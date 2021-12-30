Subscribe Donate
TRENDING NOW: anti-Zionism | Fox News | protests | journalism | photo bias

Media Distort Headlines Amid Rise in Palestinian Terror in West Bank (VIDEO)

﻿ The Israel Defense Forces has released its annual report on Palestinian terrorism in the West Bank. Palestinian terror attacks…

By December 30, 2021

The Israel Defense Forces has released its annual report on Palestinian terrorism in the West Bank. Palestinian terror attacks reached a four-year high in 2021, with over 6,500 incidents in the last 12 months.

The report noted 5,532 incidents of rock-throwing targeting vehicles and residents, 1,022 arson attacks, 61 shootings and 18 stabbings. Two Israeli civilians — Yehuda Guetta on May 5 and Yehuda Dimentman on December 16 — were killed.

Here’s how leading media outlets framed just a few Palestinian terror attacks.

Found this video interesting? Follow the HonestReporting page on Facebook to catch more videos, and read articles debunking news bias and smears, as well as others explaining Israel’s history, politics, and international affairs. Click here to learn more!

© Divuach Ne’eman R”A, 2025

Akiva Van Koningsveld

Akiva Van Koningsveld

Originally from The Hague, Akiva Van Koningsveld left The Netherlands for Israel in the fall of 2020. Before joining the HonestReporting team, he worked as a policy officer at the Center for Information and Documentation Israel, a Dutch organization dedicated to combating antisemitism and spreading awareness of the Arab-Israel conflict.

Akiva studied journalism at the University of Applied Sciences Utrecht. In 2020, he graduated from Utrecht University with a law degree, focusing on the intersection of human rights and civil liability.

< 1 Min Read
Share this Article
By Topic

Discover More

Get clear, reliable Israel news and tools to fight media bias.

Subscribe