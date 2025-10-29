Media Complicity: Hamas Breaks the Ceasefire, Israel Gets the Blame

Key Takeaways

Major outlets downplay or ignore Hamas’ ceasefire violations — from staged hostage recoveries to the killing of an Israeli soldier.

Israel’s defensive responses dominate headlines, often framed as disproportionate aggression.

By omitting crucial context, the press acts in complicity, amplifying Hamas’ narrative while concealing its crimes.

They’ve done it again. Just nine days after the media ignored Hamas’ previous ceasefire violations and blamed Israel for acting in self-defense, leading outlets repeated the same distortion.

First came silence over Hamas’ actions: the staged “discovery” of an Israeli hostage’s remains — cynically returned to Israel as if belonging to another hostage — and the killing of an Israeli soldier. Then came the headlines, dominated not by Hamas’ violations, but by Israel’s response.

The Associated Press initially failed to mention that Hamas had killed an Israeli soldier. Although the IDF announced it early Wednesday, AP’s story led with Gaza’s death toll from Israel’s strikes.

Reuters took a similar approach, publishing a headline that portrayed Israel as the aggressor that “pounds Gaza.”

Hamas broke the ceasefire. Hamas killed an IDF soldier.

Then Israel struck Gaza. But @AP’s headline flips the timeline, making Israel look like the aggressor. The facts are inverted – deliberately. pic.twitter.com/5tqsshdkxt — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 29, 2025

Neither wire service mentioned Hamas in its headline. And like most outlets, they ignored one of Hamas’ most grotesque manipulations to date: the staged “recovery” of an Israeli hostage’s body that had been buried, exhumed, and theatrically presented — an act witnessed by Palestinian Red Cross workers.

While @RedCross issues a statement condemning Hamas for staging the recovery of an Israeli hostage’s body, its own staff were at the scene watching this sick stunt taking place. Living hostages: the Red Cross didn’t help.

Dead hostages: the Red Cross is complicit with Hamas. https://t.co/cyW9g3tW3V pic.twitter.com/A4ON8NVzDe — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 28, 2025

Even after the Red Cross condemned Hamas’ violation and the IDF released video evidence of the fake “burial,” most outlets stayed silent.

That silence, however, didn’t stop The New York Times from later quoting the Red Cross when it suited its preferred framing — one that shifted blame onto Israel.

Meanwhile, BBC reports vilified Israel while relying on the “spokesperson” of Gaza’s civil defense — previously unmasked as a Hamas operative.

The Washington Post also relied on the same source, treating Hamas statements as credible while describing Israel’s confirmation of Hamas’ ceasefire breach as a mere claim:

1/

Note to @washingtonpost: There’s no “claim” about it. Hamas violated the ceasefire by not releasing one of the 13 hostages that it still holds and then firing on Israeli forces. One IDF soldier is dead. And you still call the attack an “accusation?!” 🧵 pic.twitter.com/VJYMzImFP7 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 29, 2025

CNN, to its credit, mentioned Hamas’ violations — yet still framed them as Israeli “accusations,” casting doubt on verified facts while describing Israel’s retaliation as “the deadliest day in Gaza since the ceasefire.”

The pattern is unmistakable. When Hamas violates the ceasefire, the media look away. When Israel defends its citizens, the headlines thunder.

This isn’t mere bias — it’s complicity. By burying the facts of Hamas’ deception and aggression, major news outlets protect a terror organization from scrutiny and shift moral and journalistic responsibility onto the democracy fighting to defend its people.

If the press won’t call out Hamas’ war crimes — from fake burials to fatal ceasefire breaches — it has not just abandoned impartiality, but the very truth it claims to serve.

