jews.

The broadcast sparked a wave of outrage. The UK’s Board of Deputies called the segment “unacceptable and highly offensive” and urged LBC to take O’Brien off the air. Complaints were also submitted to the Metropolitan Police.

What’s most galling is that O’Brien didn’t challenge the claim. He framed it as a display of “objectivity.” His exact words: “I’m fascinated by objectivity, which is why I’m going to read this out from Chris,” before repeating the grotesque message in full.

His only follow-up was a vague reference to “propaganda processes” on “both sides.”

But is this really just a James O’Brien problem? Or is it a symptom of something deeper at LBC?

Because, unfortunately, he’s not the only host who has crossed the line.

Matthew Wright: “Jews Have Been Killing Palestinians for Years”

In April 2024, weekend presenter Matthew Wright sparked outrage during a call-in segment when he stated: “Jewish people have been killing Palestinians for years.” The Campaign Against Antisemitism called the remark “abhorrent,” and Ofcom received complaints.

This wasn’t a slip of the tongue. Wright didn’t say “Israel” or “the Israeli government.” He said Jews. A blanket accusation of bloodshed against an entire people.

When challenged, Wright didn’t clarify, apologize, or even engage. He simply blocked critics on X and carried on broadcasting.

Iain Dale: Cutting Off Pro-Israel Voices

In April 2025, international lawyer Natasha Hausdorff appeared on Iain Dale’s show to discuss the deportation of two British MPs from Israel. The MPs had falsely claimed to be part of an official delegation – a fabrication that led Israeli authorities to deny them entry. But when Hausdorff attempted to clarify the facts, Dale accused her of “misrepresentation,” abruptly cut off her mic, and ended the segment mid-sentence.

Shutting down a guest for pointing out basic truths? Hardly the spirit of open debate LBC claims to champion.

Nick Ferrari: “From the Land to the Sea… or Whatever”

Veteran presenter Nick Ferrari has generally taken a more measured tone than his colleagues – but even he hasn’t escaped controversy. During an interview with Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, Ferrari downplayed a disturbing incident in which two Jewish men were forced to hide on a bus after being surrounded by a hostile pro-Palestinian mob.

Instead of expressing concern, Ferrari brushed it off. He suggested that if two Palestinians had gone to an Israeli rally and shouted “from the river to the sea or whatever,” they’d have faced the same reaction – a glib and tone-deaf comparison that ignored the asymmetry and very real threat faced by Jews on the streets of London.

Ferrari inviting to his show then-MP Alan Duncan, who claimed on-air that the Conservative Friends of Israel had “subverted” government decision-making – a classic antisemitic trope alleging undue Jewish influence.

Richard Spurr: “Jewland” and “Ghettos”

In April 2024, LBC presenter Richard Spurr shocked listeners during a live segment. Responding to a caller who said Jews are a race, Spurr interrupted: “There’s no such place as Jewland, is there?”

When the caller replied, “Well, it’s called Israel,” Spurr doubled down: “But Jews have lived in many countries… they’ve been almost to an extent nomadic.”

In another segment, Spurr described visibly Jewish areas of North London as “ghettos.” The Campaign Against Antisemitism condemned the remarks and called on him to apologize. Ofcom confirmed it was reviewing multiple complaints.

There’s no gray area here. Mocking Jewish nationhood and labelling Jewish communities as “ghettos” isn’t edgy or provocative — it’s old-fashioned Jew-hatred dressed up as radio banter.

A Worrying Pattern

James O’Brien may be the loudest, but he is also the most persistently ignorant and openly bigoted when it comes to Israel and the Jewish people. And yet, as the examples above show, he is far from the only one.

This isn’t about a few rogue remarks. It reflects a deeper pattern at LBC – one where inflammatory, antisemitic rhetoric is aired without challenge, and it is sometimes even passed off as reasonable discourse.

It’s not just that several hosts have made deeply offensive statements. It’s that these moments are rarely questioned, let alone corrected.

LBC may take pride in being a platform for strong opinions. But when antisemitism and anti-Israel smears are presented as legitimate viewpoints, the line between open debate and broadcasting obvious bigotry isn’t just blurred. It’s gone.

LBC’s management must take responsibility. Is this a station for discussion, or a platform for prejudice?

