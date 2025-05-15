NBC News Is Quietly Rewriting Its Own Reporting on the Israel-Hamas War

The most recent example came buried in a news report that casually claimed Israel had unilaterally broken a ceasefire with Hamas — a striking departure from what the same outlet had previously reported.

This is part of NBC’s increasingly disturbing trend: a pattern in which its journalists appear to be reshaping the facts in Gaza — not because new evidence has emerged, but because the old facts no longer serve the narrative.

And these aren’t obscure details NBC somehow missed. These are facts the news outlet had already acknowledged. Now, they’re being walked back — replaced with a storyline that casts Israel as the aggressor and Hamas as the victim, resulting in some of the most distorted coverage of the conflict in recent months.

The ‘Shattered’ Truce That Had Merely Run Its Course

Among the issues NBC has fumbled most egregiously is the temporary ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, struck in January 2024 and expired in March — after Hamas refused to move forward with the next stage of the deal, which would have required it to release the remaining Israeli hostages kidnapped on October 7.

At the time, NBC got it right. On March 1, its headline declared the “Gaza ceasefire [was] in doubt,” citing the expiration of the deal and the lack of ongoing negotiations. The subheading noted that Israel wanted to extend the truce — though, tellingly, it left out that Hamas’ refusal stemmed from the hostage issue.

But within weeks, that reporting had been scrubbed from memory.

By April 17, NBC was writing that Israeli forces had “shattered the fragile truce” the previous month — implying that the breakdown of the agreement was an Israeli initiative, not a consequence of Hamas stonewalling the next phase.

Actually, no @NBCNews. Israeli forces didn’t “shatter the fragile truce” — the ceasefire deal expired and Hamas refused to agree to an extension. And Hamas still refuses to end the war the only way it can: by disarming and releasing the hostages. But sure, blame Israel. pic.twitter.com/fjMjtZLsEd — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 17, 2025

HonestReporting flagged the shift in real time on social media. NBC responded — sort of — by quietly amending later stories to acknowledge that the deal had expired. But even in those updates, the narrative remained skewed, still placing blame for the truce’s collapse squarely on Israel.

Other NBC articles have since repeated similar wording — smuggling revisionism into coverage while pretending to offer clarity.

No, @NBCNews, Israel didn’t “break” a truce — the ceasefire deal expired. Hamas rejected an extension because it would’ve meant releasing the hostages it’s still holding. But you’d barely know they exist reading your coverage. pic.twitter.com/nrESuw8vy1 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 4, 2025

And that simply isn’t good enough. If a news outlet can’t keep its own reporting straight — or worse, is willing to rewrite it to match a shifting narrative — why should anyone trust it?

Recasting Roles: From Extremists to “Artists with a Message”

NBC’s editorial distortions aren’t limited to military timelines. Over the past several months, HonestReporting has repeatedly called out the network for its bizarrely sanitized treatment of terrorism and terror apologists.

A recent example: NBC reported that Irish band Kneecap had been dropped by their U.S. agent over their “pro-Palestinian stance.” In reality, the band was dropped for openly supporting Hamas and Hezbollah — proscribed terrorist organizations under U.S. law.

NBC’s piece framed the backlash as mere “criticism” of the band’s “anti-Israel messaging” during their Coachella set, and prominently featured Kneecap’s claim that it was all part of a “coordinated smear campaign.”

What NBC didn’t emphasize? That the band is under investigation in the UK for encouraging fans to murder Conservative MPs and has repeatedly promoted pro-terror messages on stage. Even their name is a not-so-subtle reference to IRA-style violence associated with the Irish terrorist organization.

Actually, @NBCNews, Kneecap wasn’t dropped by their U.S. agent for being “pro-Palestinian.” They were dropped for antisemitism and open support for Hamas and Hezbollah. NBC calls it activism. Everyone else calls it extremism. pic.twitter.com/DJ5NEEGogT — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 27, 2025

In short: NBC tried to rehabilitate a group glorifying terrorism, casting them as misunderstood political artists instead of what they actually are — extremists with a mic. It’s not the first time either. NBC previously had to issue a correction after describing convicted Palestinian terrorists as “hostages” during an earlier phase of the ceasefire.

Rewriting a Massacre into an “Escalation”

Perhaps most disturbing is NBC’s recent tendency to revise the single event that launched the current war: the October 7 massacre.

That day, Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack on Israel during an active ceasefire — murdering, raping, and kidnapping civilians in their homes, at a music festival, and on the streets. It was the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust.

Most media outlets still refer to October 7 as a turning point, or at the very least acknowledge it as the opening act of the war.

But NBC has opted for something else entirely: describing the massacre as a “major escalation in a decades-long conflict.”

Seriously, @NBCNews? Calling Hamas’s October 7 massacre a “major escalation”? Reminder: Israel and Hamas were NOT at war in 2023. Hamas didn’t “escalate”—they launched a brutal war, and now refuse to end it by releasing the hostages they kidnapped. pic.twitter.com/ZCvhvRKnsT — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 7, 2025

That’s not just inaccurate. It’s obscene.

There was no “escalation.” Hamas didn’t escalate a war. They started one. They did not respond to Israeli aggression — they initiated it by butchering civilians in their beds and livestreaming the carnage.

When a major news outlet rewrites its own reporting, downplays terrorism, and rebrands mass murder as a mere escalation, something has gone deeply wrong.

