Media Distort Headlines Amid Rise in Palestinian Terror in West Bank (VIDEO)

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The Israel Defense Forces has released its annual report on Palestinian terrorism in the West Bank. Palestinian terror attacks reached a four-year high in 2021, with over 6,500 incidents in the last 12 months.

The report noted 5,532 incidents of rock-throwing targeting vehicles and residents, 1,022 arson attacks, 61 shootings and 18 stabbings. Two Israeli civilians — Yehuda Guetta on May 5 and Yehuda Dimentman on December 16 — were killed.

Here’s how leading media outlets framed just a few Palestinian terror attacks.

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