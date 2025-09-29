Pro-Palestinian LA Times Heiress Seizes Left-Wing Outlet to Push Agenda

Key Takeaways:

Nika Soon-Shiong, the daughter of the LA Times’s owner, is the new publisher of popular left-wing media outlet Drop Site News, which now stands to gain a significant injection of funding to spread anti-Israel propaganda.

Soon-Shiong, who has been accused of meddling with coverage in her father’s paper, publicly excoriates Israel, spreading hate and now has her new platform to promote her extremist views.

Questions arise regarding Soon-Shiong’s new “Gaza Journalist Fund,” which she launched in partnership with Drop Site News that sends U.S. dollars to eligible Gaza journalists without adequate vetting or actively ignoring proven ties to terrorism.

The pro-Palestinian daughter of the Los Angeles Times owner has recently been appointed publisher of the left-leaning outlet Drop Site News— a new platform for her to espouse her hateful views about Israel.

Nika Soon-Shiong, 32, daughter of billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong, is no stranger to newsrooms. She has allegedly interfered behind the scenes at her father’s newspaper to influence coverage, meddling with headlines and clashing with editors who didn’t align with her activist agenda.

Soon-Shiong’s own public statements reveal a consistent hostility toward Israel and Zionism. On social media, she has displayed a Palestinian flag in her bio, dismissed the IHRA working definition of antisemitism, described Israel as an “apartheid state” engaged in “genocide”, and even alleged that the Los Angeles City Council was funding a “Zionist militia.”

It’s not journalistic malpractice to describe the state of Israel as an Apartheid state. This is well-established in international law. It’s the legal term for unlawful “killing, torture, forcible transfer, and denial of basic rights.” pic.twitter.com/hIoi3FiuSB — Nika Soon-Shiong 🇵🇸 (@nikasoonshiong) November 1, 2023

Despite this pattern of rhetoric aligning with fringe, hardline narratives rather than journalistic neutrality, Soon-Shiong has, since 2021, sat on the board of the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) — an organization that redefines international law to designate terrorists as journalists.

How much influence has Soon-Shiong exerted on the CPJ? Even before the October 7 massacre and the resulting war, the CPJ published a report accusing the Israeli military of acting with “impunity” and severely undermining freedom of the press. This, even while according to the organization’s own data, Israel did not even feature in its so-called “Global Impunity Index,” which charts the countries in which press freedom is curtailed and where there is a lack of accountability when journalists are killed.

The double standards were glaring.

The CPJ has also been at the forefront of eulogizing so-called “journalists” who were killed in Gaza while working for outlets like Al-Aqsa TV and Quds News Network, which are affiliated with Hamas.

As we will see below, Soon-Shiong isn’t overly concerned when it comes to distinguishing between journalists and terrorists. One can only assume that this has played an active role in the CPJ’s wilful blind spot on this issue.

A New Platform for Hate

So what happens if someone who brings both money and an extreme pro-Palestinian agenda is given her own media outlet?

We’re about to find out. Soon-Shiong has been appointed publisher of Drop Site News, a proudly left-wing outlet positioning itself as a corrective to what it calls mainstream media’s failure to cover “genocide” and “apartheid.”

Drop Site News’ co-founder, Ryan Grim, has no qualms about participating in panels titled “Palestine and the Global South: Lessons from Anti-Colonial and Anti-Apartheid Struggles,” or praising activists who pressured Microsoft into severing ties with Israel’s military.

It’s a media outlet devoted to delegitimizing Israel and promoting terrorist agendas. Alarmingly, its audience keeps growing.

It provides Soon-Shiong’s ideological agenda a direct platform with over 400,000 followers, which is most likely now set to receive a significant injection of cash.

Funding Gaza Journalists or Terrorists?

For starters, just before Soon-Shiong’s new role was announced, she launched a fund to support an undisclosed list of Gaza “journalists” whose vetting process raises questions about possible terror ties.

The fundraising initiative is run in partnership with Unmute Humanity, which describes itself as “a grassroots collective to disrupt media complicity and call for accurate reporting of the U.S.-funded genocide by Israel against Palestinians.” The so-called “Gaza Journalist Fund” has already raised more than $200,000, but no list of beneficiaries has been published. Instead, the group says it supports “journalists who have appeared on Unmute Humanity’s Voices of Palestine webcast or weekly TikTok Lives, or individuals with whom Unmute Humanity maintains ongoing direct communication.”

In partnership with @unmutehumanity, @DropSiteNews launched the Gaza Journalist Fund. As Israel’s invasion of Gaza City escalates, the steep costs for evacuation and shelter are the line between life and death. ⭐️Donate at: https://t.co/AGAOXpIf7Q pic.twitter.com/xFVQSBIRYM — Nika Soon-Shiong 🇵🇸 (@nikasoonshiong) September 11, 2025

That vague “vetting process” has already spotlighted troubling figures. One is Bisan Owda, an Al Jazeera reporter exposed as a longtime member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) — a terror group responsible for suicide bombings, shootings, rocket fire, and the 2014 massacre of five Jewish worshippers in a Jerusalem synagogue. Unmute Humanity repeatedly promoted Owda across its platforms throughout 2024.

Another example is Anas al-Sharif, a Hamas operative who masqueraded as an Al Jazeera journalist until being killed by the IDF. Unmute Humanity openly eulogized him in posts and collaborations with other pro-Palestinian groups. Had he survived, it appears he would have been eligible for Soon-Shiong’s Gaza Journalist Fund.

Another “journalist” whose material was promoted is Mohammed Salama, a Hamas terrorist who posed as an Al Jazeera journalist and was targeted by the IDF together with al-Sharif.

If these examples are the norm rather than the exception, Soon-Shiong may effectively be financing terrorists under the guise of supporting Gaza reporting, through partnerships with groups that present them as journalists.

And she does not even try to hide her agenda.

Soon-Shiong also proudly announced her plans to turn her new media toy into an instrument of propaganda, for the sake of “the verdict of history”:

As I shared with @maxwelltani for @semafor, for media institutions that downplay genocide, ignore apartheid, and fail to cover America’s (profitable) role in foreign wars—the verdict of history will be merciless.https://t.co/sbeuvJCBb2 — Nika Soon-Shiong 🇵🇸 (@nikasoonshiong) September 19, 2025

And Drop Site News’ Middle East editor recently explained — in an agenda-driven panel with CPJ’s CEO and former head of Human Rights Watch — that journalists should join the Gaza-bound flotilla (and thus take part in a blatant breach of international maritime law) because avoiding it is a “political” decision.

At a Columbia Journalism School panel on press freedom in Gaza, moderator Azmat Khan revealed CNN editors barred one of their reporters from joining the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla. Drop Site’s @SharifKouddous explained the risks and reasoning behind sending our editor Alex… pic.twitter.com/9jbNCTYK92 — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) September 28, 2025

Many questions arise: How much cash is Soon-Shiong funnelling into Drop Site News? Is she planning to tighten her grip on her father’s newsroom, too? And who are the so-called “journalists” in Gaza now poised to receive U.S. dollars?

The American public is owed absolute transparency — because when media power and U.S. money are funneled into agendas that imperil Jewish lives — silence is complicity.

