Media Give Greta Thunberg a Celebrity Welcome at Paris Airport

What were the conditions for you? How were you treated? You don’t know what’s going on with the others? Were you worried that you might get killed? How do you feel about European governments… and what they are not doing?

These journalists’ questions were not directed at a released Hamas hostage, but at a celebrity Swedish activist who had just landed in Paris from Tel Aviv.

And Greta Thunberg, who was deported from Israel on Tuesday (June 11) after trying to illegally break a naval blockade on Gaza, gave these so-called journalists exactly what they wanted to hear – scripted anti-Israel messages.

Journalists-Turned-Activists

From accusations of being “kidnapped,” to multiple claims of “genocide,” and “systemic starvation” in Gaza — journalists from the world’s leading news outlets let Greta spout her lies unchallenged in front of the cameras, encouraging her with softball questions.

Sky News went as far as to interrupt their scheduled broadcast with “Breaking News” of Greta’s arrival. What ensued was 15 minutes of live anti-Israeli propaganda, and the only reason they cut away was because Greta started doing it in Swedish, too.

One journalist did try to ask Greta some factual questions that don’t relate to her feelings — about her flotilla’s “symbolic” aid delivery that was seen as a PR stunt.

But he was just one lone old-school professional among a majority who evidently believe journalism equals activism.

One journalist-turned-activist, for example, gave Thunberg a platform to criticize European governments:

And another journalist, whose question called for a “duh” answer, inquired about Geta’s feelings regarding recognition of a Palestinian state:

Obsession With Victimization

An analysis of the hidden premises that underlie their questions reveals a disturbing truth: Reporters have internalized the anti-Israeli agenda of those they need to cover objectively.

They are obsessed with feelings rather than with facts, and they seek to victimize.

Those who asked about Greta’s colleagues, for example, were ignorant of the fact that, unlike her, they have chosen detention over immediate deportation.

Either that, or they were biased — automatically assuming Israel has mistreated and “kidnapped” those who were, in fact, free to leave:

Because if there is no “victim” in their story, then there is also no “aggressor,” and the entire narrative falls apart.

Otherwise, why would anyone care about what Greta feels?

Her feelings don’t affect the war situation or the fate of Gazans. And they certainly don’t matter for the Israeli hostages — whom no one had asked her about.

