When antisemitic mobs in Amsterdam launched a coordinated assault on Jewish fans, some media pundits glossed over the premeditated nature of the attack. Instead, they blamed the victims, with commentators like Mehdi Hasan and Owen Jones suggesting the violence was somehow “provoked.”

This wasn’t a random clash—it was a planned assault, but that context was lost in the media’s dangerous spin.