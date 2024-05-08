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News Critiques

Media Falsely Blame Israel for Rejecting Hamas’ Ceasefire “Proposal”

Shortly after Israel started attacking Hamas' last stronghold in Rafah on Monday, May 6, the terror group suddenly announced that…

By May 08, 2024
Media Falsely Blame Israel for Rejecting Hamas’ Ceasefire “Proposal”

Shortly after Israel started attacking Hamas’ last stronghold in Rafah on Monday, May 6, the terror group suddenly announced that it had “accepted” a proposed ceasefire deal from Arab mediators.

With few exceptions, media outlets rushed to echo Hamas’ claim in uncritical headlines that painted Israel as the aggressor and the terrorists as peace-seeking doves.

In fact, Hamas had accepted a “deal” that it proposed itself — a counteroffer that Israel had not even seen the terms of, and which was later described by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “very far from Israel’s core demands.”

Hamas could not even confirm whether 33 Israeli hostages who would be freed in the first phase of the so-called deal are still alive, something Israel has insisted upon. And their proposal demanded an immediate and permanent end to the war, which Israel has never agreed to.

Israel as the Intransigent Party

Here are a few examples of media headlines that got it wrong:

  • The Washington Post (picking up AP) and Euronews painted Israel as a regional bully that attacks Rafah even though Hamas “accepts” a ceasefire deal:

  • BBC World painted Hamas as peace-loving good guys who can be quoted as reliable sources:

 

  • TIME Magazine’s headline included Israel’s position but based it on an official familiar with Israeli “thinking:”

  • France 24 went as far as suggesting that Israel started its Rafah attack in response to Hamas’ acceptance of a ceasefire deal:

Related Reading: Liars and Marionettes: Media Ignore Exposure of How Terror Groups Manipulate Gaza News

Journalistic Responsibility

Amid this faulty general coverage, it’s worth giving kudos to two examples of journalistic responsibility.

In The New York Times, Peter Baker hit the nail on its head and Isabelle Kershner accurately described the gaps between Hamas and Israel on the ceasefire proposal:

Sadly, this is not the first time that news outlets have rushed to parrot the words of a proscribed terrorist organization, as they did in their haste to blame Israel for the al-Ahli hospital blast, which was later confirmed to be the result of an Islamic Jihad rocket.

It is also known that Hamas is pulling the media’s strings in Gaza, as an Islamic Jihad spokesperson recently admitted.

It’s time the media stopped falling for a terror organization’s propaganda tricks.

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© Divuach Ne’eman R”A, 2025

Dr. Rinat Harash

Dr. Rinat Harash

Rinat Harash, Ph.D, is a veteran news media professional, with 15 years of experience as a Reuters journalist, video editor and producer covering Israel and the Palestinian territories. She is also the author of “Apollo, Dionysus and the Übermensch at Sinai: An Attempt at a Nietzschean Analysis,” a pioneering study that fuses Jewish thought with the field of aesthetics.

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