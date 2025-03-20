Media Whitewash Hamas, Demonize Israel as Gaza War Resumes

Send Us Your Tips
Once hostilities resumed in Gaza this week, it didn’t take long for the international media to revert to their familiar agenda of whitewashing Hamas while demonizing Israel.

From omitting critical information and treating Hamas like a legitimate actor, to blaming Israel and making an equivalency between the terror group and IDF soldiers — news outlets made an effort to adjust the facts to suit their narrative.

Sky News, for example, completely omitted the fact that two teens killed by Israeli strikes on Gaza were the relatives of a senior Hamas official who was targeted. Following our complaint, the network updated its piece to note that the IDF identified him as their grandfather.

And AP sneakily omitted Israel’s denial that it had struck a United Nations compound in Gaza. Thus, the wire service managed to demonize the Jewish state without even naming it:

Also on the Israel demonization front, ABC News had to remove an unverified story saying that Israel’s “occupation forces” dropped leaflets calling on Gazans to “vanish:”

And the Washington Post’s editorial board compared Israel’s war of self-defense against Hamas with Russia’s aggression against Ukraine:

The Irish Times went further, publishing an opinion piece claiming that Israel “indiscriminately rained down bombs” on Gaza:

Meanwhile, The Guardian did not hesitate to quote a Hamas official lecturing the world about morality:

And in another attempt to soften Hamas’ barbarism, The New York Times said Israelis were infuriated by the terror group’s “elaborate” hostage release ceremonies, not by the crude violation of international law that was on display.

Some outlets resorted to mental gymnastics to make their case. The Times of London, for example, drew a moral equivalence between the terrorists, who deliberately murdered Israeli hostages, and IDF soldiers, who made a tragic mistake:

Unfortunately, it seems like news outlets stopped reporting the news, seemingly conditioned to see reality in simplistic terms of victim and aggressor. Even when the latter is defending itself against the former.

