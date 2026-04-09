Live on Air: Australia’s Top Child Safety Advocate Dismisses Oct. 7 Sexual Violence, and Faces the Fallout

Key Takeaways:

Since leading the “globalize the intifada” chant, former “Australian of the Year” Grace Tame has blamed a smear campaign, dismissed documented sexual violence against Israeli women as propaganda, and refused to acknowledge responsibility.

Presented with UN findings on national radio, she declined to engage with them.

The pattern is now accompanied by institutional consequences, including the closure of her own foundation.

In the weeks since Grace Tame led chants of “globalize the intifada” at a Sydney protest, the fallout has moved beyond controversy and into consequence.

This week, the Grace Tame Foundation announced it will close, citing funding challenges after reaching what it described as a “crossroads.” The decision follows a period in which Tame lost speaking engagements for the remainder of 2026 and attributed the backlash to a “national smear campaign.”

At the same time, her public position has become clearer.

In March, Tame appeared on ABC Radio and was asked about the sexual violence committed against Israeli women by Hamas on October 7, 2023. She dismissed the question as propaganda. When presented with findings from a United Nations report documenting that violence, she said those claims had been debunked. They had not.

What has emerged is not a single misjudgment followed by reflection. It is a pattern of escalation, deflection, and refusal to engage with evidence that challenges her position.

Tame, who is the 2021 Australian of the Year, a sexual violence survivor, and one of Australia’s most prominent child safety advocates, stood outside Sydney Town Hall and led thousands in the chant: “From Gadigal to Gaza, globalize the intifada.”

The NSW Parliamentary Committee on Law and Safety concluded in January that the term cannot be separated from its history of violence against Jewish people. For Jewish Australians, its most immediate referent is the Second Intifada, during which more than a thousand people were killed in buses, restaurants, markets, and public spaces. More than a hundred of them were children.

That was the phrase she chose. She chose it publicly, at volume, as a leader.

Words create environments. She has said so herself.

The Response: Deflection, Not Reflection

What followed was more revealing than the chant itself.

Rather than engage with the substance of the criticism, Tame framed the response as persecution. Speaking at a national child safety conference in Hobart, she described an “ongoing national smear campaign” and a “well-oiled political propaganda machine.”

She did not address why a phrase authorities have linked to mass civilian violence might conflict with her role as a child safety advocate. She did not engage with the concerns raised by Jewish Australians about how the chant is experienced.

Instead, she offered a familiar disclaimer: “I do not support violence. I do not condone antisemitism, Islamophobia or hatred of any kind.”

That formulation is not neutral. Coupling antisemitism with Islamophobia in this context expands the frame until the specific concern dissolves into a general statement of goodwill. The criticism of the chant is not about Islamophobia. Introducing it does not address the issue. It redirects away from it.

This pattern extends beyond Tame. When Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced Australia’s first antisemitism envoy in 2024, it was paired with a forthcoming Islamophobia envoy. The effect is consistent: a specific concern about antisemitism is rarely allowed to stand on its own terms.

Supporters echoed the same framing. Phillip Ripper, chief executive of No to Violence, called for her reinstatement, describing her as someone who had “spoken truth to power at great personal cost.” That may describe her broader career. It does not address the substance of what she said.

Many of those who follow Grace Tame did not arrive as political actors. They arrived because she articulated something real: what it feels like to be silenced, dismissed, or not believed.

To them, she represents proof that speaking out is possible.

So when she raised a megaphone outside Town Hall, they raised their voices with her. When she named an enemy, it gave shape to something they had been carrying.

Movements that operate through grievance do not need to manufacture emotion. They inherit it. They provide a framework, a language, and a target.

For a moment, it feels like justice.

Then the rally ends. The underlying grievance remains. And the movement moves on.

This dynamic is well documented across decades of research into radicalisation and group identity.

A genuine grievance is identified, reframed as universal injustice, and directed toward a simplified target. Over time, identity becomes fused with the cause. To question the framework is to question the self.

What makes this mechanism effective is that it begins with something true. The grievance is real. The anger is justified. The movement does not create the feeling. It gives it direction.

What it offers in return is powerful: moral certainty, collective identity, and the sense of standing on the right side of history.

Against that, professional consequences can feel secondary.

Until they are not.

The Interview That Removed Any Ambiguity

On 16 March, Tame appeared on ABC Radio with Hamish McDonald.

A listener asked whether she had spoken about Israeli women raped and killed by Hamas on October 7.

Her response: “I’m not going to sink to the level of entertaining any kind of propaganda.”

A United Nations team led by Special Representative Pramila Patten spent seventeen days in Israel gathering evidence and found reasonable grounds to believe rape and gang rape occurred at multiple locations. These findings were cited to Tame directly, on air.

She did not engage with them.

Instead, she said: “Awful things are being perpetrated by both sides,” and moved on.

This is the same public figure who built her career on the principle that survivors must be believed, and that dismissing sexual violence as exaggerated or politicized causes harm.

This was not an isolated moment.

In May 2025, after a gunman killed two Israeli embassy staff in Washington while shouting “Free Palestine,” Tame criticised media coverage for describing the attack as antisemitic.

The mechanism is consistent. Evidence that complicates her position is reframed as propaganda, smear, or bad faith.

The chant was not the turning point, but a visible expression of an existing pattern.

The Consequences Are Now Institutional

The closure of the Grace Tame Foundation brings those consequences into sharper focus.

The organization was built on the premise that language shapes environments and that institutions must take responsibility for the harm those environments produce.

It is now closing in the aftermath of a controversy rooted in those same principles.

The Foundation cited funding challenges. That is often how institutional consequences present themselves. But the timing is not incidental. The closure follows weeks in which Tame’s public conduct has driven national scrutiny, alongside cancelled engagements and escalating criticism.

Calls have also been made to review her Australian of the Year honour.

That award is not retrospective. It confers ongoing authority. It is invoked when she speaks, when she is platformed, and when her views are amplified.

Maintaining it while she dismisses documented sexual violence against Israeli women as propaganda is not a neutral act. It reflects a judgment about whose experiences are treated as credible.

Tame built her career demanding that institutions answer for precisely that kind of judgment.

What is at stake is not simply one public figure. It is a principle.

Grace Tame argued – correctly – that language shapes environments, and that those who shape language bear responsibility for its consequences.

That principle reshaped institutions across Australia.

The question is whether it applies universally, or only selectively.

If impact, rather than intent, is the standard, then it cannot be applied unevenly.

And if words create conditions, then consistency is not optional.

That inconsistency, and the reluctance of large segments of the media to interrogate it, is itself part of the story.

Elahn Zetlin is an Australian video producer and editor with over 30 years’ experience in television and news production.

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