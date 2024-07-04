Media Ignore as Hamas Kills its Rivals, While Israel Tries to Form a “Day After” Plan

Much of the international media discourse emphasizes Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to develop or discuss what the “day after” will look like in Gaza after Israel completes one of its war goals in eliminating Hamas’ military wing. Hamas has reportedly murdered clan members it sees as either “collaborators” with Israel or a threat to its rule of the Strip after the war in three separate purges since December.

The latest of whom were members of the Doghmush clan, which has some Hamas ties itself. It would seem that Hamas is killing its own out of desperation.

As the “day after” is currently one of the biggest questions regarding the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, until recently, there have been no direct details divulged.

Israeli media have, however, reported that clan members have begun to speak out on how the IDF has been in touch with them to request they provide security to aid convoys. Reports by The Times of Israel, YnetNews and Reuters write that those who spoke out explicitly stated that they rejected working with Israel or against Hamas.

Another Reuters article from March despicably portrays clans as rallying around Hamas, even rival Fatah supporters, in order to protect humanitarian aid as Hamas members could not expose themselves in the open. But their reasons for this were more likely agenda-driven, as has been discovered, aid was being resold in markets to Gazans for a price.

Nonetheless, it was radio silence from the likes of BBC, Associated Press, CNN, The New York Times, and the Washington Post. Often, the international media have emphasized a refusal to discuss or a lack of a “day after” plan by Netanyahu and his cabinet.

TOI reports that not only were these families asked for help to protect aid, but were potentially approached to take civil control of certain areas of Gaza. While this doesn’t seem like a fully formed “day after” plan, it seems to be the beginning of Israel’s search for one. But now, much of the mainstream media is ignoring it.

The fatal flaw, however, is that Hamas have threatened these families and anyone else who “colludes” with Israel. As stated above, even murdering some they accuse of being collaborators. Many of them also do not want to be associated with Israel, due to their own beliefs and affiliations.

WSJ Reports a More Detailed “Day After”

An in-depth piece by the Wall Street Journal goes into more detail about a Netanyahu-backed plan still in the works.

Netanyahu, in rare comments addressing the issue last week, said the government would soon begin a phased plan to establish a civil administration run by local Palestinians in areas of the north—ultimately, he said he hopes, with security help from Arab states.

The plan, as the WSJ writes, “aims to work with local Palestinians who are unaffiliated with Hamas,” and will involve creating “bubble” zones in northern Gaza. Locals will take on “civic duties” and hand out humanitarian aid, with a “coalition of US and Arab states” tasked to overlook the process.

Although the WSJ writes that this plan may be difficult due to Hamas’ vow to “resist” any Israeli plan to “sever any hand of the occupation attempting to tamper with the destiny and future of our people,” they may not have so much leverage after all.

BBC is Right: Public Outcry Against Hamas is Getting Louder in Gaza

A BBC article reveals growing public outcry against Hamas.

Shortly after Israel’s hostage rescue mission on June 8, this video went viral of a bloodied Palestinian doctor from Nuseirat. Now, like many others, he blames Hamas for bringing death and destruction to the Gaza Strip.

Really touching 💔

A man, after losing some of his family members yesterday, is not afraid to say it as it is!

The Hamas leadership is nothing but filthy terrorists. Please share, he risked alot by saying this. Praying for his safety. pic.twitter.com/7ot4aysapK — Yahya Mahamid محاميد 🇮🇱 🎗️ (@3moYahya) June 10, 2024

It must be noted that a second video shows him finishing by condemning Israel as well.

This is just one of the many who are done with Hamas rule, including some Hamas members themselves. One member who spoke to the BBC even called it a “crazy, uncalculated leap” that the terror group made without considering security for the “homefront” – with shelters, food and fuel reserves, and medical supplies.

Some have publicly criticised Hamas for hiding the hostages in apartments near a busy marketplace, or for firing rockets from civilian areas. Residents have told the BBC that swearing and cursing against the Hamas leadership is now common in the markets, and that some drivers of donkey carts have even nicknamed their animals after the Hamas leader in Gaza – Yahya Sinwar.

The BBC deserves credit for leaving its anti-Israel comfort zone and covering this topic in-depth. If the BBC can go the extra mile then there’s really no excuse for other international media to ignore what could ultimately be a significant development for Gaza’s future.